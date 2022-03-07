The 2022 ACC basketball Tournament starts Tuesday, March 8th, from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The ACC basketball tournament is the 69th edition of the Atlantic Coast Conference post-season playoff. The defending champion Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets come in as unlikely long-shot underdogs to repeat as ACC Tournament winners. Indiana sports betting has been a red-hot industry since becoming legal and regulated in 2019. In this article, we will explain how to bet on the ACC tournament in Indiana and explore the many options that Indiana sports betting apps are offering ahead of March Madness. Continue reading to find out how to bet on the ACC tournament in Indiana while collecting free bets and the best sports betting offers.

ACC Tournament Schedule — How to Watch the ACC Tournament in Indiana

🏀 NCAA Basketball Tournament: ACC Tournament 2022

ACC Tournament 2022 ⛹ College Basketball Betting Favorite: Duke Blue Devils

Duke Blue Devils 📅 Start Date: Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 🏆 ACC Championship Game: Friday, March 12, 2022

Friday, March 12, 2022 📺 TV Channel: ACC Network | ESPN | ESPN2

ACC Network | ESPN | ESPN2 🏟 Venue: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York 🎲 ACC Tournament Odds: Duke -150 | North Carolina +750 | Notre Dame +900

College Basketball Odds — Odds to Win ACC Tournament

All 15 ACC teams are included in the 2022 ACC Tournament draw. Teams are seeded by record within conference, with the Duke Bluedevils at 16-4 lined as the -150 betting favorite to win the entire tournament. Check out the table below for odds on the 2022 ACC Tournament via BetOnline.

ACC Tournament Bracket

No. 1 seeded Duke, along with Notre Dame (No. 2), North Carolina (No. 3), and Miami (No. 4) are all given byes until the third round of the ACC Tournament, which takes place on Thursday, March 10th. The opening round sees a No. 12 vs No. 13 match-up between Pittsburgh and Boston College, with the winner facing #5 Wake Forest on Wednesday. A 10-15 match-up takes place between Clemson and NC State, with the winner facing #7 Virginia Tech on Wednesday, and an 11-14 match-up takes place with Louisville facing Georgia Tech, with the winner facing #6 Virginia to close out Wednesday. The second round kicks off with an 8-9 match-up on Wednesday, March 9th, as Florida State faces Syracuse, with the winner facing #1 seeded Duke in the quarter-finals on Thursday.

The Best Indiana Betting Sites for ACC Tournament 2022

Based on the formatting of the 2022 ACC Tournament, the betting moneyline betting odds in the opening round match-ups should be quite lucrative, with a number of close-match ups on the docket. If betting the moneyline isn’t your thing, we understand. Luckily, Indiana sports betting apps offer a wide variety of alternative markets on the ACC tournament, making it easy for Indiana sports betting fans to get in on the action whichever way they desire.

Continue reading to find out the best Indiana sports betting offers available for the 2022 ACC tournament.

College Basketball Picks | College Basketball Best Bets and ACC Tournament Picks

When betting on college basketball conference tournaments, it is always easy to make a case against the betting favorite. In this instance, Duke is lined as a -150 betting favorite to take the entire tournament, while North Carolina is a +750 runner up as the No. 2 seed. Based on this, it is good practice to place a futures wager on the North Carolina Tar Heels, as it would ensure profit in the event that the Tar Heels advance to the finals and face tournament favorites Duke.

