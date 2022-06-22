Home » news » How To Bet On The Nba Draft 2022 Thailand Sports Betting Guide

NBA Draft

How to Bet on The NBA Draft 2022 | Thailand Sports Betting Guide

The 76th NBA Draft is set to take place on Thursday at the home of the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, with some of the finest young college talent ready to make the leap to the highest level of professional basketball.

The Top Thailand Sports Betting Sites for NBA Draft 2022

Thailand NBA Draft Betting Guide — How to Watch NBA Draft 2022 in Thailand

  • NBA Draft 2022: 76th edition
  • NBA Draft 2022 Date: Thursday, June 23, 2022
  • NBA Draft 2021 First Pick: Cade Cunningham
  • NBA Draft 2022 Start: 6:30am Thailand time
  • TV Channel: ABC | ESPN
  • Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
  • NBA Draft 2022 First Pick Odds: Jabari Smith 8/11 | Chet Holmgren 11/5 | Paolo Banchero 9/4

NBA Draft 2022 Odds | Odds To Be Drafted First Overall

19-year-old Jabari Smith from the Auburn Tigers opens as the outright favourite to be selected by the Orlando Magic with the number one overall pick in this year’s draft, followed by Chet Holmgren, favourite to be selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Paolo Banchero in third who is expected to join the Houston Rockets.

Jaden Ivey and Shaedon Sharpe are both next at 100/1 – but Sharpe, a former Kentucky Wildcat, hasn’t played competitively since his senior year of high school in Glendale, Arizona, and is a high-risk prospect.

Duke’s AJ Griffin joins the party at 250/1, who is a New York native that could be selected by his very own Knicks to join the likes of Julius Randle, Evan Fournier, and Immanuel Quickley.

California’s NBA champions Golden State Warriors won’t have much involvement in this year’s draft, instead Steve Kerr’s team will be aiming to get busy in free agency and continue to bolster the Dubs’ talented roster.

NBA Draft Prospects First Overall Pick Odds Play
Jabari Smith 8/11 BK8 logo
Chet Holmgren 11/5 BK8 logo
Paolo Banchero 9/4 BK8 logo
Shaedon Sharpe 100/1 BK8 logo
Jaden Ivey 100/1 BK8 logo
AJ Griffin 250/1 BK8 logo
Keegan Murray 250/1 BK8 logo
Johnny Davis 250/1 BK8 logo
Jalen Duren 250/1 BK8 logo
Ochai Agbaji 250/1 BK8 logo

The Best Basketball Betting Sites in Thailand for NBA Draft 2022 | NBA Draft Betting Sites

1. BK8 — Matched bet up to 100% up to $100

BK8 have an extensive sportsbook for new customers to use, with various different markets across almost every sport you can think of. BK8 has some fantastic odds to claim on one of the basketball calendar’s biggest dates – whether you’d like to back Auburn’s Jabari Smith to be drafted first overall or Gonzaga’s big man Chet Holmgren, use our guide listed above to sign up to BK8.

The BK8 site has plenty of useful options, including a vibrant sports betting section, plus plenty of casino games and slots. If you wondering why there is a ‘fishing’ tab it is because people in Thailand love those types of games, so why not give them a try?

The live casino is perhaps where BK8 scores the highest though, with countless providers available including Evolution, Big Gaming, WM Casino and SA Gaming. It’s probably the best live casino available to casino players in the Thailand.

BK8 Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $10 US
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Free Bets expire in 30 days

NBA Draft 2022 Picks and Predictions

