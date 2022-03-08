The 2022 ACC Basketball Tournament tips off this week, from the Barclay Center in Brooklyn, New York. The No. 1-seeded Duke Blue Devils are the odds-on favorite with -150 odds to win the ACC tournament. While college basketball fans await legalization, residents interested in sports betting in Massachusetts can get in on the action during the ACC Tournament and throughout all of March Madness. Massachusetts sports betting is still not launched, but residents in the Codfish State can still place wagers on the ACC Tournament without a sweat. Continue reading to learn more about how to bet on the ACC tournament in Massachusetts, while collecting free bets and special MA sportsbook bonuses.

ACC Tournament Schedule — How to Watch the ACC Tournament in Virginia

🏀 NCAA Basketball Tournament: ACC Tournament 2022

ACC Tournament 2022 ⛹ College Basketball Betting Favorite: Duke Blue Devils

Duke Blue Devils 📅 Start Date: Friday, March 8, 2022

Friday, March 8, 2022 🏆 ACC Championship Game: Friday, March 12, 2022

Friday, March 12, 2022 📺 TV Channel: ACC Network | ESPN | ESPN2

ACC Network | ESPN | ESPN2 🏟 Venue: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York 🎲 ACC Tournament Odds: Duke -150 | Notre Dame +900 | Wake Forest +900

College Basketball Odds — Odds to Win ACC Tournament

The Duke Blue Devils are the -150 betting favorites to win the 2022 ACC Tournament. While North Carolina, Notre Dame, and Wake Forest all come in as runners-up at odds of 9-1 or less.

Check out the table below to find out all of the current futures odds to win the 2022 ACC Basketball Tournament from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.

ACC Tournament Bracket

The opening round of the ACC tournament kicks off on Tuesday with three games. Pittsburgh takes on Boston College, with the winner facing #5 Wake Forest in the second round on Wednesday, Clemson takes on NC State, with the winner advancing to face #7 Virginia Tech in the second round, while Louisville faces Georgia Tech, with the winner facing #6 Virginia in round two. The top seed Duke, as well as Notre Dame, North Carolina, and Miami, all take byes to the third round of the ACC tournament, which kicks off on Thursday, March 10th.

To learn more about the ACC Tournament schedule and view the ACC Tournament bracket, scroll down below.

Printable ACC Tournament Bracket: 2022 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Bracket

The Best Massachusetts College Basketball Betting Sites | MA Sportsbooks for ACC Tournament Betting

Massachusetts sports betting fans who are looking to place wagers on the ACC Basketball Tournament will be able to do with as much ease as ever before. Massachusetts sports betting apps are currently offering a wide variety of alternative betting markets on the ACC tournament, including tournament futures odds, as well as in-game live betting odds, and even special odds on markets like 'margin of victory' and 'largest lead of the game' props.

Continue reading to find out more about how to bet on the ACC tournament in Massachusetts, as we go over three of the very best Massachusetts sports betting sites currently available for state residents.

College Basketball Picks | College Basketball Best Bets and ACC Tournament Picks

When betting on college basketball conference tournament futures, especially ACC basketball tournament futures, it is always best to make a case against the running favorite. This year, the Duke Blue Devils are -150 betting favorites to win the entire 2022 ACC tournament. The number three seed North Carolina Tarheels are the second-highest favored team at odds of +750. With this in mind, it’s in a value bettors’ best interest to take a shot at UNC at odds of +750, hoping that the number three seed makes it to the finals, where a hedge bet can be made to ensure profits. Take North Carolina at almost 8-1 odds and enjoy the show.

