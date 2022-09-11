How to Bet on the NFL in the US | US Sports Betting Sites

news
The NFL is finally back in action this weekend.
To celebrate the return of football, the top offshore betting sites are kicking off the NFL season by giving away free bets and bonus cash for Week 1.
To learn how to bet on the NFL in the US and claim up to $6,000 in free bets at the best online sportsbooks, read on below.
The Best US Sportsbooks for NFL Betting
At the best US sports betting sites, NFL fans can cash in on the best odds, point spreads, and betting offers ahead of of the action in Week 1.
To celebrate the return of football, the top sportsbooks in the US are offering free bets and bonus cash to football fans during the regular season.
Scroll down to learn more about the best NFL betting sites and what they have to offer for Week 1.
How to Bet on the NFL in the US
It’s never been easier to bet on the NFL in the US.
With Week 1 around the corner, the best sports betting sites are giving away free bets and NFL betting offers to new users that sign up.
Simply sign up, make a qualifying deposit, and receive your free bets for Week 1 of the NFL season.
Check out the instructions below to learn how to bet on the NFL in the US.
- Click here to claim your NFL betting offers in the US
- Sign up and make a qualifying deposit at Bovada
- Claim up to $750 for the 2022 NFL regular season
- Place your free bets on the NFL at Bovada
Super Bowl Odds
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season begins this week and football fans can bet on their favorite team at the best online sportsbooks.
The Buffalo Bills opened the regular season with the best odds to win the Super Bowl at +500. Led by NFL MVP candidate Josh Allen, the Bills made a statement by taking down the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in Week 1.
On the other hand, Tom Brady is back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an effort to make another deep playoff run. After picking up Julio Jones a few weeks ago, the Buccaneers have moved up the board with +750 Super Bowl odds.
Next up, the Kansas City Chiefs (+900), LA Chargers (+1200), and Green Bay Packers (+1200) round of the teams in the top five.
Check out the table below for the Super Bowl odds from EveryGame, one of the best offshore betting sites.
|NFL Teams
|Super Bowl Odds
|Play
|Buffalo Bills
|+500
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+750
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+900
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+1200
|Green Bay Packers
|+1200
|Los Angeles Rams
|+1400
|San Francisco 49ers
|+1400
|Denver Broncos
|+1600
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+2000
|Dallas Cowboys
|+2200
|Baltimore Ravens
|+2200
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+2200
|Indianapolis Colts
|+2500
|Miami Dolphins
|+2800
|New Orleans Saints
|+3300
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+3300
|Tennessee Titans
|+4000
|Arizona Cardinals
|+4000
|Cleveland Browns
|+4000
|Minnesota Vikings
|+4000
|New England Patriots
|+5000
|Washington Commanders
|+6600
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+8000
|Carolina Panthers
|+10000
|New York Giants
|+10000
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+12500
|Detroit Lions
|+12500
|Seattle Seahawks
|+15000
|Chicago Bears
|+15000
|New York Jets
|+15000
|Atlanta Falcons
|+20000
|Houston Texans
|+25000
The Best US Sports Betting Sites for the NFL 2022 Regular Season
With Week 1 set to kickoff on Sunday, football fans can get in on the action by claiming free bets at the best US sports betting sites.
Football fans across the US also have a chance to cash in on free-to-enter contests with up to $10,000 in cash prizes.
Scroll down to learn more about the best US sports betting sites and what they have to offer for the 2022 NFL season.
1. Bovada- $750 in the US Sports Betting Offers for the 2022 NFL Season
|🏆 Founded
|2011
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#1 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|75% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750
|✅ Recommended For
|Best NFL Betting Props in the US
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
At Bovada, NFL fans can cash in on up to $750 in free bets during the NFL season.
With competitive NFL betting lines and the best prop bets in the US, fans have plenty of reasons to bet on football with Bovada.
Bovada Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $10
- 5x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum US Sports Betting Bonus of $750
- US Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim your free US sports betting offers for the 2022 NFL season at Bovada below.
2. Everygame – $750 Sportsbook Offer in the US
|🏆 Founded
|1983
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#2 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750
|✅ Recommended For
|The Best NFL Odds In the US
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
One of the best new NFL betting sites, EveryGame has a wide variety of promotions available ahead of the regular season.
New sports bettors can claim a 100 percent sign up bonus on their first three deposits worth up to $750.
Simply sign up and claim up to $250 on each of your first three deposits.
With the NFL season set to kick off, football fans can also claim four free bets worth up to $100 each.
EveryGame also is also giving away a free trip to the Super Bowl and offers weekly free-to-enter NFL pools, allowing bettors of all experience levels to get in on the action.
EveryGame Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- 4 Rollover Requirement
- Maximum US Sports Betting Bonus of $750
- US Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Get your free football betting offers for the NFL at EveryGame below.
3. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for NFL Regular Season
|🏆 Founded
|2004
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#3 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|Free NFL Bets in the US
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Panama
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
For football fans looking for the best NFL odds and bonuses, BetOnline is the best place to start.
One of the top sports betting apps, BetOnline offers three free bets for the NFL, along with a deposit bonus just for signing up.
New members at BetOnline can cash in on up to $1,000 in free NFL betting offers this weekend.
BetOnline also offers sports betting contests with huge prize pools, including NFL Megacontest with up to $500,000 in cash prizes.
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum US Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Free Bets expire in 30 days
To get your free NFL bets at BetOnline, click on the button below.
NFL Week 1 Picks and Predictions
The Super Bowl hangover might be a myth but the Cincinnati Bengals might have a tough time opening the season strong.
The Bengals will draw an underrated Pittsburgh Steelers team in Week 1.
Led by reigning Defensive Player of the Year, the AFC North rival Steelers are led by a stout defense and new starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.
Known as a game manager, Trubisky could be a good fit in Pittsburgh under Mike Tomlin, who has never had a losing record as an NFL head coach.
Despite being a backup over the past few seasons, Trubisky also has a winning record as an NFL starter. The former No. 2 overall pick is 29-21 as a starting quarterback, which is more than most QBs can say heading into Week 1.
With Cincinnati still fresh off of a Super Bowl loss and Trubisky out to prove that he belongs in the NFL, look for the Steelers to stun Cincinnati on the road on Sunday.
Take the Pittsburgh Steelers +7.
