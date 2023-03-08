The first round of the PAC-12 Tournament will tip-off on Wednesday from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The UCLA Bruins will enter the conference tournament as the odds on favorite to win the title in Vegas. The oddsmakers have predicted that this tournament will be a two-horse race.

UCLA owns +110 odds to win the PAC-12 Tournament ahead of Round 1 while Arizona owns +200 odds heading into the tournament opener. After that, the next-best team, USC, owns +700 odds to win the PAC-12 Tournament.

Can the Bruins complete their quest for a No. 1 seed in March Madness by running the table in the PAC-12 Tournament?

Best Nevada Sports Betting Apps For Betting on the 2023 PAC-12 Tournament

How To Bet on PAC-12 Tournament in Nevada

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2,000 Receive your free bet, up to $1,000

How to Watch PAC-12 Tournament 2023

🏀 NCAA Basketball Tournament: PAC-12 Tournament 2023

PAC-12 Tournament 2023 📅 Date: Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 ⛹ PAC-12 Tournament Betting Favorite: UCLA

UCLA 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 📺 TV Channel: PAC-12 Network

PAC-12 Network 🏆 PAC-12 Championship Game: Saturday, March 11, 2023

Saturday, March 11, 2023 🎲 PAC-12 Tournament Odds: UCLA +110 | Arizona +200 | USC +700 | Washington State +1000

PAC-12 Tournament 2023 Odds

The PAC-12 Tournament will be live from Las Vegas, Nevada beginning on Wednesday as teams give one final push for an automatic March Madness bid.

UCLA was snubbed by the NCAA Tournament committee when it released its top 16 seeds but the Bruins have played themselves into contention for a potential No.1 seed. Mick Cronin’s squad will be the top seed in the PAC-12 Tournament and the odds-on favorite to win it all at +110. Right behind the Bruins is Arizona, which owns +200 odds to win the PAC-12 Tournament in 2023.

USC (+700), Washington State (+1000) and

Check out the PAC-12 Tournament odds for every team in the conference below.



PAC-12 Tournament Bracket

The Best Nevada Sportsbooks for Betting on PAC-12 Tournament 2023

1. BetOnline PAC-12 Tournament Nevada Sports Betting Offer: $1,000 Welcome Bonus

One of the best Nevada sports betting apps, BetOnline is offering free bets for the 2023 PAC-12 Tournament. New members can take advantage of a $1,000 welcome bonus offer, plus three free bets for the PAC-12 Tournament, including a free mobile bet worth up to $50.

BetOnline offers competitive odds, props and markets for all college basketball game, along with free predictor contests with huge cash prizes. With industry-leading coverage for college basketball, fans will never miss a basket at BetOnline.

2. Bovada PAC-12 Tournament Nevada Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

March Madness is around the corner and college basketball fans don’t have to wait long to get in on the action. Bovada is a leading Nevada sportsbook with some of the best odds and markets for the PAC-12 Tournament. At Bovada, players can request custom bets, letting fans bet on virtually anything during the game.

New members at Bovada can claim a $750 welcome bonus on their first deposit.



3. Lucky Block Best For Anonymous Crypto Deposits

Lucky Block offers some of the best college basketball odds in the industry. Compared to other crypto betting sites, Lucky Block offers better moneyline odds for the PAC-12 Tournament.

New members can sign up and receive a 15% cashback bonus for the first 7 days after opening their account.

How To Claim Your PAC-12 Tournament Offer at Lucky Block:

Click here to sign up to Lucky Block Deposit funds into your Lucky Block account Receive 15% cashback on all losses for the first 7 days

4. JazzSports PAC-12 Tournament Nevada Sportsbook Bonus: 50% Deposit Bonus Up to $1,000

For sports fans that never want to miss out on the action, JazzSports has everything you’re looking for in an online sportsbook.

Jazz Sports offers excellent college basketball odds, along with a wide range of prop bets for PAC-12 Tournament games. At JazzSports, members can also live stream games that they bet on, allowing them to catch every big moment at the PAC-12 Tournament.

New members can sign up and receive a 50% deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 on their first deposit.

5. BetUS PAC-12 Tournament Nevada Sports Betting Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up to $2,500

College basketball fans can boost their bankroll for the PAC-12 Tournament at BetUS. The online sportsbook is giving away $2,500 in free college basketball bets this week for the PAC-12 Tournament.

New users can simply sign up and claim their free bonus cash by clicking the button below.



6. Sportsbetting.ag PAC-12 Tournament Nevada Betting Offer: 50% Welcome Bonus up to $1,000

A leading sportsbook for college basketball betting, Sportsbetting.ag offers one of the best online betting experiences. For the PAC-12 Tournament, new members can claim up to $1,000 in free college basketball betting offers.

7. MyBookie PAC-12 Tournament Nevada Sports Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus up to $500

When it comes to betting on college basketball, MyBookie is one of the best places to start. At MyBookie, fans are guaranteed the best odds for the PAC-12 Tournament. The online sportsbook is known for offering reduced juice, letting fans get the best odds, no matter how close the lines are.

New members can cash in on a free $500 on their first deposit at MyBookie.



PAC-12 Tournament Prediction and Picks

Since being snubbed by the NCAA Tournament committee, Mick Cronin’s squad has been on an absolute tear.

UCLA comes in riding the nation’s seventh-longest active winning streak at 10 games. The Bruins dominated the PAC-12, winning 18 of their 20 conference games, including a win over Arizona in the regular season finale.

The combination of Jaime Jacquez and Amari Bailey will be tough to beat in this tournament format. Take UCLA to win the PAC-12 Tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this week.



College Basketball Betting Content You May Like