1. You Can Bet On Super Bowl 58 In Texas With The Best TX Sports Betting Apps If you sign up with our best sports betting apps, you’ll land yourself some very nice bonuses and free bets to use on this weekend’s Super Bowl showdown in Las Vegas.

2. You Can Bet On Super Bowl 58 In Texas With The BetOnline App

All new players are able to claim a Super Bowl free bet of up to $1,000 with BetOnline to wager on Chiefs vs 49ers – a rematch of the 2020 edition in Miami, Florida.

By using the BetOnline app, you’ll be able to log in and get started from anywhere. It doesn’t matter if you have an Android or iOS device, all you need is an internet connection and your favorite mobile browser.

3. You Can Bet With Our Other Texas Sports Betting Apps

BetOnline is our recommended pick for betting on Super Bowl 58 in Texas, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t loads of other good choices out there such as BetWhale – who have a $1,250 free bet on offer.

Don’t be put off by BetWhale being a newcomer to the scene – they’re backed by two of the biggest casino brands, Las Atlantis and Red Dog.

Who Can Bet On Super Bowl 58 In Texas?

Texas hasn’t legalized sports betting in state yet, but that doesn’t mean you have to sit this one out. As a resident of the Lone Star State, you can bet with the apps featured in this article as long as you’re over 18.

With top Texas sportsbook apps like BetOnline, Texas bettors can still wager on their favorite sports – including this weekend’s Super Bowl match-up in Las Vegas.

Why? This is because BetOnline are based offshore and don’t have to follow any set state gambling laws that some regions such as Texas have in place.

Being situated offshore means customers with these sportsbooks can bet ANYWHERE in the world, including Texas.

Don’t forget – you can also get a $1,250 free bet with BetWhale with their 50% first deposit bonus offer.

Is Texas Sports Betting Legal?

Gambling remains restricted in the state of Texas and there are currently no regulated options available for those looking to bet on Chiefs vs 49ers.

If you live in the Lone Star State, joining our trusted sportsbooks will allow you to bet safely, legally and securely on the Super Bowl.

Where Can I Bet On Sports In TX?

There aren’t any betting windows available or kiosks to wager on sports in Texas, meaning the internet is your only source.

The selected sportsbooks in this guide are available to join for anyone aged 18 or over with a valid email address, allowing you to wager from anywhere in Texas.

It doesn’t matter if you’re at work, at home or in a bar watching the game – you can bet legally on the Super Bowl immediately.

The operators in this article boast better odds on all markets, giving you even more value for money. On top of that, there aren’t any betting limits.

Can I Use DraftKings For Texas Sports Betting?

Unfortunately, DraftKings is not available for residents of Texas. However, a great alternative is our pick of the most trusted sportsbooks – BetOnline.

This Texas sports betting site is one of the biggest players in the industry with over two decades worth of experience and they’ve got $1000 in free bets waiting for new customers who sign up ahead of Sunday’s championship game.