The 2023 American Athletic Conference Tournament will tip off from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on Thursday night.

The No. 1-ranked Houston Cougars will be the overwhelming favorite to win the AAC Tournament. The Cougars won 17 of their 18 conference games and come in riding the nation’s fourth-longest active winning streak at 11 games.

Memphis comes in as the No. 2 seed while Tulane, Cincinnati, and Temple round out the top five seeds.

ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi only has two AAC teams making it into the March Madness bracket: Houston and Memphis.

Best Ohio Sports Betting Apps for the 2023 AAC Tournament

How To Bet on AAC Tournament in Ohio

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2,000 Receive your free bet, up to $1,000

How to Watch AAC Tournament 2023

🏀 NCAA Basketball Tournament: AAC Tournament 2023

AAC Tournament 2023 📅 Date: Thursday, March 9, 2023

Thursday, March 9, 2023 ⛹ AAC Tournament Betting Favorite: Houston

Houston 🏟 Venue: Dickies Arena | Fort Worth, Texas

Dickies Arena | Fort Worth, Texas 📺 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN 🏆 AAC Championship Game: Sunday, March 12, 2023

Sunday, March 12, 2023 🎲 AAC Tournament Odds: Houston -325 | Memphis +450 | Cincinnati +1400 | UCF +1400

AAC Tournament 2023 Odds

The 2023 AAC Tournament is apparently Houston’s to lose.

According to the top online sportsbooks, it’s going to be hard for other AAC teams to take down the Cougars in this format.

Houston owns -325 odds to win the AAC Tournament, by far the best odds of any team in the conference.

Memphis is next on the board with +425 odds, but the rest of the field will be made up of long shots. Cincinnati (+1400), UCF (+1400), and Tulane (+2200) round out the top-five contenders

Check out the complete 2023 AAC Tournament odds below.

AAC Tournament Bracket’

The Best Ohio Sportsbooks for Betting on AAC Tournament 2023

1. BetOnline AAC Tournament Ohio Sports Betting Offer: $1,000 Welcome Bonus

One of the best Ohio sports betting apps, BetOnline is offering free bets for the 2023 AAC Tournament. New members can take advantage of a $1,000 welcome bonus offer, plus three free bets for the AAC Tournament, including a free mobile bet worth up to $50.

BetOnline offers competitive odds, props and markets for all college basketball game, along with free predictor contests with huge cash prizes. With industry-leading coverage for college basketball, fans will never miss a basket at BetOnline.

2. Bovada AAC Tournament Ohio Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

March Madness is around the corner and college basketball fans don’t have to wait long to get in on the action. Bovada is a leading Ohio sportsbook with some of the best odds and markets for the AAC Tournament. At Bovada, players can request custom bets, letting fans bet on virtually anything during the game.

New members at Bovada can claim a $750 welcome bonus on their first deposit.



3. Lucky Block Best For Anonymous Crypto Deposits

Lucky Block offers some of the best college basketball odds in the industry. Compared to other crypto betting sites, Lucky Block offers better moneyline odds for the AAC Tournament.

New members can sign up and receive a 15% cashback bonus for the first 7 days after opening their account.

How To Claim Your AAC Tournament Offer at Lucky Block:

Click here to sign up to Lucky Block Deposit funds into your Lucky Block account Receive 15% cashback on all losses for the first 7 days

4. JazzSports AAC Tournament Ohio Sportsbook Bonus: 50% Deposit Bonus Up to $1,000

For sports fans that never want to miss out on the action, JazzSports has everything you’re looking for in an online sportsbook.

Jazz Sports offers excellent college basketball odds, along with a wide range of prop bets for AAC Tournament games. At JazzSports, members can also live stream games that they bet on, allowing them to catch every big moment at the AAC Tournament.

New members can sign up and receive a 50% deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 on their first deposit.

5. BetUS AAC Tournament Ohio Sports Betting Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up to $2,500

College basketball fans can boost their bankroll for the AAC Tournament at BetUS. The online sportsbook is giving away $2,500 in free college basketball bets this week for the AAC Tournament.

New users can simply sign up and claim their free bonus cash by clicking the button below.



6. Sportsbetting.ag AAC Tournament Ohio Betting Offer: 50% Welcome Bonus up to $1,000

A leading sportsbook for college basketball betting, Sportsbetting.ag offers one of the best online betting experiences. For the AAC Tournament, new members can claim up to $1,000 in free college basketball betting offers.

7. MyBookie AAC Tournament Ohio Sports Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus up to $500

When it comes to betting on college basketball, MyBookie is one of the best places to start. At MyBookie, fans are guaranteed the best odds for the AAC Tournament. The online sportsbook is known for offering reduced juice, letting fans get the best odds, no matter how close the lines are.

New members can cash in on a free $500 on their first deposit at MyBookie.



AAC Tournament Prediction and Picks

The Cougars are the overwhelming favorite to win the AAC Tournament and for good reason.

They will be playing with a major chip on their shoulder in Fort Worth, Texas.

Houston seems to have been punished by the NCAA Tournament committee for playing in the AAC.

The Cougars are the top-ranked team in the nation but might not earn the No. 1 overall seed in the March Madness bracket.

Kelvin Sampson is one of the best college basketball coaches in the country and he will have this group focused on the task at hand.

Take Houston (-325) to win the 2023 AAC Tournament.



College Basketball Betting Content You May Like