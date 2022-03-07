Now that the college basketball regular season is over, ACC basketball teams are beginning to gear up for the conference tournament. In the Atlantic Coast Conference, Syracuse sits in the middle of the pack but has a legitimate chance to bring home the title. College basketball fans that want to bet on NCAAB games this week can get sports betting bonuses and ACC Tournament odds from some of the best online sportsbooks in NY. Below, we’ll go through how to bet on the ACC Tournament in New York and boost your bankroll with up to $6,375 in free college basketball bets.

The Best New York Sports Betting Sites for the ACC Tournament in 2022

The best New York sports betting sites give value to their members through free bets, sportsbook bonuses, and exclusive perks. For the 2022 ACC Tournament, we’ve mapped out the best sportsbook bonuses available to college basketball fans in New York.

Check out the list below for the best New York sportsbooks for the ACC Tournament.

How to Bet on the ACC Tournament in New York

The ACC Tournament will be hosted at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, giving the Orange home court advantage this week. With the New York sports betting market in full swing, the best online sportsbooks are offering ACC Tournament betting bonuses that college basketball fans can’t afford to miss out on.

For simple step-by-step instructions on how to bet on the ACC Tournament in New York, scroll down below.

Pick a NY betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the ACC Tournament Sign up using accurate account information Make a qualifying deposit Get your New York sports betting bonus for ACC Tournament 2022 Place your free bet on the ACC Basketball Tournament

ACC Tournament Schedule — How to Watch the ACC Tournament in New York

Want to watch the ACC Tournament in New York?

Check out the list below for important ACC Basketball Tournament details.

🏀 NCAA Basketball Tournament : ACC Tournament 2022

: ACC Tournament 2022 ⛹ College Basketball Betting Favorite : Duke Blue Devils

: Duke Blue Devils 📅 Start Date : Tuesday, March 8, 2022

: Tuesday, March 8, 2022 🏆 ACC Championship Game : Friday, March 12, 2022

: Friday, March 12, 2022 📺 TV Channel : ACC Network | ESPN | ESPN2

: ACC Network | ESPN | ESPN2 🏟 Venue : Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York

: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York 🎲 ACC Tournament Odds: Duke -150 | North Carolina +750 | Notre Dame +900

College Basketball Odds — Odds to Win ACC Tournament

Syracuse sits in the middle of the pack in the ACC Tournament. While their road to victory may be harder to carve, Syracuse will have appealing odds to win the ACC Tournament at +4000. With a three-year streak of making it to the NCAA Tournament, Syracuse finds itself on the outside looking in this season. Syracuse will need a deep run in the ACC Tournament for a chance to continue their season and participate in March Madness.

Below, we’ll show basketball fans the best ACC Tournament odds at BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.

ACC Tournament Bracket

Syracuse has secured a spot in game four as the ninth seed with a 9-11 record conference record in the ACC Tournament. With a ticket to March Madness on the line, Syracuse will be playing some of their best basketball in an attempt to save its season this week.

For more information on how Syracuse looks in the ACC Tournament, check out the bracket below.

Printable ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Bracket: 2022-ACC-MBBT-Bracket-Basketball-Insiders

The Best College Basketball Betting Sites for the ACC Tournament in New York

Syracuse has one final shot to get a spot among the 68 team field. With the ACC Tournament coming up, the top offshore sportsbooks have special sports betting bonuses going on for New York Basketball fans.

To learn more about the best betting bonuses offered for New York basketball fans at the top offshore sportsbooks, scroll down below.

BetOnline New York Free Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on the ACC Tournament in NY

🏆 Founded 2004 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free College Basketball Bets in New York

BetOnline puts on a clinic for Syracuse fans by offering the most free bets for the ACC Tournament in New York. College basketball fans in the Empire State can cash in on a $1,000 in betting bonus plus two free college basketball bets for the ACC Tournament. As one of the best New York sports betting sites, BetOnline is also offering a free NCAAB player props and live bet valued at $25 apiece for Syracuse basketball fans.

Click on the link down below to get your free bets at BetOnline in New York.

XBet New York Sports Betting Bonuses — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for ACC Tournament 2022 in NY

🏆 Founded 2013 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live ACC Tournament Betting In NY

When it comes to live betting on the ACC Tournament in New York, it doesn’t get any better than at XBet. A leading New York sportsbook for NCAAB betting, XBet features the best live ACC Tournament odds in the state. XBet also offers less juice than other top sportsbooks, allowing college basketball fans in New York maximize their profits on every bet. For the 2022 ACC Tournament, XBet is offering New York residents a 100% deposit bonus of up to $500 in free bets.

To place your free wagers on Syracuse this week, click the button below to join XBet today.

MyBookie New York Sportsbook Bonus — $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the ACC Basketball Tournament in NY

🏆 Founded 2003 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best College Basketball Odds In New York

One of the top ranked New York sports betting apps, MyBookie is the best place for bettors of all skill levels to bet on college basketball in the state. While college basketball betting lines are generally set fairly sharp across the board, MyBookie is offering some of the best ACC Tournament odds this weekend. With Syracuse preparing for a deep ACC Tournament run, MyBookie is also handing out $1,000 in free bets to college basketball fans in New York.

To claim your free NCAAB bets in New York at MyBookie, click on the button below.

College Basketball Picks | College Basketball Best Bets and ACC Tournament Picks

The Syracuse Orange need to put together a strong showing in order to have a shot at an NCAA Tournament bid. While Syracuse is the No. 9 seed in the ACC Tournament, don’t count the Orange out here. With the ACC Tournament bracket released, Syracuse will be facing the Florida State Seminoles in the opening round. In the regular season, Syracuse split their games 1-1 against the Seminoles with both games coming down to the wire but with this being a pseudo home game for the Orange, it’s hard not like their chances in this spot. Take Syracuse to advance to the next round and cover the spread against the Seminoles on Wednesday afternoon.

To place your free ACC Tournament bets at BetOnline, click the button below.