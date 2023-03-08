The Big 12 Tournament will tip off from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Wednesday. No. 1-seed Kansas will be the favorite to win the Big 12 Tournament title for the second consecutive year.

The Jayhawks won the Big 12 Tournament in 2022 on their way to winning the National Championship. In 2023, Bill Self’s squad is expected to be crowned the No. 1 overall seed in the Big Dance.

After beating Kansas at home in the regular season finale, Texas earned the No. 2 seed in the Big 12 Tournament. Baylor, Kansas, TCU, and Iowa State round out the top six seeds in the conference tournament.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has seven Big 12 teams making the NCAA Tournament in his latest March Madness projections.

Best Oklahoma Sports Betting Apps For Betting on the 2023 Big 12 Tournament

How To Bet on Big 12 Tournament in Oklahoma

How to Watch Big 12 Tournament 2023

🏀 NCAA Basketball Tournament: Big 12 Tournament 2023

Big 12 Tournament 2023 📅 Date: Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 ⛹ Big 12 Tournament Betting Favorite: Kansas

Kansas 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Center | Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center | Kansas City, Missouri 📺 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN 🏆 Big 12 Championship Game: Saturday, March 11, 2023

Saturday, March 11, 2023 🎲 Big 12 Tournament Odds: Kansas +300 | Texas +375 | TCU +450 | Baylor +475

Big 12 Tournament 2023 Odds

Despite being among the top-ranked teams in the country, the Big 12 Tournament title isn’t going to come easy for Kansas.

The Jayhawks open the 2023 Big 12 Tournament as the odds-on favorite to run the table at T-Mobile Arena. Kansas owns +300 odds to win the Big 12 Tournament title, followed by Texas (+375), TCU (+450), Baylor (+475), and Kansas State (+700).

Check out a complete breakdown of the Big 12 Tournament odds below.



Big 12 Tournament Bracket

Big 12 Tournament Prediction and Picks

Baylor started the Big 12 season off 0-3 but bounced back to finish with an 11-7 conference record.

The Bears closed the regular season by losing three of their final five games, but make no mistake about it, Scott Drew’s team is one of the best in the nation.

Few teams are as battle-tested as Baylor, which has a whopping 10 Quadrant 1 wins this season. If there’s any team that can run the table at T-Mobile Arena and beat the defending champion Jayhawks, it’s this Baylor team.

Take Baylor to win the 2023 Big 12 Tournament.

