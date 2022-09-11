How to Bet on the NFL in Canada | Canada Sports Betting Sites

The NFL regular season kicks off on Sunday.

In Canada, sports betting is legal, which means fans can turn their football knowledge into cold, hard cash at the top Canadian sportsbooks.

With up to $6,000 in bonus cash up for grabs, Canadians can sign up and the bet on the NFL for free.

The Best Canadian Sportsbooks for NFL Betting

At the best sports betting sites in Canada, NFL fans can cash in on the best odds, point spreads, and betting offers ahead of the action in Week 1.

To celebrate the return of football, the top sportsbooks in Canada are offering free bets and bonus cash to football fans during the regular season.

How to Bet on the NFL in Canada

It’s never been easier to bet on the NFL in Canada.

With Week 1 around the corner, the best sports betting sites in Canada are giving away free bets and NFL betting offers to new users that sign up.

Super Bowl Odds

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season begins this week but there is still time for football fans to place their best Super Bowl bets at the best online sportsbooks.

The Buffalo Bills opened the regular season with the best odds to win the Super Bowl at +500. Led by NFL MVP candidate Josh Allen, the Bills made a statement by taking down the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in Week 1.

On the other hand, Tom Brady is back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an effort to make another deep playoff run. After picking up Julio Jones a few weeks ago, the Buccaneers have moved up the board with +750 Super Bowl odds.

Next up, the Kansas City Chiefs (+900), LA Chargers (+1200), and Green Bay Packers (+1200) round of the teams in the top five.

Check out the table below for the Super Bowl odds from EveryGame, one of Canada’s best NFL betting sites.



NFL Teams Super Bowl Odds Play Buffalo Bills +500 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +750 Kansas City Chiefs +900 Los Angeles Chargers +1200 Green Bay Packers +1200 Los Angeles Rams +1400 San Francisco 49ers +1400 Denver Broncos +1600 Cincinnati Bengals +2000 Dallas Cowboys +2200 Baltimore Ravens +2200 Philadelphia Eagles +2200 Indianapolis Colts +2500 Miami Dolphins +2800 New Orleans Saints +3300 Las Vegas Raiders +3300 Tennessee Titans +4000 Arizona Cardinals +4000 Cleveland Browns +4000 Minnesota Vikings +4000 New England Patriots +5000 Washington Commanders +6600 Pittsburgh Steelers +8000 Carolina Panthers +10000 New York Giants +10000 Jacksonville Jaguars +12500 Detroit Lions +12500 Seattle Seahawks +15000 Chicago Bears +15000 New York Jets +15000 Atlanta Falcons +20000 Houston Texans +25000

The Best Canada Sports Betting Sites for the NFL 2022 Regular Season

Now that sports betting in Canada is legal, football fans can bet on NFL games for free by claiming free bets at the best Canada sports betting sites.

With Week 1 kicking off this weekend, NFL fans also have a chance to cash in on free-to-enter contests with cash prizes.

1. Bodog – $400 in Free Bets For The NFL Season

🏆 Founded 2011 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $400 ✅ Recommended For Best NFL Betting Props in Canada 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the most trusted Canada sports betting sites, Bodog offers more NFL props than any other online sportsbook.

At Bodog, NFL fans can cash in on up to $400 in free bets during the NFL season.

With competitive NFL betting lines and the best prop bets in Canada, fans have plenty of reasons to bet on football with Bodog.

2. Everygame – $750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets Worth $010 Each

🏆 Founded 1983 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750 ✅ Recommended For The Best NFL Odds In Canada 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the best new sportsbooks in Canada, EveryGame has a wide variety of promotions available ahead of the NFL season.

New sports bettors can claim a 100 percent sign up bonus on their first three deposits worth up to $750.

Simply sign up and claim up to $250 on each of your first three deposits.

With the NFL season set to kick off, football fans can also claim four free bets worth up to $100 each.

EveryGame also is also giving away a free trip to the Super Bowl and offers weekly free-to-enter NFL pools, allowing bettors of all experience levels to get in on the action.

3. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free NFL Bets

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free NFL Bets in Canada 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

For football fans looking for the best NFL odds and bonuses, BetOnline is the best place to start.

One of the top Canada sports betting apps, BetOnline offers three free bets for the NFL, along with a deposit bonus just for signing up.

New members at BetOnline can cash in on up to $1,000 in free NFL betting offers this weekend.

BetOnline also offers sports betting contests with huge prize pools, including NFL Megacontest with up to $500,000 in cash prizes.

NFL Week 1 Picks and Predictions

The San Francisco 49ers enter Week 1 as 6.5 point favorites on the road in Chicago against the Bears.

While this matchup features a battle between two athletic young quarterbacks, the 49ers have an undeniably edge on both sides of the ball.

San Francisco is expected to have one of the NFL’s best defenses in 2022 and former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance will have the benefit of playing behind one of the better offensive lines in the league.

Unfortunately, the same thing can’t be said for Justin Fields.

Not only is Fields short on playmakers in the Bears’ offense, but Chicago did little to upgrade an o-line that was among the NFL’s worst units in 2021.

That’s not going to bode well for the Bears here versus a vaunted 49ers’ defensive front.

Take San Francisco to cover the spread versus the Bears in Week 1 on Sunday.