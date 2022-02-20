Legends are made in the NBA All-Star Game. For the fifth consecutive year, LeBron James will be a team captain at the NBA All-Star Game in 2022, which will take place at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. In this article, we’ll uncover how to bet on the NBA All-Star Game in California and claim up to $6,375 in sports betting offers.

After winning the last four NBA All-Star Game matchups, Team LeBron comes into Sunday’s game vs Team Durant as 5.5-point favorites.

Will Team Durant be able to pull off the upset versus Team LeBron in the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night?

Ranking The Best California Betting Sites for the NBA All-Star Game

Since changing from the East-West format to team captains in 2018, Team LeBron is 4-0 in the NBA All-Star Game.

For a quick breakdown of the best sportsbooks in California to bet on the NBA All-Star Game, check out the list below.

NBA All-Star Saturday Results

NBA Skills Challenge Winner — Team Cavs (Allen, Garland, Mobley)

— Team Cavs (Allen, Garland, Mobley) NBA 3-Point Contest Winner — Karl-Anthony Towns

— Karl-Anthony Towns NBA Dunk Contest Winner — Obi Toppin

Team LeBron vs Team Durant — NBA All Star Game

🏀 Teams: Team LeBron vs Team Durant

Team LeBron vs Team Durant 📅 Date: Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022

Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 🕛 Tipoff: 8 pm ET

8 pm ET 📺 TV Channel: TNT | TBS

TNT | TBS 🏟 Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse | Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse | Cleveland, Ohio 🎲 Odds: Team LeBron -5.5 | Team Durant +5.5

NBA All-Star Game Odds — Team LeBron Picked as Betting Favorite

NBA fans that want to turn their basketball knowledge into cash can take advantage of NBA All-Star Game odds from the top California betting sites.

The top offshore sportsbooks have picked Team LeBron as the odds-on betting favorite for the NBA’s annual exhibition. Team LeBron comes into the 2022 NBA All-Star Game projected to win by 5.5 points over Team Durant.

For a complete breakdown of the NBA betting lines for Sunday’s game, check out the NBA All-Star Game odds from BetOnline below.

NBA All-Star Game Rosters — Team LeBron vs Team Durant

LeBron James and Kevin Durant selected their rosters in the NBA All-Star Game Draft on TNT. In what turned out to be a viral moment, Durant opted not to select former teammate James Harden with his final NBA All-Star Game pick. Instead, Harden fell to Team LeBron at the end of the NBA All-Star Game Draft.

With the All-Star Game set to tip off tonight, we’ll compare the rosters for Team LeBron and Durant. Check out the reserves and NBA All-Star Game starters below.

Team LeBron Starting Lineup

G: Trae Young

G: Ja Morant

F: Andrew Wiggins

F: Jayson Tatum

C: Joel Embiid

Team LeBron Reserves

G: LaMelo Ball

G: Dejounte Murray

G: Devin Booker

G: Zach LaVine

F: Khris Middleton

C: Karl-Anthony Towns

C: Rudy Gobert

Team Durant Starting Lineup

G: Stephen Curry

G: DeMar DeRozan

F: LeBron James

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo

C: Nikola Jokic

Team Durant Reserves

G: Chris Paul

G: Darius Garland

G: Fred VanVleet

G: Donovan Mitchell

G: Luka Doncic

F: Jimmy Butler

C: Jarrett Allen

The Best Sportsbooks to Bet on NBA All-Star Game 2022 in CA

The best NBA betting sites have excellent odds and bonuses available for the All-Star Game. Basketball fans can cash in on game lines, player props, and even bet on the NBA All-Star Game MVP.

To learn more about the free bets and sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

Free NBA Picks | The Best Bets for the NBA All-Star Game

With 389 total points, LeBron James has scored more points in the NBA All-Star Game than any player in league history. Since changing over the team names, James hasn’t lost in the NBA All-Star Game, and with the game being played in his home state of Ohio, I don’t expect that to happen here.

On Sunday, James will tie Kobe Bryant for the second-most NBA All-Star appearances ever but he only has one NBA All-Star Game MVP award. Look for that to change here in what should prove to be a lopsided matchup. Take LeBron James to win NBA All-Star Game MVP on Sunday night.