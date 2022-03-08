Arizona sports betting fans can rejoice as the Pac-12 tournament is finally here. Finally, for the first time ever, Arizona gambling apps will be legally offering residents of Arizona all the very best college basketball conference tournament betting odds they can handle. In this article, we will go over how to bet on the Pac-12 tournament in Arizona while collecting the very best free bets and sportsbook bonuses for March Madness along the way.

Continue reading to learn more about Arizona sports betting and how to bet on college basketball in Arizona now.

The Best Arizona Sports Betting Sites for the PAC-12 Tournament in 2022

How to Bet on the PAC-12 Tournament in Arizona

Arizona sports betting has never been easier, with state-wide legalization coming into effect as of April 2021. This year’s Pac-12 tournament will be the first-ever to take place since Arizona sports betting legalization, making it likely to be one of the most popular conference basketball tournaments of the entire NCAA season. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the Pac-12 tournament in Arizona, follow the instructions below.

Pick an AZ betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the PAC-12 Tournament Sign up using accurate account information Make a qualifying deposit Get your Arizona sports betting bonus for PAC-12 Tournament 2022 Place your free bet on the PAC-12 Basketball Tournament in AZ

PAC-12 Tournament Schedule — How to Watch the PAC-12 Tournament in Virginia

🏀 NCAA Basketball Tournament: PAC-12 Tournament 2022

PAC-12 Tournament 2022 ⛹ College Basketball Betting Favorite: Arizona Wildcats -140

Arizona Wildcats -140 📅 Start Date: Wednesday, March 9th, 2022

Wednesday, March 9th, 2022 🏆 PAC-12 Championship Game: Saturday, March 12th, 2022 | 6 PM ET

Saturday, March 12th, 2022 | 6 PM ET 📺 TV Channel: PAC-12 Network | FS1 | FOX

PAC-12 Network | FS1 | FOX 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV 🎲 PAC-12 Tournament Odds: Arizona -140 | UCLA +220 | USC +825

College Basketball Odds — Odds to Win PAC-12 Tournament

The Arizona Wildcats are the -140 betting favorites to win the 2022 Pac-12 tournament, with UCLA lined as the second favorite at odds of +220. Arizona hasn’t won a Pac-12 championship since 2018, which was the last time the Wildcats appeared in the NCAA tournament. Meanwhile, UCLA will look to build off of last year’s cinderella final-four run, and win their first conference tournament since 2014. For all the latest odds on the 2022 Pac-12 tournament, check out the table below via BetOnline.

PAC-12 Tournament Bracket

The first round of the Pac-12 tournament kicks off on Wednesday, March 9th. Arizona State takes on Stanford to kick off the action, with the winner advancing to face top-seeded Arizona on Thursday. Oregon takes on state rivals Oregon State, with the winner advancing to take on Colorado in round two. Washington State faces California, with the winner facing UCLA on Thursday, and to close off the first round, Washington takes on Utah, with the winner advancing to take on USC in round two on Thursday.

The Best Arizona College Basketball Betting Sites | AZ Sportsbooks for PAC-12 Tournament Betting

Based on the format of the 2022 PAC-12 tournament, there are many ways that Arizona sports betting fans can get their action in on this year’s Pac-12 conference tournament. Arizona sports betting apps offer a large array of alternative betting markets on the Pac-12 tournament, as well as all conference tournaments across the NCAA, and well into March Madness. Arizona sports betting fans can wager on the exact margin of victory, first half and second half team totals, and can even bet on live odds for each game in the Pac-12 tournament. To learn more about how to bet on the Pac-12 tournament in Arizona, check out some of the best Arizona sportsbooks below.

College Basketball Picks | College Basketball Best Bets and PAC-12 Tournament Picks

When placing your pre-tip off wagers on college basketball conference tournaments, it’s always in your best interest to steer clear of the tournament betting favorite, and try to make a case for the second or third team listed on the odds table, which will bring much better +EV value than betting on the outright favorite to win. The Arizona Wildcats come into the 2022 Pac-12 tournament as the -140 betting favorites, with UCLA lined as the runner-up at odds of +220. Meanwhile, USC is lined at odds of +825 and is likely destined for a match-up with UCLA in the Pac-12 semi-finals on Friday, March 11th. With this in mind, considering the draw for USC, there may be some betting value on the Trojans at the current price of +825.

