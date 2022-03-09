bestThe No.1-seeded Kansas and No.8-seeded Kansas State will be competing for the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday March 9 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas, Missouri. For Kansas residents that want a piece of the college basketball betting action, top offshore sportsbooks are giving away free NCAAB bets. In this article, we’ll go over how to bet on the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas and claim up to $6,375 in free bets.

Big 12 Tournament Preview — How to Watch the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas

Where is the Big 12 Tournament?

To learn more about important Big 12 Tournament details including location, odds, and time, scroll down below.

🏀 NCAA Basketball Tournament: Big 12 Tournament 2022

⛹ College Basketball Betting Favorite: Kansas

📅 Start Date: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

🏆 Big 12 Championship Game: Saturday, March 12, 2022

📺 TV Channel: ESPN | ESPN 2

🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Center | Kansas City, Missouri

🎲 Big 12 Tournament Odds: Kansas +225 | Baylor +225 | Texas Tech +300

College Basketball Odds — Odds to Win Big 12 Tournament

Kansas and Baylor are the favorites heading into the Big 12 Tournament with +225 odds. While Texas Tech falls behind with +300 odds. The top three teams in the Big 12 have already their seat for the NCAA Tournament. However, Kansas State enters as heavy underdogs falling to the eighth seed at +5000 odds.

Check out the chart below for the best Big 12 Tournament odds from BetOnline, a top March Madness betting site.

Big 12 Tournament Bracket

Some of the biggest March Madness contenders are in the Big 12 Tournament. With Baylor, Kansas and Tech Texas as the top three teams some of the best basketball will be played in the Big 12 Tournament this week. Kansas secured the No.1 seed while Kansas State fell to the No.8 seed.

College Basketball Picks | College Basketball Best Bets and Big 12 Tournament Picks

Kansas enters the Big 12 Tournament as the favorite with a 14-4 conference record. According to KenPom.com, Kansas is the seventh best offense in the NCAA this season. During the regular season, Kansas split both games with top Big 12 Tournament contenders Baylor and Texas Tech. With grudge matches lurking for the Kansas Jayhawks, look for the Jayhawks to bring the game down to the wire. Take the Kansas Jayhawks to win the Big 12 Tournament at +225 odds.

