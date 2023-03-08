The opening round of the SEC Tournament will begin on Wednesday, March 8th, 2023 and will feature some of the top teams in the country.

With +165 odds, No. 1-seed Alabama will be the odds-on favorite to win the 2023 SEC Tournament.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M will enter the No. 2 seed after beating the Crimson Tide on the final night of the regular season.

After that, three teams tied for third place in the SEC standings with an 11-7 record. As a result of tiebreakers, Tennessee will earn the No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament, followed by Missouri and Vanderbilt in the No. 4 and No. 5 spots.

ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi has penciled eight SEC teams into his latest March Madness bracket.

How to Watch SEC Tournament 2023

🏀 NCAA Basketball Tournament: SEC Tournament 2023

SEC Tournament 2023 ⛹ SEC Tournament Betting Favorite: Alabama

Alabama 📅 Date: Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 🏟 Location: Bridgestone Arena | Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena | Nashville, Tennessee 📺 TV Channel: SEC Network | ESPN

SEC Network | ESPN 🏆 SEC Championship Game: Sunday, March 12, 2023

Sunday, March 12, 2023 🎲 SEC Tournament Odds: Alabama +165 | Tennessee +300 | Kentucky +400 | Texas A&M +500

SEC Tournament 2023 Odds

Alabama secured the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament after winning 16 of its 18 conference games but the Crimson Tide are fresh off of a season-ending loss versus Texas A&M.

With controversies swirling around star Brandon Miller, Nate Oats’ squad has endured a lot of adversity this season. Despite that, Alabama has the best odds to win the SEC Tournament at +165, followed by Tennessee (+300), and Kentucky (+400).

Meanwhile, No. 2-seed Texas A&M is fourth on the odds board with +500 odds to win the conference tournament.

For a complete breakdown of the SEC Tournament 2023 odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.



SEC Tournament Bracket

SEC Tournament Prediction and Picks

At +500, SEC basketball fans are getting a bargain with Texas A&M this week.

The Aggies won 15 of their 18 SEC games this season, including a win at home versus Alabama in the regular season finale.

Texas A&M makes a living on the offensive glass and at the free throw line, where they have shot a healthy 77.9 percent during the conference season. With sophomore Wade Taylor playing his best basketball of the season, the Aggies have a chance to run the table at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Take Texas A&M to win the SEC Tournament.

