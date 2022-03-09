NBA
How to Bet on the PAC-12 Tournament in California | The Best CA Sports Betting Sites
The Pac-12 touranment kicks off on Wednesday, March 9th from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Arizona Wildcats come in as the -140 betting favorites to win the Pac-12 touranment, while the UCLA Bruins are the second-highest betting favorite at odds of +220. California sports betting is as popular now as ever before but is still not fully regulated. Regardless of that, there are still many ways for California sports betting fans to get in on the Pac-12 action, in this article we will review how to do exactly that while also collecting free bets and sportsbook bonuses along the way.
To find out how to bet on the Pac-12 tournament in California, continue reading.
The Best California Sports Betting Sites for the PAC-12 Tournament in 2022
- BetOnline California Free Bets – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for the PAC-12 Tournament in CA
- XBet California Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for PAC-12 Tournament 2022 in CA
- MyBookie California Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the PAC-12 Tournament in CA
- BetUS CA Free Bet Offers – $3,125 in Free Bets for College Basketball Games in California
- Bovada CA Sports Betting Offers – $750 Sportsbook Bonus for College Basketball Betting in California
How to Bet on the PAC-12 Tournament in California
College basketball betting in California is very popular, despite it not being fully legal and regulated in the Golden State. For a step-by-step overview of how to bet on the Pac-12 tournament in California, check out the instructions below.
- Pick a CA betting site from this page
- Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the PAC-12 Tournament
- Sign up using accurate account information
- Make a qualifying deposit
- Get your California sports betting bonus for PAC-12 Tournament 2022
- Place your free bet on the PAC-12 Basketball Tournament in CA
PAC-12 Tournament Schedule — How to Watch the PAC-12 Tournament
- 🏀 NCAA Basketball Tournament: PAC-12 Tournament 2022
- ⛹ College Basketball Betting Favorite: Arizona Wildcats -140
- 📅 Start Date: Wednesday, March 9th, 2022
- 🏆 PAC-12 Championship Game: Saturday, March 12th, 2022 | 6 PM ET
- 📺 TV Channel: PAC-12 Network | FS1 | FOX
- 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV
- 🎲 PAC-12 Tournament Odds: Arizona -140 | UCLA +220 | USC +825
College Basketball Odds — Odds to Win PAC-12 Tournament
The Arizona Wildcats are the -140 betting favorites to win the Pac-12 touranment, with UCLA lined as the second favorite at odds of +220. The Wildcats haven’t won a conference title since 2018, which was the last time they appeared in the NCAA tournament. Meanwhile, UCLA looks to build off of last year’s cinderella final four performance, having not won a conference championship since all the way back in 2014.
To find out all of the current odds for the Pac-12 touranment via BetOnline, check out the table below.
|PAC-12 Teams
|Odds
|Play
|Arizona
|-140
|UCLA
|+220
|USC
|+825
|Oregon
|+1400
|Washington State
|+2200
|Colorado
|+2500
|Arizona State
|+3300
|Washington
|+10,000
|Stanford
|+15,000
|Utah
|+20,000
|Oregon State
|+25,000
|California
|+25,000
PAC-12 Tournament Bracket
The first round of the Pac-12 tournament kicks off with Arizona State vs. Stanford, with the winner advancing to take on number one seeded Arizona in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Oregon vs. Oregon State is the second match-up of the first round, with the winner advancing to take on Colorado in round two, while Washington State vs. California takes place next, with the winner facing UCLA in round two. Washington vs. Utah rounds out the first round, with the winner of that match-up advancing to the quarterfinals to take on USC on Thursday evening.
The Best California College Basketball Betting Sites | CA Sportsbooks for PAC-12 Tournament Betting
The format of the PAC-12 tournament adds an element of value that California sports betting fans should most definitely be excited about. If betting on the moneyline is not your forte, California sports betting apps offer a huge selection of alternative betting markets for the Pac-12 touranment, and all throughout March Madness. California sports betting fans can bet on ‘margin of victory’ props, as well as extensive live betting odds on each game of the Pac-12 tournament.
To find out more about the best California sports betting apps available for March Madness, continue reading.
BetOnline California Free Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on the PAC-12 Tournament in CA
|🏆 Founded
|2004
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|Free College Basketball Bets in California
To get in on the action with BetOnline now, click the link below.
XBet California Sports Betting Bonuses — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for PAC-12 Tournament 2022 in CA
|🏆 Founded
|2013
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
|✅ Recommended For
|Live PAC-12 Tournament Betting In CA
Register with XBet now and take advantage of these great offers by clicking the link below.
MyBookie California Sportsbook Bonus — $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the PAC-12 Basketball Tournament in CA
|🏆 Founded
|2003
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|The Best College Basketball Odds In California
To get started with MyBookie, click the link below and register now.
College Basketball Picks | College Basketball Best Bets and PAC-12 Tournament Picks
To make your free bets on the Pac-12 tournament with BetOnline, click the link below now.
