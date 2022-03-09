The Pac-12 touranment kicks off on Wednesday, March 9th from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Arizona Wildcats come in as the -140 betting favorites to win the Pac-12 touranment, while the UCLA Bruins are the second-highest betting favorite at odds of +220. California sports betting is as popular now as ever before but is still not fully regulated. Regardless of that, there are still many ways for California sports betting fans to get in on the Pac-12 action, in this article we will review how to do exactly that while also collecting free bets and sportsbook bonuses along the way.

🏀 NCAA Basketball Tournament: PAC-12 Tournament 2022

PAC-12 Tournament 2022 ⛹ College Basketball Betting Favorite: Arizona Wildcats -140

Arizona Wildcats -140 📅 Start Date: Wednesday, March 9th, 2022

Wednesday, March 9th, 2022 🏆 PAC-12 Championship Game: Saturday, March 12th, 2022 | 6 PM ET

Saturday, March 12th, 2022 | 6 PM ET 📺 TV Channel: PAC-12 Network | FS1 | FOX

PAC-12 Network | FS1 | FOX 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV 🎲 PAC-12 Tournament Odds: Arizona -140 | UCLA +220 | USC +825

College Basketball Odds — Odds to Win PAC-12 Tournament

The Arizona Wildcats are the -140 betting favorites to win the Pac-12 touranment, with UCLA lined as the second favorite at odds of +220. The Wildcats haven’t won a conference title since 2018, which was the last time they appeared in the NCAA tournament. Meanwhile, UCLA looks to build off of last year’s cinderella final four performance, having not won a conference championship since all the way back in 2014.

To find out all of the current odds for the Pac-12 touranment via BetOnline, check out the table below.

PAC-12 Tournament Bracket

The first round of the Pac-12 tournament kicks off with Arizona State vs. Stanford, with the winner advancing to take on number one seeded Arizona in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Oregon vs. Oregon State is the second match-up of the first round, with the winner advancing to take on Colorado in round two, while Washington State vs. California takes place next, with the winner facing UCLA in round two. Washington vs. Utah rounds out the first round, with the winner of that match-up advancing to the quarterfinals to take on USC on Thursday evening.

The format of the PAC-12 tournament adds an element of value that California sports betting fans should most definitely be excited about. If betting on the moneyline is not your forte, California sports betting apps offer a huge selection of alternative betting markets for the Pac-12 touranment, and all throughout March Madness. California sports betting fans can bet on ‘margin of victory’ props, as well as extensive live betting odds on each game of the Pac-12 tournament. To find out more about the best California sports betting apps available for March Madness, continue reading.

