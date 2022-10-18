NBA
How To Bet On The Boston Celtics Vs Philadelphia 76ers In Massachusetts | Massachusetts Sports Betting For NBA
The new NBA regular season gets underway Tuesday after four long months away from our screens, and here’s how to bet on the Celtics vs 76ers game if you’re in Massachusetts, and you can get $1000 in NBA free bets.
How To Bet On Boston Celtics Vs Philadelphia 76ers In Massachusetts
BetOnline offers customers free bets worth $1000 to use on the Celtics vs 76ers game. Here’s a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus and start betting on the NBA in Massachusetts.
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
- Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
- You can now start to bet on Boston Celtics Vs Philadelphia 76ers in Massachusetts
Best Massachusetts Betting Sites For NBA
Who Can Bet On Boston Celtics Vs Philadelphia 76ers in Massachusetts?
Customers need to a resident of Massachusetts, and need to be over the legal age of 18, with a valid email address.
- Resident of Massachusetts
- Over 18 years of age
- Valid email address
Boston Celtics Vs Philadelphia 76ers Betting In Massachusetts
The NBA allows for a wide range of betting options, with markets such as moneylines, handicaps, totals and prop bets alongside live betting. Take a look at what you fancy your chances with to see which suits your knowledge best.
The Celtics had an impressive 2021-22 season, but their quest for an NBA Championship fell short as they lost to the strong Golden State Warriors in the finals.
It’s been a fairly hectic offseason too for the Celtics, who are now without former head coach Ime udoka, who was involved in a scandal which resulted in his suspension for the entire season.
Meanwhile, the 76ers had yet another disappointing playoff exit, however there’s hopes that this season will be better, with James Harden set for a big season, as well as other reinforcements acquired in the offseason.
Best Boston Celtics Vs Philadelphia 76ers Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Boston Celtics
|-127
|Philadelphia 76ers
|+107
Our Pick Of The Best Massachusetts Betting Sites For Boston Celtics Vs Philadelphia 76ers
- BetOnline – Best Massachusetts Free Bets For Boston Celtics Vs Philadelphia 76ers
- Bovada – $750 In Free Bets On Boston Celtics Vs Philadelphia 76ers
- Everygame – $750 NBA Welcome Bonus Available
BetOnline – $1000 In Massachusetts Free Bets For Boston Celtics Vs Philadelphia 76ers
BetOnline is providing a tasty bonus on the Boston Celtics Vs Philadelphia 76ers game – a sports betting bonus of $1000. Use our promo code INSIDERS when you’re signing up to claim this bonus on BetOnline.
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Massachusetts Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Bovada – Up To $750 In Boston Celtics Vs Philadelphia 76ers Free Bets In Massachusetts
Bovada has a wide range of markets you would expect from a top sportsbook, along with bonuses and free NBA bets.
You can use our promo code INSIDERS to claim a free bet on Bovada for the Celtics vs 76ers game on Monday. Bovada will match your deposit up to 75%, so with a deposit of $1000, you will get a free NBA bet worth $750 that you can use on the Celtics vs 76ers game.
Bovada NBA Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NBA Free Bets
- Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
- Massachusetts Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Everygame – Claim $750 In Free Bets On Boston Celtics Vs Philadelphia 76ers in Massachusetts
Everygame has an impressive collection of markets for the Boston Celtics Vs Philadelphia 76ers game, and are renowned for their exciting parlay options available
On Everygame, you get an impressive deposit bonus of up to $750, which you don’t have to use all at once – you can spread it around over three bets, with a maximum of $250 on each one.
Everygame Massachusetts NBA Free Bets
- 100% deposit bonus up to $250
- You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
- The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
