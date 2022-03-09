The Big Ten Tournament will take place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Michigan residents looking to bet on their favorite college basketball teams can find better NCAA betting odds, sports betting bonuses, and free bets at top offshore sportsbooks. In this article, we’ll break down how to bet on the Big Ten Tournament in Michigan and claim up to $6,375 in free bets.

The Best Michigan Betting Sites for the Big Ten Tournament in 2022

For college basketball fans trying to maximize their profits on the Big Ten Tournament, the best offshore sportsbooks are giving away free NCAA bets, and sports betting bonuses.

Now, we’ll rank the best Michigan sportsbooks and their Big Ten Tournament betting bonuses.

How to Bet on the Big Ten Tournament in Michigan

With the Michigan sports betting market in full swing, the best Michigan sportsbooks make it easy for college basketball fans to bet on the Big Ten Tournament.

For a complete guide on how to bet on the Big Ten Tournament in Michigan, scroll down below.

Big Ten Tournament Preview — How to Watch the Big Ten Tournament in Michigan

🏀 NCAA Basketball Tournament: Big Ten Tournament 2022

⛹ College Basketball Betting Favorite: Purdue

📅 Start Date: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

🏆 Big Ten Championship Game: Sunday, March 13, 2022

📺 TV Channel: Big Ten Network | CBS

🏟 Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Indianapolis, Indiana

🎲 Big Ten Tournament Odds: Purdue +190 | Illinois +350 | Iowa +400

College Basketball Odds — Odds to Win Big Ten Tournament

Michigan at +1200 has the most attractive Big Ten Tournament odds this week. Currently the Michigan Wolverines sit on the bubble and need a strong run in the Big Ten Tournament to continue their season next week. However, Purdue comes in as Big Tournament favorite at +190 odds. According to KenPom.com, Purdue has the number one offense in the country.

While Purdue is the favorite in the Big Ten Tournament, Illinois enters the conference tournament as the No. 1 seed. Michigan and Michigan State find themselves as the No.7 and No.8 seed, respectively. Both the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans have the most attractive Big Ten Tournament odds. Look for the Wolverines to secure the bag at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this weekend.

Check out the Big Ten Tournament Bracket below to follow Michigan college basketball teams.

The Best Michigan Betting Sites for Big Ten Tournament 2022

With two Michigan college basketball teams in the Big Ten Tournament, the best Michigan sports betting sites are offering free NCAAB bets.

BetOnline Michigan Free Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on the Big Ten Tournament

🏆 Founded 2004 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free College Basketball Bets in Michigan

For Michigan residents that want free college basketball bets, BetOnline is the best place to start. The Michigan sports betting site is giving away two free NCAAB bets for the Big Ten Tournament. Michigan residents can receive a free NCAAB player props and live bet worth $25 apiece. Along with free Big Ten Tournament bets, BetOnline is offering college basketball fans in Michigan $1,000 in sports betting bonuses for March Madness.

XBet Michigan Sports Betting Bonuses — $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Big Ten Tournament in MI

🏆 Founded 2013 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live Big Ten Tournament Betting In Michigan

One of the top Michigan sportsbooks, XBet has some of the best live NCAA betting odds. XBet offers less juice on all NCAAB betting lines, allowing college basketball fans to maximize profits on the Big Ten Tournament. For the 2022 Big Ten Tournament, XBet is handing out $500 in free college basketball bets to Michigan residents.

MyBookie Michigan Sportsbook Bonus — $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the Big Ten Basketball Tournament in MI

🏆 Founded 2003 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best College Basketball Odds In Michigan

For Michigan residents shopping for the best NCAAB odds, MyBookie features the most competitive college basketball odds. The Michigan sports betting site offers the best Big Ten Tournament odds in the Wolverine State. Not only does the sportsbook offer excellent NCAA betting odds but MyBookie has a wide variety of sports betting bonuses, free NCAA bets, and more. Ahead of the Big Ten Tournament, MyBookie is handing out $1,000 in free college basketball bets to Michigan residents.

College Basketball Picks | College Basketball Best Bets and Big Ten Tournament Picks

In the Big Ten conference standings, Michigan sits in the middle of the pack with the No.7 seed. While Purdue enters as heavy favorites, Michigan needs a long run in the Big Ten Tournament for a spot in March Madness. Michigan has +1200 odds in the Big Ten Tournament and currently sit on the bubble. Look for Michigan to take home the title at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Take Michigan to win the Big Ten Tournament.

