How to Bet on the SEC Tournament in Florida | The Best FL Sports Betting Sites

Florida sports betting fans who are looking to bet on, or against, the Florida Gators during this year’s SEC Tournament can do just that from the comfort of their own home. The SEC Tournament tips off on Wednesday, March 9th, and the Florida Gators are long shots at odds of 40-1 to take home their first conference championship since 2014. Meanwhile, the Kentucky Wildcats are the number three seed in the SEC, but come in as the betting favorites at odds of +200 to win this year’s SEC tournament.

While Florida sports betting is still not state-regulated, you can still wager on the SEC tournament while collecting a ton of free bets and sportsbook bonuses along the way. To learn more about how to bet on the SEC tournament in Florida, continue reading this article.

The Best Florida Sports Betting Sites for the SEC Tournament in 2022

How to Bet on the SEC Tournament in Florida

Florida sports betting is still not state law, despite being one of the most highly populated states in the U.S. Nevertheless, betting on college basketball in Florida is still very possible. Check out the instructions below for a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the SEC tournament in Florida.

Pick an FL betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the SEC Tournament Sign up using accurate account information Make a qualifying deposit Get your Florida sports betting bonus for SEC Tournament 2022 Place your free bet on the SEC Basketball Tournament in FL

SEC Tournament Schedule — How to Watch the SEC Tournament in Virginia

🏀 NCAA Basketball Tournament: SEC Tournament 2022

SEC Tournament 2022 ⛹ College Basketball Betting Favorite: Kentucky Wildcats +200

Kentucky Wildcats +200 📅 Start Date: Wednesday, March 9th, 2022

Wednesday, March 9th, 2022 🏆 SEC Championship Game: Sunday, March 13th, 2022 | 1 PM ET

Sunday, March 13th, 2022 | 1 PM ET 📺 TV Channel: SEC Network | ESPN

SEC Network | ESPN 🏟 Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL 🎲 SEC Tournament Odds: Kentucky +200, Auburn +275, Tennessee +400

College Basketball Odds — Odds to Win SEC Tournament

The Kentucky Wildcats are the +200 betting favorites to win the 2022 SEC Tournament, while top-seeded Auburn is slightly behind at odds of +275. The Tennessee Volunteers are the number two seed in the tournament and are lined at odds of +400, while the Arkansas Razorbacks round out the top four seeds at 5-1 odds to win the SEC Tournament. To find out the entire betting odds table for the SEC Touranment via BetOnline, check out the table below. SEC Teams Odds Play Kentucky +200 Auburn +275 Tennessee +400 Arkansas +500 LSU +1000 Alabama +1600 Texas A&M +3300 Florida +4000 Mississippi State +5000 Vanderbilt +10,000 South Carolina +12,5000 Missouri +30,000 Ole Miss +30,000 Georgia +50,000

SEC Tournament Bracket

The 2022 SEC tournament kicks off on Wednesday, March 9th with the first game tipping off at 6:00 PM ET. Missouri vs Ole Miss is the first game of two games in the first round, with the winner advancing to take on LSU on Thursday in round two. The second game of round one sees Vanderbilt vs. Georgia, with the winner advancing to take on Alabama in round two on Thursday. Texas A&M vs. Florida is the first game of round two on Thursday, with the winner advancing to face top-seeded Auburn, while South Carolina vs. Mississippi State is the second scheduled game of round two, with the winner advancing to take on Tennesee in round three on Friday. Both Arkansas and Kentucky will await the winners of round two games, and will tip-off their post-season on Thursday in round three.

The Best Florida College Basketball Betting Sites | FL Sportsbooks for SEC Tournament Betting

Bet on college basketball in Florida now with a ton of special offers for the NCAA conference tournament schedule and well into the NCAA March Madness tournament. Florida sports betting apps offer a ton of alternative markets for bettors who are looking to make wagers on the SEC tournament. If betting on the moneyline isn’t for you, you’re in the right place. Florida sports betting apps offer in-game odds on every SEC tournament game, as well as special props such as ‘margin of victory,’ and first and second half in-game totals. Scroll down to learn more about how to bet on the SEC tournament in Florida.

College Basketball Picks | College Basketball Best Bets and SEC Tournament Picks