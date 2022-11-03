Gambling
How To Bet On The Breeders Cup With Canada Sports Betting Sites For Horse Racing
Live in Canada and want to bet on the Breeders’ Cup – we can help. That’s right – we can show you how to bet on the Breeders Cup with Canada sports betting sites, which can also get you up to $6000 in free bets when hooking up with them.
How To Bet On The Breeders Cup With Canada Sports Betting Sites For Horse Racing
If you live in Canada, or in America, then the good news is you can bet on the Breeders Cup.
BetOnline is an offshore Canada sports betting site that allows you to place bets on the Breeders Cup and also gives you a 50% matched deposit bonus up to $1000 which can be used on the big horse racing at Keeneland this Friday and Saturday.
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Create an account and deposit at least $55
- Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
- Go to the ‘Racebook’ section and click on Breeders Cup
- Select your horse and set your stake (amount you want to bet)
- Click Place Bet and watch the race to see if you win (Good Luck)
Ts&C’s: To claim a Breeders Cup bonus, deposit at least $55, you will receive a 50% deposit bonus of $27.50. You can deposit up to $2000 which will get you the max bonus of $1000 which can be used on the Breeders Cup. This promotion is for your FIRST deposit only.
Best Canada Sports Betting Sites For Horse Racing: Breeders Cup Sportsbooks
Any US resident in CA, or any other state including New York, can sign up to these Canada sports betting sites for horse racing. Click ‘Claim Offer’ below and sign up to these Canada Breeders Cup sportsbooks and you can get over $6000 in bonuses to use on ANY sport.
|1.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 EachAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Welcome BonusAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer For 2022Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
Breeders Cup Odds
The Breeders’ Cup takes centre stage in the world of horse racing this Friday and Saturday (Nov 4 & 5).
It’s off to Keeneland racecourse in Kentucky, who stage the two-day meeting this year, which is the third time the Lexington course has hosted the Breeders’ Cup and there’s plenty to look forward to.
The tapes go up on Friday with ‘Future Stars Day’ that sees five Breeders’ Cup Juvenile races that will give horse racing lovers the chance to see some potential stars of years to come.
However, it’s on Saturday that we see the main Breeders’ Cup races with another nine top-class contests that have a total prize haul of $21m.
We get going on Saturday with the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (11:50am) and then we’ve eight more Grade 1 events to enjoy but it’s really all about one race this year – the Breeders’ Cup Classic (5:40pm) – the final contest.
The $6m Classic has been the race that’s stolen the headlines with the next big US wonder horse – FLIGHTLINE – back on the track and putting his unbeaten record on the line again. He comes into the 1m2f event as the red-hot favorite and it will be a huge shock if he’s beaten.
He’s won all five starts to date by a total of 63 1/2 lengths, including the TVG Pacific Classic at Del Mar last time out by a staggering 19 1/2 lengths. Flightline, who is also the top-rated horse in the world at the moment, will be many people’s ‘Breeders’ Cup banker’ to remain unbeaten after this weekend and cement himself as one of horse racing’s best ever horses. Will he be as good as the likes of Man O War, Seattle Slew and Secretariat – we’ll find out this weekend!
|Breeders Cup Classic (Sat Nov 5) Moneyline
|Odds
|Play
|Flightline
|-225
|Epicenter
|+550
|Life Is Good
|+700
|Taiba
|+800
|Olympiad
|+1400
|Hot Rod Charlie
|+2500
|Rich Strike
|+3300
|Happy Saver
|+5000
Note: Odds are subject to change
Breeders Cup Betting CA— How To Watch Breeders Cup In Canada
- 🏇Breeders Cup 2022 Details
- 📅 Breeders Cup Dates: Fri 4 & Sat 5 Nov
- 🕙 Breeders Cup Race Times: Fri First Race 3pm, Sat First Race 11:50am
- 🏟 Where Is 2022 Breeders Cup Keeneland, Lexington, Kentucky
- 📺 Watch: NBC, Peacock, USA Network, FanDuel TV & JazzSports
- 🎲 Breeders Cup Classic Odds: Flightline -225 | Epicenter +550 | Life Is Good +700 | Taiba +800
Full Breeders Cup Race Cards & Schedule
See below the post times for the 14 Breeders’ Cup races, which are staged over the Keeneland meeting on Friday and Saturday.
|Breeders’ Cup 2022 Times (EDT)
|Friday, Nov 4
|Distance
|Purse
|TV Channel
|3:00 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint
|5 1/2 f (Turf)
|$1 million
|USA & BetOnline
|3:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies
|1 1/16 mi
|$2 million
|USA & BetOnline
|4:20 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf
|1 mile (Turf)
|$1 million
|USA & BetOnline
|5:00 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile
|1 1/16 mi
|$2 million
|USA & BetOnline
|5:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf
|1 mile (Turf)
|$1 million
|USA & BetOnline
|Saturday, Nov 5
|Distance
|Purse
|TV
|11:50 am Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint
|7 furlongs
|$1 million
|BetOnline
|12:29 pm Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint
|5 1/2 f (Turf)
|$1 million
|BetOnline
|1:10 pm Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile
|1 mile
|$1 million
|BetOnline
|1:50 pm Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf
|1 3/16 mi (Turf)
|$2 million
|USA & BetOnline
|2:30 pm Breeders’ Cup Sprint (Dirt)
|6f
|$2 million
|USA & BetOnline
|3:10 pm Breeders’ Cup Mile
|1 mile (Turf)
|$2 million
|USA & BetOnline
|3:55 pm Breeders’ Cup Distaff
|1 1/8 miles
|$2 million
|NBC & BetOnline
|4:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Turf
|1 1/2 mi (Turf)
|$4 million
|NBC & BetOnline
|5:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Classic
|1 1/4 miles
|$6 million
|NBC & BetOnline
What Markets Are There On Canada Sports Betting Sites For The Breeders Cup?
Take a look below at the comprehensive list with definitions of what each of the markets are on Canada sports betting sites for The Breeders Cup.
- Win: Bet on a horse to finish 1st
- Place: Bet on a horse to finish 1st OR 2nd
- Show: Bet on a horse to finish in the top 3
- Across The Board: Betting on a horse to finish 1st, 2nd or 3rd – this bet will cost 3x your stake. So, a $2 ‘across the board’ bet will cost $6 – meaning you have $2 on the horse to win, $2 to be second and $2 for third.
- Exacta: Bet on 2 horses to finish 1st and 2nd in the correct order
- Trifecta: Bet on 3 three horses to finish 1st, 2nd and 3rd in the correct order
- Superfecta: Bet on 4 horses to finish 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th in the correct order
- Daily Double: Select the winning horse in 2 consecutive races on the card.
- Pick 3, 4, 5 & 6: Like the ‘Daily Double’ select the winner of races in 3, 4, 5 or 6 consecutive races.
Best Canada Sports Betting Sites To Bet On The Breeders Cup Reviewed
- BetOnline – Generous horse racing odds
- Everygame – Top joining offer and live streams
- Bovada – Best for horse racing markets
- MyBookie – Leading free bet joining offer
- BetUS – Best Breeders Cup free bet offer
BetOnline – $1000 Canada Sports Betting Breeders Cup Free Bets
Sign-up with BetOnline to bet on the Breeders’ Cup in Canada and if you use our unique bonus code INSIDERS when making your first deposit they will reward this by matching this by 50%.
In summary, this means a deposit of $100, you will get a $50 bonus, or as this offer is only available on your opening deposit, then why not ‘max out’ by depositing the full $2000 which will get you off to a winner for the horse racing at Keeneland with a tasty $1000 Breeders Cup bonus – You can then use this free extra cash when placing a bet on the Breeders Cup in Canada, or in ANY US State.
BetOnline Breeders Cup Betting Promo Terms & Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of just $55
- Bet On US horse racing in Canada
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Site bonus of $1,000
- Canada Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days
Everygame – $750 Canada Breeders Cup Free Bets
Everygame are a sports betting site with experience in abundance – therefore one you can totally rely on them to offer you an array of top horse racing markets to bet on – even if you live in Canada, or any US State for that matter.
Plus, they also offer their new customers the chance of redeeming up to $750 in Breeders Cup free bets.
How? Just deposit up to $250 and Everygame will match that deposit with a bonus of an equal amount – so a $250 deposit gets you another $250! More ‘good news’ they will allow you to do this three times for a maximum $750, which will give your Breeders’ Cup betting funds another timely boost.
Again, just use your dedicated PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS‘ to claim this offer when depositing and like all our sports betting sites on this page you can also use these horse racing free bonuses to bet on the Breeders Cup in Canada.
Everygame Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- 100% deposit bonus up to $250
- You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
- Place bets on the 2022 Breeders’ Cup in Canada and ANY US State
- The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
Bovada – $750 Canada Sports Betting Site Free Bets To Use At The 2022 Breeders Cup
Sign-up with trusted sports betting site Bovada and you’ll be in the heading to the ‘payout counter’ before even placing a bet! They will reward you with a $750 Breeders’ Cup free bet that you can use when betting on the Keeneland horse racing if residing in Canada.
Again, don’t forget to just use our bonus code INSIDERS and this will qualify you for the generous $750 in Breeders Cup free bets.
How does it work? Well, in simple terms – Bovada will match your opening deposit by 75%. Therefore, if you deposit $1000, you will receive a free bet worth $750 which you can then put in your Breeders’ Cup betting bank to use on the big Keeneland horse racing action this weekend.
Plus, best of all you can do all this if you live in the state of Canada or in ANY US state.
Bovada Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 Breeders Cup Free Bets
- Bet On The Breeders Cup in Canada or ANY US State
- Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
- Canada Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days
MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Use To Bet on 2022 Breeders Cup In Canada
MyBookie, who are next on our top list of offshore Sportsbooks to join as they will reward new customers with super-generous 50% first deposit match bonus.
The minimum you can deposit to get their offer is just $50 (this will get you a $25 free bet), but if you want to go bigger then MyBookie will cover you up to $2000, which will land you a cool $1000 free bet that you can use to bet on the Breeders Cup races at Keeneland this week.
To keep things nice and easy it’s the same PROMO CODE of INSIDERS and MyBookie will also let you bet on the Breeders Cup if you live in Canada, or ANY US state, so if you’re looking to have some bets at the Breeders’ Cup meeting this weekend, then look no further.
MyBookie Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Canada Sports Betting Site Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
BETUS – Up To £2,500 Matched Deposit For Canada Breeders Cup Free Bets
The last top 5 Sportsbook to have in your corner are BetUS – who are billed as ‘America’s Favorite Sportsbook’.
Okay, a bold statement, but it’s easy to see why with competitive prices and all your favorite sports to bet on, including the upcoming Breeders Cup horse racing World Championships at Keeneland.
Even better as the BetUS offer is super-simple that requires you to just sign-up and when making your first deposit they will give you a 125% matched bonus.
If your maths isn’t tip-top, then, in a nutshell, if you deposit $2000 after joining – again using our promo code INSIDERS – you will receive a very nice $2500 in Breeders Cup free bets that you can use when betting on horse racing in Canada.
Or, if a $2500 outlay to start is too much, even a $500 opening deposit gets you a $625 free bet.
BetUS Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
- Canada sports betting sites Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
$6,000 Breeders Cup Free Bets | Join Our Top Canada Sports Betting Sites With Our Promo Code: INSIDERS
To recap – we’ve put all five of our trusted Canada Sports Betting Sites in a table below with their offers. You’ll see that if you ‘max out’ with them all then you’ll be rewarded with a whopping $6000 in free bets that you could use to place bets on the Breeders Cup free bets and even do this when betting in Canada- or ANY US state.
Just use our promo code INSIDERS with each Sports Betting Site to make sure you qualify for the free bets on offer, so horse racing fans looking to bet on the Breeders Cup this week you can beat the bookies before you’ve even placed a bet on the horse racing at Keeneland this Friday and Saturday.
|Operator
|Welcome Bonus
|Promo Code
|Minimum Odds
|Expiration Date
|Sign-Up
|BetOnline
|$1,000: 50% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|30 days
|Everygame
|$750: 100% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|Bovada
|$750: 75% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|MyBookie
|$1,000: 50% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|Bet US
|$2,500: 125% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-280
|14 days
Content You May Like
-
Best NBA Betting Sites 2022 – Compare NBA Sportsbooks
-
Best MLB Betting Sites in 2022 – Get Over $5,000 at Top MLB Sportsbooks
-
Top 10 NFL Betting Sites – Get $5,000+ in Free Bets at the Best NFL Sportsbooks
-
Best NHL Betting Sites in 2022 – Get $5,000+ at Top NHL Sportsbooks
-
Soccer Betting Guide – Best Soccer Betting Sites
-
Best Tennis Betting Sites in 2022 – Get Over $5,000 at Top Tennis Sportsbooks
- How To Bet On The Breeders Cup With Kentucky Sports Betting Sites For Horse Racing
- How To Bet On The Breeders Cup With Canada Sports Betting Sites For Horse Racing
- Ben Simmons To Miss Next Two Games Due To “Soreness And Swelling” In His Knee
- How To Bet On The Breeders Cup With New York Sports Betting Sites For Horse Racing
- Becky Hammon Is Joining ESPN’s NBA Crew
-
NBA1 week ago
NBA Betting Odds And Picks Tonight: NBA Best Bets For Monday 24th October Schedule
-
NBA2 weeks ago
How To Watch NBA Streams For Every Game: Watch NBA Games On Tonight For Free
-
NBA2 weeks ago
Sports Media Icon Steven A. Smith To Host NBA Broadcast Similar To ‘Manningcast’
-
Headlines6 days ago
Trail Blazers continue to shock NBA