Although Arizona sports betting is legal, we are on hand to make you aware of a handful of wagering sites you may not have signed up to yet, and there are up to $6000 in horse racing free bets ready to redeem just in time for the Breeders Cup.



How To Bet On The Breeders Cup With Arizona Sports Betting Sites For Horse Racing

If you live in Arizona, or in fact ANY US state, then you can bet on the Breeders Cup. BetOnline is an Arizona sports betting site that allows you to bet on the Breeders Cup and gives you a 50% matched deposit bonus up to $1000.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline

Create an account and deposit at least $55

Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000

Go to the ‘Racebook’ section and click on Breeders Cup

Select your horse and set your stake.



Best Arizona Sports Betting Sites For Horse Racing: Breeders Cup Sportsbooks

Any US resident in AZ, or any other state, can sign up to these Arizona sports betting sites for horse racing. Click 'Claim Offer' below and sign up to these Arizona Breeders Cup sportsbooks and you can get over $6000 in bonuses to use on ANY sport.

Breeders Cup Odds

FLIGHTLINE is the name on everyone’s lips as we head into the Breeders Cup weekend, and the last race of the weekend, the Breeders Cup Classic, sees the four year old feature in his toughest test yet.

With five wins in as many starts in 2022, he enters this contest with proven Grade 1 experience now having won three successive races including a stunning run at the Pacific Classic.

He will undoubtedly take some beating, but Epicenter and Life Is Good also come into the final race with leading claims having won at this grade before, with the latter romping to victory at the Whitney Stakes in August.

Breeders Cup Classic (Sat Nov 5) Moneyline Odds Play Flightline -225 Epicenter +550 Life Is Good

+700 Taiba

+800 Olympiad

+1400 Hot Rod Charlie

+2500 Rich Strike

+3300 Happy Saver

+5000

Note: Odds are subject to change

Breeders Cup Betting AZ — How To Watch Breeders Cup In Arizona

🏇Breeders Cup 2022 Details



📅 Breeders Cup Dates : Fri 4 & Sat 5 Nov

Fri 4 & Sat 5 Nov 🕙 Breeders Cup Race Times: Fri First Race 3pm, Sat First Race 11:50am

Fri First Race 3pm, Sat First Race 11:50am 🏟 Where Is 2022 Breeders Cup Keeneland, Lexington, Kentucky

Keeneland, Lexington, Kentucky 📺 Watch : NBC, Peacock, USA Network, FanDuel TV & JazzSports

NBC, Peacock, USA Network, FanDuel TV & JazzSports 🎲 Breeders Cup Classic Odds: Flightline -225 | Epicenter +550 | Life Is Good +700 | Taiba +800

Full Breeders Cup Race Cards & Schedule

See below the post times for the 14 Breeders’ Cup races, which are spread over the Keeneland meeting on Friday and Saturday.

Breeders’ Cup 2022 Times (EDT) Friday, Nov 4 Distance Purse TV Channel

3:00 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint 5 1/2 f (Turf) $1 million USA & BetOnline 3:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies 1 1/16 mi $2 million USA & BetOnline 4:20 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf 1 mile (Turf) $1 million USA & BetOnline 5:00 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile 1 1/16 mi $2 million USA & BetOnline 5:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf 1 mile (Turf) $1 million USA & BetOnline Saturday, Nov 5 Distance Purse TV 11:50 am Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint 7 furlongs $1 million BetOnline 12:29 pm Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint 5 1/2 f (Turf) $1 million BetOnline 1:10 pm Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile 1 mile $1 million BetOnline 1:50 pm Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf 1 3/16 mi (Turf) $2 million USA & BetOnline 2:30 pm Breeders’ Cup Sprint (Dirt) 6f $2 million USA & BetOnline 3:10 pm Breeders’ Cup Mile 1 mile (Turf) $2 million USA & BetOnline 3:55 pm Breeders’ Cup Distaff 1 1/8 miles $2 million NBC & BetOnline 4:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Turf 1 1/2 mi (Turf) $4 million NBC & BetOnline 5:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Classic 1 1/4 miles $6 million NBC & BetOnline

What Markets Are There On Arizona Sports Betting Sites For The Breeders Cup?

Take a look below at the comprehensive list with definitions of what each of the markets are on Arizona sports betting sites for The Breeders Cup.

Win: Bet on a horse to finish 1st

Bet on a horse to finish 1st Place: Bet on a horse to finish 1st OR 2nd

Bet on a horse to finish 1st OR 2nd Show: Bet on a horse to finish in the top 3

Bet on a horse to finish in the top 3 Across The Board: Betting on a horse to finish 1st, 2nd or 3rd – this bet will cost 3x your stake. So, a $2 ‘across the board’ bet will cost $6 – meaning you have $2 on the horse to win, $2 to be second and $2 for third.

Betting on a horse to finish 1st, 2nd or 3rd – this bet will cost 3x your stake. So, a $2 ‘across the board’ bet will cost $6 – meaning you have $2 on the horse to win, $2 to be second and $2 for third. Exacta: Bet on 2 horses to finish 1st and 2nd in the correct order

Bet on 2 horses to finish 1st and 2nd in the correct order Trifecta: Bet on 3 three horses to finish 1st, 2nd and 3rd in the correct order

Bet on 3 three horses to finish 1st, 2nd and 3rd in the correct order Superfecta: Bet on 4 horses to finish 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th in the correct order

Bet on 4 horses to finish 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th in the correct order Daily Double: Select the winning horse in 2 consecutive races on the card.

Select the winning horse in 2 consecutive races on the card. Pick 3, 4, 5 & 6: Like the ‘Daily Double’ select the winner of races in 3, 4, 5 or 6 consecutive races.

Best Arizona Sports Betting Sites To Bet On The Breeders Cup Reviewed

BetOnline – Generous horse racing odds

Everygame – Top joining offer and live streams

Bovada – Best for horse racing markets

MyBookie – Leading free bet joining offer

BetUS – Best Breeders Cup free bet offer

BetOnline – $1000 In Arizona Sports Betting Breeders Cup Free Bets

Sign-up with BetOnline to bet on the Breeders’ Cup in Arizona and if you use our dedicated bonus code INSIDERS when making your first deposit they will reward this by matching this by 50%.

In summary, this means a deposit of $100, you will get a $50 bonus, or as this offer is only available on your opening deposit, then why not ‘max out’ by depositing the full $2000 which will get you off to a winner for the horse racing at Keeneland with a tasty $1000 Breeders Cup bonus – You can then use this free extra cash when placing a bet on the Breeders Cup in Arizona, or in ANY US State and even Canada.

BetOnline Breeders Cup Betting Promo Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of just $55

Bet On US horse racing in ANY US State

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Site bonus of $1,000

Arizona Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days

Everygame – Grab $750 In Arizona Breeders Cup Free Bets Today

Everygame are a sports betting site with experience in abundance – therefore one you can totally rely on them to offer you an array of top horse racing markets to bet on – even if you live in Arizona, or any US State for that matter.

Plus, they also offer their new customers the chance of redeeming up to $750 in Breeders Cup free bets.

How? Just deposit up to $250 and Everygame will match that deposit with a bonus of an equal amount – so a $250 deposit gets you another $250! More ‘good news’ they will allow you to do this three times for a maximum $750, which will give your Breeders’ Cup betting funds another timely boost.

Again, just use your dedicated PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS‘ to claim this offer when depositing and like all our sports betting sites on this page you can also use these horse racing free bonuses to bet on the Breeders Cup in Arizona.

Everygame Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses

Place bets on the 2022 Breeders’ Cup in Arizona and ANY US State

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.

Bovada – $750 In Arizona Sports Betting Site Free Bets To Use At The 2022 Breeders Cup

Join-up with trusted sports betting site Bovada and you’ll be in the heading to the ‘payout counter’ before even placing a bet! They will reward you with a $750 Breeders’ Cup free bet that you can use when betting on the Keeneland horse racing if living in Arizona.

Again, don’t forget to just use our bonus code INSIDERS and this will qualify you for the generous $750 in Breeders Cup free bets.

How does it work? Well, in simple terms – Bovada will match your opening deposit by 75%. Therefore, if you deposit $1000, you will receive a free bet worth $750 which you can then put in your Breeders’ Cup betting bank to use on the big Keeneland horse racing action this weekend.

Plus, best of all you can do all this if you live in the state of Arizona or in ANY US state.

Bovada Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 Breeders Cup Free Bets

Bet On The Breeders Cup in ANY US State

Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Arizona Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days

MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Use To Bet on 2022 Breeders Cup In Arizona

Step forward MyBookie, who are next on our top list of offshore Sportsbooks to join as they will reward new customers with super-generous 50% first deposit match bonus.

The minimum you can deposit to get their offer is just $50 (this will get you a $25 free bet), but if you want to go bigger then MyBookie will cover you up to $2000, which will land you a cool $1000 free bet that you can use to bet on the Breeders Cup races at Keeneland this week.

To keep things nice and easy it’s the same PROMO CODE of INSIDERS and MyBookie will also let you bet on the Breeders Cup if you live in Arizona, or ANY US state, so if you’re looking to have some bets at the Breeders’ Cup meeting this weekend, then look no further.

MyBookie Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Arizona Sports Betting Site Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

BETUS – Up To £2,500 Matched Deposit For Arizona Breeders Cup Free Bets

The last top 5 Sportsbook to have in your corner are BetUS – who are billed as ‘America’s Favorite Sportsbook’.

Okay, a bold statement, but it’s easy to see why with competitive prices and all your favorite sports to bet on, including the upcoming Breeders Cup horse racing World Championships at Keeneland.

Even better as the BetUS offer is super-simple that requires you to just sign-up and when making your first deposit they will give you a 125% matched bonus.

BetUS Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

Arizona sports betting sites Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

$6,000 In 2022 Breeders Cup Free Bets | Join Our Leading Arizona Sports Betting Sites With Our Promo Code: INSIDERS

To keep it simple and all in one place – we’ve put all five of our trusted Arizona Sports Betting Sites in a table below with their offers. You’ll see that if you ‘max out’ with them all then you’ll be rewarded with a whopping $6000 in free bets that you could use to place bets on the Breeders Cup free bets and even do this when betting in Arizona – or ANY US state.

Operator Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 30 days Everygame $750: 100% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None Bovada $750: 75% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None MyBookie $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None Bet US $2,500: 125% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -280 14 days

