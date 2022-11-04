If you like horse racing then be sure to check out the five best Breeders Cup Vermont sports betting sites which can get you up to $6,000 in horse racing free bets. All you have to do is simply sign up to the best offshore sportsbooks below and claim your free bets using our dedicated promo code. Read on to find out more.

How To Bet On The Breeders Cup With Vermont Sports Betting Sites For Horse Racing

If you’re in The Green Mountain State, or in fact ANY US state, then you are eligible bet on the Breeders Cup. BetOnline is a Vermont sports betting site that allows you to bet on the Breeders Cup and gives you a 50% matched deposit bonus up to $1,000 which can be used on the horse racing this week.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline

Create an account and deposit at least $55

Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000

Go to the ‘Racebook’ section and click on Breeders Cup

Select your horse and set your stake (amount you want to wager)

Click Place Bet and watch the race to see if you win



Ts&C’s: To claim a Breeders Cup bonus, deposit at least $55, you will receive a 50% deposit bonus of $27.50. You can deposit up to $2,000 which will get you the max bonus of $1,000 which can be used on the Breeders Cup. This promotion is for your FIRST deposit only.

Best Vermont Sports Betting Sites For Horse Racing: Breeders Cup Sportsbooks

Any US resident in VT, or any other state, can sign up to these Vermont sports betting sites for horse racing. Click ‘Claim Offer’ below and sign up to these Vermont Breeders Cup sportsbooks and you can get over $6,000 in bonuses to use on ANY sport.

2022 Breeders Cup Odds – Horse Racing Betting

All eyes will be on the unbeaten FLIGHTLINE as he contests the featured race of the weekend – the Breeders’ Cup Classic over 1m2f on Saturday. The Breeders’ Cup Classic field will consist of eight runners and riders. The 1m2f race is the biggest of the Keeneland meeting without a doubt, with a $6 million prize pot up for grabs to add to the excitement!

The 4-year-old currently heads the market with fans wondering if he can make it six wins from six and pick up the $6 million cheque in the process. We’ll have to wait and find out, but he sure does look promising. Flightline has been billed as the next big US wonder horse, and certainly looks like it right now. The John W Sadler-trained superstar will be looking to enhance his reputation further in the standout race of this Keenland meeting. Flightline is aiming to keep his perfect record in tact and is definitely the one to beat here.

Horse racing fans cannot contain their excitement as the 39th running of the Breeders’ Cup – the horse racing World Championships – gets going this Friday and Saturday (Nov 4 & 5).

Keeneland racetrack in Kentucky stages the two-day meeting this year – the third time the Lexington venue has staged the Breeders’ Cup.

The action gets going on Friday with ‘Future Stars Day’ and five Breeders’ Cup Juvenile races that give horse racing lovers the chance to see some potential stars of tomorrow.

However, the main Breeders’ Cup races are on the Saturday with another nine top-class contests that have a total purse of $21m on offer.

Flightline, who is currently the highest-rated racehorse in the world, was last seen romping away with the TVG Pacific Classic at Del Mar on Sept 3. He won by a staggering 19 1/2 lengths and completely blew away the rest of the field. He proved he can stay at that distance too, so with this weekend’s Breeders’ Cup Classic being over the same trip, could we see another emphatic victory from the racing superstar?

Can he go 6-from-6 this weekend and continue to stake his claim as the best horse in training? Flightline is aiming to keep his perfect record in tact and is definitely the one to beat here.

Of course there are some other to quality horses in the field who will be aiming to upset the apple cart. Epicenter, the Kentucky Derby favorite, has only finished outside the first three once in his ten starts. He was desperately unlucky not to win the Kentucky Derby earlier this year, and was only beaten by a miraculous rally from Rich Strike, who also features in the field this weekend. Perhaps the 1-2 of the 202 Kentucky Derby could cause an upset and stop Flightline in his tracks.

Life Is Good for the Todd Pletcher barn looks another hopeful, and currently sits in third in the betting market. The team will be hopeful of emulated their 2019 success in this racing, looking to make it two wins in the last four Breeders’ Cup Classics for the barn. He could be the real threat to Flightline here with nine wins from his first 11 racing starts.

There are plenty of other top quality horses in the race too. The likes of Taiba could be dark horse, pardon the pun, as well as the likes of Hot Rod Charlie and Olympiad who are more than capable of pulling a huge performance out of the back and claiming that $6 million cheque.

Overall, the 2022 Breeders’ Cup Classic is a ‘must-see’ climax to this star-studded horse racing meeting. If the Racebooks have the betting odds right, then this could be a matter of the rest playing for places if Flightline romps home!

Flightline is the overriding favorite with all Racebooks, with Happy Saver the biggest price right now at a huge +5000. The other six horses in the race are priced between +550 and +3300. Here is how the betting market looks for the 2022 Breeders’ Cup Classic with BetOnline:

Breeders Cup Classic (Sat Nov 5) Moneyline Odds Play Flightline -225 Epicenter +550 Life Is Good

+700 Taiba

+800 Olympiad

+1400 Hot Rod Charlie

+2500 Rich Strike

+3300 Happy Saver

+5000

Note: Odds are correct at time of publication and are subject to change

Breeders Cup Betting VT — How To Watch Breeders Cup In Vermont

🏇Breeders Cup 2022 Details



📅 Breeders Cup Dates : Fri 4 & Sat 5 Nov

Fri 4 & Sat 5 Nov 🕙 Breeders Cup Race Times: Fri First Race 3pm, Sat First Race 11:50am

Fri First Race 3pm, Sat First Race 11:50am 🏟 Where Is 2022 Breeders Cup Keeneland, Lexington, Kentucky

Keeneland, Lexington, Kentucky 📺 Watch : NBC, Peacock, USA Network, FanDuel TV & JazzSports

NBC, Peacock, USA Network, FanDuel TV & JazzSports 🎲 Breeders Cup Classic Odds: Flightline -225 | Epicenter +550 | Life Is Good +700 | Taiba +800

Full Breeders Cup Race Cards & Schedule

See below the post times for the 14 Breeders Cup races, which are spread over the Keeneland meeting on Friday and Saturday.

Breeders’ Cup 2022 Times (EDT) Friday, Nov 4 Distance Purse TV Channel

3:00 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint 5 1/2 f (Turf) $1 million USA & BetOnline 3:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies 1 1/16 mi $2 million USA & BetOnline 4:20 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf 1 mile (Turf) $1 million USA & BetOnline 5:00 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile 1 1/16 mi $2 million USA & BetOnline 5:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf 1 mile (Turf) $1 million USA & BetOnline Saturday, Nov 5 Distance Purse TV 11:50 am Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint 7 furlongs $1 million BetOnline 12:29 pm Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint 5 1/2 f (Turf) $1 million BetOnline 1:10 pm Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile 1 mile $1 million BetOnline 1:50 pm Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf 1 3/16 mi (Turf) $2 million USA & BetOnline 2:30 pm Breeders’ Cup Sprint (Dirt) 6f $2 million USA & BetOnline 3:10 pm Breeders’ Cup Mile 1 mile (Turf) $2 million USA & BetOnline 3:55 pm Breeders’ Cup Distaff 1 1/8 miles $2 million NBC & BetOnline 4:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Turf 1 1/2 mi (Turf) $4 million NBC & BetOnline 5:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Classic 1 1/4 miles $6 million NBC & BetOnline

What Markets Are There On Vermont Sports Betting Sites For The Breeders Cup?

Take a look below at the comprehensive list with definitions of what each of the markets are on Vermont horse racing betting sites for The Breeders Cup.

Win: Bet on a horse to finish 1st

Bet on a horse to finish 1st Place: Bet on a horse to finish 1st OR 2nd

Bet on a horse to finish 1st OR 2nd Show: Bet on a horse to finish in the top 3

Bet on a horse to finish in the top 3 Across The Board: Betting on a horse to finish 1st, 2nd or 3rd – this bet will cost 3x your stake. So, a $2 ‘across the board’ bet will cost $6 – meaning you have $2 on the horse to win, $2 to be second and $2 for third.

Betting on a horse to finish 1st, 2nd or 3rd – this bet will cost 3x your stake. So, a $2 ‘across the board’ bet will cost $6 – meaning you have $2 on the horse to win, $2 to be second and $2 for third. Exacta: Bet on 2 horses to finish 1st and 2nd in the correct order

Bet on 2 horses to finish 1st and 2nd in the correct order Trifecta: Bet on 3 three horses to finish 1st, 2nd and 3rd in the correct order

Bet on 3 three horses to finish 1st, 2nd and 3rd in the correct order Superfecta: Bet on 4 horses to finish 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th in the correct order

Bet on 4 horses to finish 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th in the correct order Daily Double: Select the winning horse in 2 consecutive races on the card.

Select the winning horse in 2 consecutive races on the card. Pick 3, 4, 5 & 6: Like the ‘Daily Double’ select the winner of races in 3, 4, 5 or 6 consecutive races.

Best Vermont Sports Betting Sites To Bet On The Breeders Cup Reviewed

BetOnline – Generous horse racing odds

Everygame – Top joining offer and live streams

Bovada – Best for horse racing markets

BetUS – Best Breeders Cup free bet offer

MyBookie – Leading free bet joining offer

BetOnline – $1,000 In Vermont Sports Betting Breeders Cup Free Bets & Bonuses

How does $1,000 in horse racing free bets sound to you? Well, BetOnline are offering new customers exactly that if they sign-up using promo code ‘INSIDERS‘. BetOnline are offering a 50% matched deposit bonus up to $1,000 to any new customers ahead of the 2022 Breeders Cup.

To avail of the full amount, a $2,000 deposit is required. However, if you can only afford to deposit $500 for example, that’s fine too. BetOnline will then reward you with $250 in Breeders Cup free bets. Why not sign-up and use all this free extra cash to bet on any of the 14 Breeders cup races on Friday and Saturday. Remember, you don’t just have to reside in Vermont for this offer to apply. In fact, you can redeem this offer from ANY US state, and even Canada too.

BetOnline Breeders Cup Betting Promo Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of just $55

Bet On US horse racing in ANY US State

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Site bonus of $1,000

Vermont Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days

Everygame – Grab $750 In Vermont Breeders Cup Free Bets Today

Despite being one of the new kids on the block in terms of offshore sportsbooks, Everygame are certainly one of the leading sports betting sites about. The team at Everygame are offering new customers who sign-up using these links and using promo code ‘INSIDERS‘ a maximum of $750 in horse racing free bets ahead of the Breeders Cup, beginning on Friday November 4.

Whether you reside in Vermont or not, it doesn’t matter. You can utilize this amazing offer from Everygame from ANY state in the entire United States. All you have to do is sign-up and then deposit $250. The Everygame team will then match your deposit by 100%. You can do this a maximum of three times for a maximum free bet pay-out of $750. This will certainly boost your betting funds ahead of the Breeders Cup horse racing action!

Everygame Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses

Place bets on the 2022 Breeders’ Cup in ANY US State

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.

Bovada – $750 In Vermont Sports Betting Site Free Bets To Use At The 2022 Breeders Cup

Bovada are one of the most trusted offshore sportsbooks out there. Before you have even placed a wager, Bovada are offering new customers up to $750 in cash bonuses for the 2022 Breeders Cup this weekend. All you have to do to avail of this incredible offer is sign-up using our dedicated promo code ‘INSIDERS‘, then deposit $1,000 for a maximum of $750 free bets with their 75% matched deposit bonus.

You can use these $750 free bets on any of the Keeneland horse racing action if you reside in Vermont. But even if you don’t, do not fear! This offer is available to ANY person who is over the age of 18 and lives in any state in the US. It really is as easy that! Deposit $1,000 and receive the maximum free bet reward of $750.

Bovada Breeders Cup Betting Offer Ts & Cs

Deposit $1,000 for the maximum $750 Breeders Cup Free Bets

Bet On The Breeders Cup in ANY US State

Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Vermont Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days

BETUS – Up To £2,500 Matched Deposit For Vermont Breeders Cup Free Bets

Next on our list of the best offshore sportsbooks to have up your sleeve ahead of the 2022 Breeders cup are BetUS. BetUS are billed as ‘American’s Favorite Sportsbook’ and it is clear to see why. It might be something to do with their enormous 125% matched deposit bonus they are offering new customers who sign-up ahead of the Breeders Cup horse racing action this weekend.

The World Championships at Keeneland get underway on Friday November 4, and BetUS are offering customer u to a maximum of $2,500 in free bets if they sign-up using promo code ‘INSIDERS‘. If you do this, you will receive a nice 125% matched deposit bonus if you reside in Vermont.

Alternatively, if a $2,000 outlay is too much to deposit to ‘max-out’ and get the $2,500 reward, then why not deposit less than that? The same rules apple, so even if you deposited $400, you would get $500 in free bets with the 125% matched deposit bonus. It really is that simple!

BetUS Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2,500

Vermont sports betting sites Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Use To Bet on 2022 Breeders Cup In Vermont

Last but by no means least on our list of the top five offshore sportsbooks is of course MyBookie. The team at MyBookie are offering new customers up to $1,000 in free bets thanks to their 50% matched deposit bonus. All you have to do to avail of this offer is sign-up, deposit $2,000 using promo code ‘INSIDERS‘ and then they $1,000 cash bonus is yours.

This super generous offer is available to all residents in Vermont, as well as anyone who lives in ANY other US state. The 50% matched deposit bonus means that you can receive a maximum of $1,000 in free bets off a $2,000 initial outlay. Of course, you don’t have to deposit as much as that. A $5000 deposit will get you $250 in free bets, a $1,250 deposit gets you $625 in free bets, you get the idea!

A truly superb offer ahead of the 2022 Breeders Cup this weekend in the biggest horse racing festival in the world of the entire year – the World Championships.

MyBookie Breeders Cup Betting Offer Ts & Cs

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Vermont Sports Betting Site Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

$6,000 In 2022 Breeders Cup Free Bets | Join Our Leading Vermont Sports Betting Sites With Our Promo Code: INSIDERS

So, let’s summarize, we’ve put all five of our trusted Vermont Sports Betting Sites in a table below with their offers. You’ll see that if you ‘max out’ with them all then you’ll be rewarded with a whopping $6,000 in free bets that you could use to place bets on the Breeders Cup free bets and even do this when betting in Vermont – or ANY US state.

Just use our promo code INSIDERS with each Sports Betting Site to make sure you qualify for the free bets on offer, so horse racing fans looking to bet on the Breeders Cup this week you can beat the bookies before you’ve even placed a bet on the horse racing at Keeneland this weekend.

Operator Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 30 days Everygame $750: 100% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None Bovada $750: 75% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None BetUS $2,500: 125% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -280 14 days MyBookie $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None

