The 2023 Big Ten Basketball Tournament will tip off from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on Wednesday evening.

In 2022, Iowa defeated Purdue in the final to win the Big Ten Tournament to earn an automatic bid into the Big Dance but the road to the championship game won’t be as easy in 2023.

The Big Ten is arguably the strongest basketball conference in the nation right now. ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi has penciled in 10 Big Ten conference teams into his current March Madness bracket.

The Boilermakers will enter as the odds-on favorite to win the conference tournament again in 2023. After Purdue, Indiana, Michigan State, Maryland, and Northwestern round out the top-5 contenders with the best odds to win the Big Ten Tournament title.

How to Watch Big Ten Tournament 2023

🏀 NCAA Basketball Tournament: Big Ten Tournament 2023

Big Ten Tournament 2023 📅 State Date: Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 ⛹ College Basketball Betting Favorite: Purdue

Purdue 🏟 Venue: United Center | Chicago, Illinois

United Center | Chicago, Illinois 📺 TV Channel: Big Ten Network | CBS

Big Ten Network | CBS 🏆 Big Ten Championship Game: Sunday, March 12, 2023

Sunday, March 12, 2023 🎲 Big Ten Tournament Odds: Purdue +150 | Indiana +550 | Michigan State +600 | Maryland +650

Big Ten Tournament 2023 Odds

Purdue closed out the Big Ten season with a pair of wins over Wisconsin and Illinois to win the regular season title by three games and secure the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.

As a result, the oddsmakers have given Purdue the best chance to run the table this week. The Boilermakers will enter the United Center with +150 odds to win the Big Ten Tournament. Indiana is next on the board at +500, followed by Michigan State at +600 and Maryland at +650.

Northwestern (+900), Illinois (+1200), Iowa (+1800), Rutgers (+1800), and Michigan (+2000) are in the next group of teams that have a legitimate shot to win. Despite having longshot odds in the Big Ten Tournament, all five of these teams are expected to have their names called on Selection Sunday.

With an automatic bid to the Big Dance on the line, will the madness begin early at the United Center in Illinois?

Big Ten Tournament Bracket

Big Ten Tournament Prediction and Picks

After a school shooting nearly derailed its season, Michigan State found a way to finish the regular season schedule strong.

The Spartans won three of their final four regular season contests, including a battle over No. 17 Indiana. ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi currently has the Spartans down as a No. 6 seed in his latest NCAA Tournament bracket projections but Michigan State can improve greatly on its seed line with a strong Big Ten Tournament.

Michigan State is a well-balanced team with good guard play, and while it doesn’t shoot a lot of 3’s, the Spartans were the most accurate 3-point shooting team during Big Ten play.

Running the table in the conference tournament won’t be easy but Tom Izzo will have his squad focused on at hand.

Take Michigan State to win the Big Ten Tournament in 2023.



