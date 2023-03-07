The 2023 Big East Tournament will be live from Madison Square Garden this week. Find out the latest odds to win the Big East title and learn how to bet on the Big East Tournament in Nebraska

The Big East Tournament will swing into action on Wednesday, March 8th, 2023 from Madison Square Garden in New York.

Marquette will be the top seed in the Big East Tournament. Xavier, Creighton, Connecticut, and Villanova round out the top-5 seeds.

The Wildcats currently find themselves on the outside looking in at ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi’s latest March Madness projections. Lunardi has five Big East teams punching a ticket to the Big Dance (Marquette, Xavier, Creighton, Connecticut, and Providence).

Can the Wildcats do enough damage at Madison Square Garden to earn an at-large bid?

How to Watch Big East Tournament 2023

🏀 NCAA Basketball Tournament: Big East Tournament 2023

Big East Tournament 2023 ⛹ Big East Tournament Betting Favorite: UConn

UConn 📅 Date: Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 🏟 Venue: Madison Square Garden | New York, New York

Madison Square Garden | New York, New York 📺 TV Channel: FS1 | Fox

FS1 | Fox 🏆 Big East Championship Game: Saturday, March 11, 2023

Saturday, March 11, 2023 🎲 Big East Tournament Odds: UConn +200 | Creighton +300 | Marquette +340 | Xavier +550

Big East Tournament 2023 Odds

Marquette ran away with the conference regular season title after compiling a 17-3 record in Big East play. However, the Golden Eagles (+340) will come in with the third-best odds to win the Big East Tournament, according to the top online sportsbooks.

Instead, UConn will be the odds-on favorite to run the table at Madison Square Garden at +200, followed by Creighton at +300 odds.

Xavier (+550) and Villanova (+800) round out the top-5 contenders in the Big East Tournament based on the betting odds from BetOnline.

Providence is next on the board at +1100, but after that, there’s clear separation with Creighton coming at as the team with the next-best odds at +4000.

Check out the Big East Tournament 2023 odds for every team below.



Big East Tournament Bracket

Big East Tournament Prediction and Picks

Connecticut is playing its best basketball of the season right now.

Dan Hurley’s squad has won eight of its last nine games, including six of its last seven Quadrant 1 and Quadrant 2 games, including a season-ending road win at Villanova.

UConn will also feel right at home in the comforts of Madison Square Garden, giving them a home court advantage over other Big East teams.

Take UConn (+200) to win the 2023 Big East Tournament.



