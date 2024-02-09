Oregon
How To Bet On Super Bowl 58 In Oregon – Oregon Sports Betting Apps
Here are the best Oregon sports betting apps to bet on Super Bowl 58.
The state of Oregon launched online sports betting a few years ago and the gambling industry has since skyrocketed. Almost 70 million Americans are forecasted to bet on the Super Bowl, with an estimated $23 billion set to be wagered with the help of Oregon residents.
Gambling in the state is still slightly restricted. You’re only able to bet at a certain number of in-person casinos or apps. Despite Oregon’s state laws, it has no bearing on how the offshore sportsbooks – which are included in this article – run their business.
Basketball Insiders' favorite Oregon sports betting apps offer secure Super Bowl betting. You can wager from anywhere with internet, like a bar, at work or at home.
1. You Can Bet On Super Bowl 58 In Oregon At These Casinos
Sports betting is legal at 4 different casinos in Oregon through a variety of methods such as betting kiosks or betting windows.
- Spirit Mountain Casino
- Three Rivers Casino Resort
- Chinook Winds Casino Resort
- The Mill Casino
2. You Can Bet On Super Bowl 58 In Oregon With The Best OR Sports Betting Apps
3. You Can Bet On Super Bowl 58 In Oregon With The BetOnline App
BetOnline are offering all new users a free bet of up to $1,000 to use on the Super Bowl this weekend.
With the BetOnline app you can wager from anywhere – whether it be on an iOS or Android device. All that’s needed is an internet connection and you’re ready to start wagering – accessible by your desired mobile browser.
4. You Can Bet With Our Other Oregon Sports Betting Apps
Whilst BetOnline is one of our featured sportsbooks for betting on Super Bowl 58 in Oregon, there are plenty of other solid options out there like BetWhale – who have a $1,250 free bet waiting for new customers.
Brand-new sportsbook BetWhale are giving all new players a free bet of up to $1,250 to use on the Super Bowl.
Who Can Bet On Super Bowl 58 In Oregon?
With top Oregon sports betting apps like BetOnline, Oregon bettors can wager on their favorite sports – including Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers.
BetOnline are based offshore, meaning they aren’t required to follow any set state gambling laws that some regions such as Oregon might have in place.
Being located offshore means customers with these sportsbooks can bet ANYWHERE on the globe, including Oregon.
