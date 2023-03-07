The 2023 ACC Tournament will tip-off from Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina on Tuesday afternoon.

Miami secured the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament by winning the regular season title with a 15-5 ACC record. Virginia will be the No. 2 seed after losing a tiebreaker against the Hurricanes for the top seed in the ACC Tournament bracket.

However, neither of those teams has the best chance to win the ACC Tournament, according to the oddsmakers.

That distinction belongs to the No. 21-ranked Blue Devils. Led by Jon Scheyer and Kyle Filipowski, Duke has the best odds to capture the ACC Tournament title.

Miami and Virginia are next on the odds board while North Carolina and Clemson round out the top-5 contenders with the best ACC Tournament odds.

How to Watch ACC Tournament 2023

🏀 NCAA Basketball Tournament: ACC Tournament 2023

ACC Tournament 2023 📅 State Date: Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 ⛹ College Basketball Betting Favorite: Duke

Duke 🏟 Venue: Greensboro Coliseum | Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum | Greensboro, North Carolina 📺 TV Channel: ACC Network | ESPN

ACC Network | ESPN 🏆 ACC Championship Game: Saturday, March 11, 2023

Saturday, March 11, 2023 🎲 ACC Tournament Odds: Duke +285 | Miami +325 | Virginia +325 | North Carolina +575

ACC Tournament 2023 Odds

Despite entering the ACC Tournament as the No. 4 seed, the Duke Blue Devils have the best odds to win the title. Duke enters with +285 odds to win the 2023 ACC Tournament. Miami (+325), Virginia (+325), North Carolina (+575), and Clemson (+650) are among the ACC teams with the best odds to run the table in Greensboro.

The conference tournament will be of particular significance to fans of the Tar Heels and Tigers. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has UNC among his first four teams out of the NCAA Tournament in his latest bracket projections. Meanwhile, Clemson is on the next four out list as well.

Both teams will have one final chance to show the committee that they deserve an at-large bid to the Big Dance.

The ACC Tournament will also give one final chance for the rest of the bracket to compete for a spot in March Madness.

With a spot in the NCAA Tournament on the line, will the madness begin early in Greensboro?

Check out the latest ACC Tournament 2023 odds from BetOnline below.

ACC Tournament Bracket

ACC Tournament Prediction and Picks

North Carolina has been in this situation before.

The Tar Heels played their way into the Big Dance last year with a late-season run and made it all the way to the Final Four.

UNC brought back four of its core players from last year’s Final Four team but has been a major disappointment in 2023. However, a late-season win versus No. 6 Virginia has them back in the conversation for an at-large bid and the Tar Heels will have a few more chances at earning quality wins late in the conference tournament.

With one final chance to get back into the NCAA Tournament, look for UNC to come out with a renewed sense of urgency this week.

Take North Carolina to win the 2023 ACC Tournament.

