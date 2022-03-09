The Big 12 Tournament tips off on Wednesday March 9 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas, Missouri. For college basketball fans in Texas trying to bet on their favorite teams, top offshore sportsbooks are giving bigger sports betting bonuses for the Big 12 Tournament. While there is no movement on the Texas sports betting markets, college basketball fans can get free bets ahead of the Big 12 Tournament at offshore sportsbooks. In this article, we’ll go over how to bet on the Big 12 Tournament in Texas and get $6,375 in free bets.

With three Texas college basketball teams in the Big 12 Tournament

Big 12 Tournament Preview — How to Watch the Big 12 Tournament in Texas

When is the Big 12 Tournament?

Check out the list below for some important Big 12 Tournament details including time, odds, and location.

🏀 NCAA Basketball Tournament: Big 12 Tournament 2022

⛹ College Basketball Betting Favorite: Kansas

📅 Start Date: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

🏆 Big 12 Championship Game: Saturday, March 12, 2022

📺 TV Channel: ESPN | ESPN 2

🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Center | Kansas City, Missouri

🎲 Big 12 Tournament Odds: Kansas +225 | Baylor +225 | Texas Tech +300

College Basketball Odds — Odds to Win Big 12 Tournament

TCU is a heavy underdog in the Big 12 Tournament with +1600 odds. While March Madness contender Texas Tech enters the Big 12 Tournament at +300 odds. Texas has really good value and at +600 they are viable Big 12 Tournament contenders.

Check out the Big 12 Tournament odds below from BetOnline, the best March Madness betting site.

Big 12 Tournament Bracket

The No.3 seed Texas Tech is a March Madness contender and a slight underdog in the Big 12 Tournament this year. While Texas and TCU are bigger underdogs with the fourth and fifth seed. For game three, college basketball fans can get in on the action for TCU vs Texas at top offshore betting sites

While college basketball fans wait for movement on the Texas sports betting market, residents can bet at top offshore sportsbooks for the Big 12 Tournament.

