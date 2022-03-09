The Big Ten Tournament will be played in the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. With Illinois as the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, the best Illinois sportsbooks are giving away free college basketball bets to the Prairie State this week. In this article, we’ll break down how to bet on the Big Ten Tournament in Illinois and get up to $6,375 in free bets.

The Best Illinois Betting Sites for the Big Ten Tournament in 2022

the top offshore sportsbooks are giving away bigger and better sports betting bonuses and odds for the Big Ten Tournament.

Below, we’ve ranked the best sports betting bonuses at the top Illinois sportsbooks for the Big Ten Tournament.

How to Bet on the Big Ten Tournament in Illinois

Big Ten Tournament Preview — How to Watch the Big Ten Tournament in Illinois

Which team has the best Big Ten Tournament odds?

For more information on important Big Ten Tournament details including odds, start date, coverage, and more.

🏀 NCAA Basketball Tournament: Big Ten Tournament 2022

⛹ College Basketball Betting Favorite: Purdue

📅 Start Date: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

🏆 Big Ten Championship Game: Sunday, March 13, 2022

📺 TV Channel: Big Ten Network | CBS

🏟 Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Indianapolis, Indiana

🎲 Big Ten Tournament Odds: Purdue +190 | Illinois +350 | Iowa +400

College Basketball Odds — Odds to Win Big Ten Tournament

Illinois secured the N0. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament with a 15-5 conference record. While they are the best team in the conference, Purdue enters the Big Ten Tournament as favorites with +190 odds. However, Illinois is a true contender at +350 odds.

Check out the chart below for the best Big Ten Tournament odds from BetOnline, the best March Madness betting site.

Big Ten Tournament Bracket

As the No. 1 in the Big Ten Tournament, Illinois will be playing in game 7 on Friday, March 11. Illinois sits in the quarterfinals and are two games away from winning the Big Ten Tournament title.

The Best Illinois Betting Sites for Big Ten Tournament 2022

With Illinois as the No.1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, the top Illinois sportsbooks are giving away free bets and sports betting bonuses to college basketball fans.

College Basketball Picks | College Basketball Best Bets and Big Ten Tournament Picks

Illinois has the best conference record heading into the Big Ten Tournament at 15-5. With a secure spot in the NCAA Tournament, Illinois has a chance to make some noise at the Big Ten Tournament. While Purdue is considered the tournament favorite. With the No.1-seed, Illinois advances to the quarterfinals and won’t compete until Friday, March 11. Look for Illinois to establish themselves as the best team in the Big Ten Conference with the extra days off. Take Illinois to win the Big Ten Tournament title.

