March Madness
How to Bet on the ACC Tournament in Kentucky | The Best KY Sports Betting Sites
Fans of college basketball in Kentucky will be rooting for Louisville in the 2022 ACC Basketball Tournament, which tips off from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Louisville comes into the ACC Tournament as the No. 11 seed and the Cardinals will need to run the table to earn an automatic NCAA Tournament bid. While Kentucky sports betting is still not regulated, college basketball fans can get in on the action during the ACC Tournament. The best Kentucky sports betting apps are offering customers in the Bluegrass State a ton of free bets and sportsbook bonuses for the college basketball games this week. Continue reading to learn how to bet on the ACC tournament in Kentucky and make March Madness betting bankroll last until the Final Four.
The Best Kentucky Sports Betting Sites for the ACC Tournament in 2022
- BetOnline Kentucky Free Bets – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for the ACC Tournament in KY
- XBet Kentucky Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for ACC Tournament 2022 in KY
- MyBookie Kentucky Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the ACC Tournament in KY
- BetUS KY Free Bet Offers – $3,125 in Free Bets for College Basketball Games in Kentucky
- Bovada KY Sports Betting Offers – $750 Sportsbook Bonus for College Basketball Betting in Kentucky
How to Bet on the ACC Tournament in Kentucky
The best sports betting sites in Kentucky make it easier than ever before to bet on the ACC Tournament. If you’re new to Kentucky sports betting, don’t be overwhelmed, we’ve got it from here.
For a step-by-step betting guide on how to bet on the ACC tournament in Kentucky, check out the instructions below.
- Pick a KY betting site from this page
- Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the ACC Tournament
- Sign up using accurate account information
- Make a qualifying deposit
- Get your Kentucky sports betting bonus for ACC Tournament 2022
- Place your free bet on the ACC Basketball Tournament in KY
ACC Tournament Schedule — How to Watch the ACC Tournament in Kentucky
- 🏀 NCAA Basketball Tournament: ACC Tournament 2022
- ⛹ College Basketball Betting Favorite: Duke Blue Devils
- 📅 Start Date: Friday, March 8, 2022
- 🏆 ACC Championship Game: Friday, March 12, 2022
- 📺 TV Channel: ACC Network | ESPN | ESPN2
- 🏟 Venue: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York
- 🎲 ACC Tournament Odds: Duke -150 | Notre Dame + 900 | Wake Forest +900
College Basketball Odds — Odds to Win ACC Tournament
Each of the fifteen teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference are included in the 2022 ACC tournament. Teams are seeded based on their in-conference record, with the Duke Blue Devils (16-4) coming in as the number one seed. Duke enters with -150 odds to win the ACC Tournament while North Carolina has the next-best odds at +750.
Check out the table below for the best ACC Tournament odds from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.
|ACC Teams
|Odds
|Play
|Duke
|-150
|North Carolina
|+750
|Notre Dame
|+900
|Wake Forest
|+900
|Virginia Tech
|+1000
|Miami
|+1200
|Virginia
|+1600
|Florida State
|+4000
|Syracuse
|+4000
|Louisville
|+6600
|Clemson
|+6600
|Georgia Tech
|+10,000
|NC State
|+10,000
|Boston College
|+20,000
|Pittsburgh
|+20,000
ACC Tournament Bracket
To tipoff off the opening round of the ACC tournament, Pittsburgh takes on Boston College, with the winner advancing to take on Wake Forest in round two. Clemson faces NC State, with the winner of that match-up taking on Virginia Tech in round two on Tuesday. Then, to close out round one, Louisville takes on Georgia Tech, with the winner facing Virginia the following day.
The second round kicks off on Tuesday, March 9th with Florida State taking on Syracuse, with the winner taking on the Duke Blue Devils to kick off round three on Thursday afternoon at noon. Meanwhile, No. 1-seeded Duke, as well as Notre Dame, North Carolina, and Miami all get third-round byes and will play their first games in the third round on Thursday.
For a complete breakdown of the ACC Tournament bracket, scroll down below.
Printable ACC Tournament Bracket: 2022 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Bracket
The Best Kentucky College Basketball Betting Sites | Top KY Sportsbooks for ACC Tournament Betting
Basketball fans that are sports betting betting in Kentucky have endless options available when it comes to betting on the ACC tournament. Residents in the Bluegrass State can bet on college basketball in Kentucky all month long during March Madness with some of the Kentucky sports betting sites.
Continue reading to learn more about Kentucky sports betting apps and the best offers available for the ACC tournament.
College Basketball Picks | College Basketball Best Bets and ACC Tournament Picks
When betting on ACC Tournament futures, it’s always a good idea to take a shot on a team that you think has a good chance to make the finals. This will allow bettors to hedge their March Madness bets and an lock in a profit during the ACC Tournament Championship Game. With the Duke Blue Devils lined at -150 to win the entire ACC tournament, the North Carolina Tar Heels offer more value at +750 odds, making them a great bet to win it all. After beating Duke in Coach K’s final home game, the Tar Heels could have the inside edge on the Blue Devils heading into the conference tournament. Take North Carolina to win the ACC Tournament.
To make your free March Madness bets on the ACC tournament with BetOnline, click the link below.
