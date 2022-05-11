How to Bet on the Edmonton Oilers | Alberta Sports Betting Guide

In this article, we’ll break down how to bet on the Edmonton Oilers in Alberta and claim free bets for the NHL Playoffs.

The first round of the NHL playoffs is heating as the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings take their series into game six on Thursday, May 12th. The Oilers managed to put up a total of 17 goals in the first three games of the series against the Kings, but with a shutout loss in game 4, and an OT loss in game 5, the Oilers are once again with their backs against the wall against this veteran LA Kings team.

The Oilers finished the season with 104 points, five points better than the Kings who finished with 99. This is the eighth playoff between the Kings and Oilers, with the Oilers having won five of the previous seven meetings.

Western Canadian sports betting fans can bet on the Edmonton Oilers in Alberta while cashing in on a number of great betting offers from the top Alberta sports betting sites. To learn more about how to bet on the Edmonton Oilers in Alberta, continue reading as we explore the top NHL betting sites for the 2022 NHL playoffs.

How to Bet on the Edmonton Oilers in Alberta

Single-game sports betting is now legal in Canada, which means hockey fans can bet on the NHL at the best online sportsbooks. The best Alberta sports betting sites allow fans to sign up, claim free bets, and bet on NHL games within a few short clicks.

Below, we’ll break down how to bet on the Edmonton Oilers and claim free NHL betting offers at the best sports betting sites in Canada.

The Best Online Sportsbooks for NHL Betting

Now that single-game sports betting is legal in Canada, the best Alberta sports betting sites are giving away free bets for the 2022 NHL Playoffs.

Check out the best sports betting sites in Alberta and the bonuses available for the NHL Playoffs.

NHL Playoff Odds | NHL Stanley Cup Odds

The Colorado Avalanche eliminated the Nashville Predators in four straight games, and are onto the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. With that, the Avalanche are the top betting favorite to win the Stanley Cup, with BetOnline offering 2-1 odds on the Avalanche winning their first Stanley Cup since 2001.

For full betting odds on the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs via BetOnline, check out the table below.

NHL Teams Stanley Cup Odds Play Colorado Avalanche +200 Florida Panthers +550 Toronto Maple Leafs +650 Carolina Hurricanes +800 Calgary Flames +900 Pittsburgh Penguins +1400 St. Louis Blues +1600 Tampa Bay Lightning +2200 Los Angeles Kings +2500 Edmonton Oilers +2800

Edmonton Oilers Odds | Oilers vs Kings Series Odds

The Los Angeles Kings are -170 betting favorites in their series match-up against the Edmonton Oilers. The Kings opened as long shots to defeat the Oilers, but after shutting the Oilers out in game 4 and pulling off the upset overtime win in game 5, the Kings are just one win away from advancing to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

For full betting odds on the Oilvers vs Kings series via BetOnline, check out the table below.

NHL Playoff Teams Oilers vs Kings Series Odds Play Edmonton Oilers +150 Los Angeles Kings -170

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free NHL Bets in Alberta 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline is the top Alberta sports betting site available for those looking to bet on the Edmonton Oilers in Alberta. Sign-up with BetOnline now and receive a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 to bet on the NHL playoffs. Terms and conditions apply, see below for more details.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Alberta Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Free Bets expire in 30 days

BetUS – 100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500 in Free NHL Bets

🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500 ✅ Recommended For Biggest NHL Betting Offer in Alberta 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetUS is currently offering a matched deposit bonus of up to $2,500 for Alberta residents looking to bet on the Edmonton Oilers. Get started with BetUS now, and cash in on great NHL betting offers in Alberta, as well as some of the best NHL playoff odds in the business.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Canada Sports Betting Bonus of $2,500

Canada Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on the Edmonton Oilers

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best Edmonton Oilers Odds In Alberta 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie is one of the most popular Alberta sports betting sites available for the NHL playoffs. Bet on the Edmonton Oilers in Alberta with MyBookie and cash in on a 50% deposit bonus of up to $1,000, as well as free bets and loyalty rewards throughout the entire NHL playoffs.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Alberta Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Alberta Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

NHL Picks | Best NHL Bets for the Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Los Angeles Kings are the home underdogs for their Game 6 match-up against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night. The Kings need just one win in a two-game series that will likely have the Oilers lined as the chalk favorites in each game, should game 7 be necessary. Considering you have two chances to cash in on plus-money odds on a team that has looked to have the Edmonton Oilers’ number, bet on the Kings in game 6 to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.