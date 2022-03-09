Home » news » How To Bet On The Big 12 Tournament In Texas

How To Bet On The Big 12 Tournament in Texas

How to bet on the Big 12 Tournament in Texas

The Big 12 Tournament tips off on Wednesday March 9 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas, Missouri. For college basketball fans in Texas trying to bet on their favorite teams, top offshore sportsbooks are giving bigger sports betting bonuses for the Big 12 Tournament.

The Best Texas Betting Sites for the Big 12 Tournament in 2022

With three Texas college basketball teams in the Big 12 Tournament, the best offshore sportsbooks are offering residents lucrative sports betting bonuses and free bets ahead of tipoff.

Now, we’ll rank the best Texas sportsbooks and their bonuses for the Big 12 Tournament.

How to Bet on the Big 12 Tournament in Texas

With three Big 12 Tournament contenders in Texas, offshore sportsbooks are giving away exclusive perks to college basketball fans.

For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the Big 12 Tournament in Texas, scroll down below.

Big 12 Tournament Preview — How to Watch the Big 12 Tournament in Texas

When is the Big 12 Tournament?

Check out the list below for some important Big 12 Tournament details including time, odds, and location.

  • 🏀 NCAA Basketball Tournament: Big 12 Tournament  2022
  • ⛹ College Basketball Betting Favorite: Kansas
  • 📅 Start Date: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
  • 🏆 Big 12 Championship Game: Saturday, March 12, 2022
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN | ESPN 2
  • 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Center |  Kansas City, Missouri
  • 🎲 Big 12 Tournament  Odds: Kansas +225 | Baylor +225 | Texas Tech +300

College Basketball Odds — Odds to Win Big 12 Tournament

TCU is a heavy underdog in the Big 12 Tournament with +1600 odds. While March Madness contender Texas Tech enters the Big 12 Tournament at +300 odds. Texas has really good value and at +600 they are viable Big 12 Tournament contenders.

Check out the Big 12 Tournament odds below from BetOnline, the best March Madness betting site.

Big 12 Teams Odds Play
Kansas +225 BetOnline logo
Baylor +225 BetOnline logo
Texas Tech +300 BetOnline logo
Texas +600 BetOnline logo
TCU +1600 BetOnline logo
Iowa State +2000 BetOnline logo
Oklahoma +2000 BetOnline logo
Kansas State +5000 BetOnline logo
West Virginia +5000 BetOnline logo

Big 12 Tournament Bracket

The No.3 seed Texas Tech is a March Madness contender and a slight underdog in the Big 12 Tournament this year. While Texas and TCU are bigger underdogs with the fourth and fifth seed. For game three, college basketball fans can get in on the action for TCU vs Texas at top offshore betting sites

The Best Texas Betting Sites for Big 12 Tournament 2022

While college basketball fans wait for movement on the Texas sports betting market, residents can bet at top offshore sportsbooks for the Big 12 Tournament.

For more information about the best Texas sportsbooks for the Big 12 Tournament, scroll down below.

College Basketball Picks | College Basketball Best Bets and Big 12 Tournament Picks

Texas Tech heads into the Big 12 Tournament with a 12-6 conference record. With the third best conference record, Texas Tech are viable Big 12 Tournament contenders. While Baylor and Kansas hold the top two seeds, Texas Tech swept Baylor and split the regular season with Kansas. Texas Tech is currently sitting in the Big 12 Tournament with +300 odds, look for a grudge match between Kansas and Texas Tech in the Championship Game. Take Texas Tech to win the Big 12 Tournament before the books change the price.

To place your free college basketball bets on the Big 12 Tournament at BetOnline, click down below.

Bet on the Big 12 Tournament at BetOnline

The Best College Basketball Betting Sites for March Madness

