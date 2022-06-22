How to Bet on The NBA Draft 2022 | Thailand Sports Betting Guide

NBA Draft
How to Bet on The NBA Draft 2022
The 76th NBA Draft is set to take place on Thursday at the home of the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, with some of the finest young college talent ready to make the leap to the highest level of professional basketball.
How to Bet on NBA Draft 2022 in Thailand
The Top Thailand Sports Betting Sites for NBA Draft 2022
Thailand NBA Draft Betting Guide — How to Watch NBA Draft 2022 in Thailand
- NBA Draft 2022: 76th edition
- NBA Draft 2022 Date: Thursday, June 23, 2022
- NBA Draft 2021 First Pick: Cade Cunningham
- NBA Draft 2022 Start: 6:30am Thailand time
- TV Channel: ABC | ESPN
- Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
- NBA Draft 2022 First Pick Odds: Jabari Smith 8/11 | Chet Holmgren 11/5 | Paolo Banchero 9/4
NBA Draft 2022 Odds | Odds To Be Drafted First Overall
19-year-old Jabari Smith from the Auburn Tigers opens as the outright favourite to be selected by the Orlando Magic with the number one overall pick in this year’s draft, followed by Chet Holmgren, favourite to be selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Paolo Banchero in third who is expected to join the Houston Rockets.
Jaden Ivey and Shaedon Sharpe are both next at 100/1 – but Sharpe, a former Kentucky Wildcat, hasn’t played competitively since his senior year of high school in Glendale, Arizona, and is a high-risk prospect.
Duke’s AJ Griffin joins the party at 250/1, who is a New York native that could be selected by his very own Knicks to join the likes of Julius Randle, Evan Fournier, and Immanuel Quickley.
California’s NBA champions Golden State Warriors won’t have much involvement in this year’s draft, instead Steve Kerr’s team will be aiming to get busy in free agency and continue to bolster the Dubs’ talented roster.
|NBA Draft Prospects
|First Overall Pick Odds
|Play
|Jabari Smith
|8/11
|Chet Holmgren
|11/5
|Paolo Banchero
|9/4
|Shaedon Sharpe
|100/1
|Jaden Ivey
|100/1
|AJ Griffin
|250/1
|Keegan Murray
|250/1
|Johnny Davis
|250/1
|Jalen Duren
|250/1
|Ochai Agbaji
|250/1
NBA Draft Betting Sites
NBA Draft 2022 Picks and Predictions
- Jabari Smith to be selected first overall @ 8/11 with BK8
- Keegan Murray draft position: Over 5.5 @ +180 with BK8
- Ochai Agbaji draft position: Under 14 @ +100 with BK8
