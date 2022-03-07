The 2022 ACC tournament tips off on Tuesday, March 7th from the Barclay Center in Brooklyn, New York. For Virginia sports betting fans, it will the second ACC tournament to take place since legalized sports betting has come to the old dominion. The Duke Blue Devils come in as the -150 favorites to win the entire ACC basketball tournament, while both Virginia Tech and Virginia come in as long-shot underdogs respectively. This article will explain how to bet on the ACC tournament in Virginia and dive into the many betting options available to Virginia sports betting fans.

To learn more about the very best Virginia sports betting apps available for the ACC tournament, continue reading below.

The Best Virginia Sports Betting Sites for the ACC Tournament in 2022

How to Bet on the ACC Tournament in Virginia

Virginia sports betting became legalized in April of 2020, making betting on the ACC tournament as easy as ever before. If you’re new to Virginia sports betting, you’re in the right place. For step-by-step instructions on how to bet on the ACC tournament in Virginia, check out the guide below.

Pick a VA betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the ACC Tournament Sign up using accurate account information Make a qualifying deposit Get your Virginia sports betting bonus for ACC Tournament 2022 Place your free bet on the ACC Basketball Tournament in VA

ACC Tournament Schedule — How to Watch the ACC Tournament in Virginia

The Virginia Cavaliers closed out the ACC Tournament with a win and enter as the No. 6 seed. However, Virginia currently finds itself on the outside looking in at the current NCAA Tournament projections.

To learn more about the ACC Tournament schedule, including how to watch the ACC Tournament in Virginia, check out the list below.

🏀 NCAA Basketball Tournament: ACC Tournament 2022

ACC Tournament 2022 ⛹ College Basketball Betting Favorite: Duke Blue Devils

Duke Blue Devils 📅 Start Date: Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 🏆 ACC Championship Game: Friday, March 12, 2022

Friday, March 12, 2022 📺 TV Channel: ACC Network | ESPN | ESPN2

ACC Network | ESPN | ESPN2 🏟 Venue: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York 🎲 ACC Tournament Odds: Duke -150 | North Carolina +750 | Wake Forest +900

College Basketball Odds — Odds to Win ACC Tournament

The Duke Blue Devils are the -150 betting favorites to win the 2022 ACC basketball tournament, with the North Carolina Tarheels lined as the runner-up at odds of +750. All fifteen ACC teams are included in the tournament draw, with teams seeded by in-conference winning record. Check out the table below for full 2022 ACC tournament betting odds via BetOnline.

ACC Tournament Bracket

The top four seeds of the tournament, Duke, Notre Dame, North Carolina, and Miami are all given byes to the third round of the ACC tournament, which takes place on Thursday.

The opening round sees Pittsburgh vs. Boston College, with the winner facing #5 Wake Forest, Clemson vs. NC State, with the winner facing #7 Virginia Tech, Louisville vs. Georgia Tech, with the winner facing #6 Virginia, with each second-round game taking place on Wednesday. The second round starts on Wednesday, with Florida State vs. Syracuse, with the winner facing number one seed Duke in the third round on Thursday.

Check out the complete ACC Tournament bracket below.

Printable version: 2022 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Bracket

The Best Virginia Betting Sites for ACC Tournament 2022

The ACC Tournament has a unique format that allows fans that are sports betting in Virginia to get added value on almost every game in the five-day event. If betting on the moneyline is not your thing, Virginia sports betting apps offer a wide variety of alternative betting markets for March Madness, including ‘margin of victory’ props and extensive live betting odds. To find out more about the best online gambling sites in Virginia for March Madness, read on below

BetOnline Virginia Free Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on the ACC Tournament in VA

🏆 Founded 2004 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free College Basketball Bets in Virginia

BetOnline is one of the best Virginia sports betting sites available for the ACC tournament. Virginia sports betting fans that sign-up with BetOnline now will receive a 50% deposit bonus, as well as a free bet worth up to $50 when placing their first bet on the ACC tournament with a mobile device. Get in on the action with BetOnline and claim your free college basketball bets by clicking the link below.

XBet Virginia Sports Betting Bonuses — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for ACC Tournament 2022 in VA

🏆 Founded 2013 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live ACC Tournament Betting In VA

Bet on college basketball in Virginia this week with XBet, one of the most user-friendly Virginia sports betting apps available. Virginia residents that sign-up with XBet will receive a matched deposit bonus of up to $500, as well as a free casino chip worth 10 dollars. Get started with one of the easiest to use Virginia sportsbooks available by singing with XBet now. Click the link below to register.

MyBookie Virginia Sportsbook Bonus — $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the ACC Basketball Tournament in VA

🏆 Founded 2003 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best College Basketball Odds In Virginia

College basketball betting in Virginia has been rising in popularity since legalization back in 2020. Since the very beginning, MyBookie has been bringing Virginia sports betting fans the very best college basketball odds and free bet offers. Residents of Virginia who register with MyBookie now will have their deposit double, with a special 100% welcome bonus of up to $1,000. MyBookie also offers some of the most competitive March Madness futures odds, as well as live betting odds on college basketball for the entire month of March. To register now with MyBookie and take advantage of these and many more sports betting offers, click the link below.

College Basketball Picks | College Basketball Best Bets and ACC Tournament Picks

The Duke Blue Devils come in as the -150 betting favorite to win the entire ACC tournament, with the number three seed North Carolina Tar Heels lined at the second-highest odds of +750 to win the entire tournament. When betting on college basketball conference tournaments, it’s generally in your best interest to bet on a team that has a chance to atleast make the finals, in order to hedge out or ensure profit in the final game of the tournament. With that in mind, it’s probably a sound investment to take a small stab at UNC to win it all at odds of +750.

To place your free March Madness bets on the ACC tournament with BetOnline, click the link below now.