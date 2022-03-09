The 2022 SEC tournament starts on Wednesday, March 9th from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with two first-round games. The top-seeded Auburn Tigers are lined at odds of +275 at Georgia sports betting site BetOnline and will face the winner of Texas A&M vs. Florida in round three. Meanwhile, the Kentucky Wildcats are the betting favorite to win the SEC tournament at odds of +200, with their tournament tipping off on Thursday evening. While Georgia sports betting is still not fully regulated, betting on March Madness in Georgia while collecting free bets and sportsbook bonuses is still quite easy. Continue reading further to find out more information on how to bet on the SEC Tournament in Georgia.

Georgia sports betting is still not state-regulated, despite college basketball betting's wide popularity in the Peach State.

SEC Tournament Schedule — How to Watch the SEC Tournament in Virginia

🏀 NCAA Basketball Tournament: SEC Tournament 2022

SEC Tournament 2022 ⛹ College Basketball Betting Favorite: Kentucky Wildcats +200

Kentucky Wildcats +200 📅 Start Date: Wednesday, March 9th, 2022

Wednesday, March 9th, 2022 🏆 SEC Championship Game: Sunday, March 13th, 2022 | 1 PM ET

Sunday, March 13th, 2022 | 1 PM ET 📺 TV Channel: SEC Network | ESPN

SEC Network | ESPN 🏟 Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL 🎲 SEC Tournament Odds: Kentucky +200, Auburn +275, Tennessee +400

College Basketball Odds — Odds to Win SEC Tournament

Despite being the number three seed in the tournament, the Kentucky Wildcats are the top favorite to win the SEC tournament at odds of +200. Top-seeded Auburn are currently lined at odds of +275, as the second-highest favorite in the tournament, while the Tennessee Volunteers are the number two seed in the tournament, slightly behind the pack at odds of 4-1. To find out the all betting odds for the 2022 SEC Tournament, check out the table below via BetOnline SEC Teams Odds Play Kentucky +200 Auburn +275 Tennessee +400 Arkansas +500 LSU +1000 Alabama +1600 Texas A&M +3300 Florida +4000 Mississippi State +5000 Vanderbilt +10,000 South Carolina +12,5000 Missouri +30,000 Ole Miss +30,000 Georgia +50,000

SEC Tournament Bracket

The first round of the SEC tournament kicks off on Wednesday, March 9th from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Missouri vs. Ole Miss is the first match-up of the day, with the winner advancing to take on LSU in round two on Thursday. Vanderbilt vs. Georgia is the second match-up of the first round, with the winner advancing to take on Alabama in round two. On Thursday, Texas A&M vs. Florida is the first match-up of round two, with the winner advancing to take on top-seeded Auburn. While South Carolina vs. Mississippi State is the second scheduled match-up of the second round, with the winner advancing to take on Tennessee in round three on Friday.

With the current format of the NCAA Conference post-season, betting on the SEC Tournament is available through various sportsbooks. A number of sportsbooks offer a wide variety of alternative betting markets on each and every game in the SEC Tournament, and all throughout March Madness.

