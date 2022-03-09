NCAA
How To Bet On The Big 12 Tournament in Texas | The Best TX Sports Betting Sites
The Big 12 Tournament tips off on Wednesday March 9 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas, Missouri. For college basketball fans in Texas trying to bet on their favorite teams, top offshore sportsbooks are giving bigger sports betting bonuses for the Big 12 Tournament. While there is no movement on the Texas sports betting markets, college basketball fans can get free bets ahead of the Big 12 Tournament at offshore sportsbooks. In this article, we’ll go over how to bet on the Big 12 Tournament in Texas and get $6,375 in free bets.
The Best Texas Betting Sites for the Big 12 Tournament in 2022
With three Texas college basketball teams in the Big 12 Tournament, the best offshore sportsbooks are offering residents lucrative sports betting bonuses and free bets ahead of tipoff.
Now, we’ll rank the best Texas sportsbooks and their bonuses for the Big 12 Tournament.
- BetOnline Texas Free Bets – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for the Big 12 Tournament in TX
- XBet Texas Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for Big 12 Tournament 2022 in TX
- MyBookie Texas Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the Big 12 Tournament in TX
- BetUS TX Free Bet Offers – $3,125 in Free Bets for College Basketball Games in Texas
- Bovada TX Sports Betting Offers – $750 Sportsbook Bonus for College Basketball Betting in Texas
How to Bet on the Big 12 Tournament in Texas
With three Big 12 Tournament contenders in Texas, offshore sportsbooks are giving away exclusive perks to college basketball fans.
For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the Big 12 Tournament in Texas, scroll down below.
- Pick a TX betting site from this page
- Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the Big 12 Tournament
- Sign up with accurate account details
- Make a qualifying deposit
- Get your Texas sports betting bonus for Big 12 Tournament 2022
- Place your free bet on the Big 12 Basketball Tournament
Big 12 Tournament Preview — How to Watch the Big 12 Tournament in Texas
When is the Big 12 Tournament?
Check out the list below for some important Big 12 Tournament details including time, odds, and location.
- 🏀 NCAA Basketball Tournament: Big 12 Tournament 2022
- ⛹ College Basketball Betting Favorite: Kansas
- 📅 Start Date: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
- 🏆 Big 12 Championship Game: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN | ESPN 2
- 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Center | Kansas City, Missouri
- 🎲 Big 12 Tournament Odds: Kansas +225 | Baylor +225 | Texas Tech +300
College Basketball Odds — Odds to Win Big 12 Tournament
TCU is a heavy underdog in the Big 12 Tournament with +1600 odds. While March Madness contender Texas Tech enters the Big 12 Tournament at +300 odds. Texas has really good value and at +600 they are viable Big 12 Tournament contenders.
Check out the Big 12 Tournament odds below from BetOnline, the best March Madness betting site.
|Big 12 Teams
|Odds
|Play
|Kansas
|+225
|Baylor
|+225
|Texas Tech
|+300
|Texas
|+600
|TCU
|+1600
|Iowa State
|+2000
|Oklahoma
|+2000
|Kansas State
|+5000
|West Virginia
|+5000
Big 12 Tournament Bracket
The No.3 seed Texas Tech is a March Madness contender and a slight underdog in the Big 12 Tournament this year. While Texas and TCU are bigger underdogs with the fourth and fifth seed. For game three, college basketball fans can get in on the action for TCU vs Texas at top offshore betting sites
The Best Texas Betting Sites for Big 12 Tournament 2022
While college basketball fans wait for movement on the Texas sports betting market, residents can bet at top offshore sportsbooks for the Big 12 Tournament.
For more information about the best Texas sportsbooks for the Big 12 Tournament, scroll down below.
BetOnline Texas Free Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on the Big 12 Tournament
BetOnline is making a splash for the Big 12 Tournament by giving Texas residents three free college basketball bets this week. Texas residents can redeem a free NCAAB player props, live bet, and a matched mobile bet worth up to $50. For the Lone Star State, BetOnline is also dropping $1,000 in free sports betting bonuses to college basketball fans. For Texas residents preparing for March Madness, BetOnline features a March Madness contest with a $75,000 grand prize. To claim your free Big 12 Tournament bets at BetOnline, click on the link below. With the best live Big 12 Tournament odds, XBet is one of the best Texas sportsbooks for college basketball. Since March Madness brings upsets, Texas residents can maximize profits in-play at XBet with the best college basketball odds. For the Big 12 Tournament, XBet is offering $500 in free bets to Texas residents. The sportsbook also features a wide variety of sports betting bonuses, allowing college basketball fans win real money during March Madness. Click the button below to claim your free Texas sports betting bonuses at XBet. Texas residents searching for the best college basketball odds should start by signing up to MyBookie. The sportsbook is handing out free Big 12 Tournament bets up to $1,000 to college basketball fans before tipoff. Not only does the sportsbook have free bets but MyBookie has the best Big 12 Tournament odds. Texas residents can win real money online at MyBookie. To sign up to MyBookie and receive your free college basketball bets, click down below. Texas Tech heads into the Big 12 Tournament with a 12-6 conference record. With the third best conference record, Texas Tech are viable Big 12 Tournament contenders. While Baylor and Kansas hold the top two seeds, Texas Tech swept Baylor and split the regular season with Kansas. Texas Tech is currently sitting in the Big 12 Tournament with +300 odds, look for a grudge match between Kansas and Texas Tech in the Championship Game. Take Texas Tech to win the Big 12 Tournament before the books change the price. To place your free college basketball bets on the Big 12 Tournament at BetOnline, click down below.
🏆 Founded
2004
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
✅ Recommended For
Free College Basketball Bets in Texas
XBet Texas Sports Betting Bonuses — $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Big 12 Tournament in TX
🏆 Founded
2013
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
✅ Recommended For
Live Big 12 Tournament Betting In Texas
MyBookie Texas Sportsbook Bonus — $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the Big 12 Basketball Tournament in TX
🏆 Founded
2003
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
✅ Recommended For
The Best College Basketball Odds In Texas
College Basketball Picks | College Basketball Best Bets and Big 12 Tournament Picks
The Best College Basketball Betting Sites for March Madness
Texas Tech heads into the Big 12 Tournament with a 12-6 conference record. With the third best conference record, Texas Tech are viable Big 12 Tournament contenders. While Baylor and Kansas hold the top two seeds, Texas Tech swept Baylor and split the regular season with Kansas. Texas Tech is currently sitting in the Big 12 Tournament with +300 odds, look for a grudge match between Kansas and Texas Tech in the Championship Game. Take Texas Tech to win the Big 12 Tournament before the books change the price.
