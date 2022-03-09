March Madness
How to Bet on the SEC Tournament in Georgia | The Best GA Sports Betting Sites
The 2022 SEC tournament starts on Wednesday, March 9th from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with two first-round games. The top-seeded Auburn Tigers are lined at odds of +275 at Georgia sports betting site BetOnline and will face the winner of Texas A&M vs. Florida in round three. Meanwhile, the Kentucky Wildcats are the betting favorite to win the SEC tournament at odds of +200, with their tournament tipping off on Thursday evening. While Georgia sports betting is still not fully regulated, betting on March Madness in Georgia while collecting free bets and sportsbook bonuses is still quite easy.
Continue reading further to find out more information on how to bet on the SEC Tournament in Georgia.
The Best Georgia Sports Betting Sites for the SEC Tournament in 2022
- BetOnline Georgia Free Bets – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for the SEC Tournament in GA
- XBet Georgia Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for SEC Tournament 2022 in GA
- MyBookie Georgia Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the SEC Tournament in GA
- BetUS GA Free Bet Offers – $3,125 in Free Bets for College Basketball Games in Georgia
- Bovada GA Sports Betting Offers – $750 Sportsbook Bonus for College Basketball Betting in Georgia
How to Bet on the SEC Tournament in Georgia
Georgia sports betting is still not state-regulated, despite college basketball betting’s wide popularity in the Peach State. While Georgia sports betting is still not endorsed by state law, it is still possible to bet on college basketball in Georgia. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the SEC tournament in Georgia, check out the instructions below.
- Pick a GA betting site from this page
- Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the SEC Tournament
- Sign up using accurate account information
- Make a qualifying deposit
- Get your Georgia sports betting bonus for SEC Tournament 2022
- Place your free bet on the SEC Basketball Tournament in GA
SEC Tournament Schedule — How to Watch the SEC Tournament in Virginia
- 🏀 NCAA Basketball Tournament: SEC Tournament 2022
- ⛹ College Basketball Betting Favorite: Kentucky Wildcats +200
- 📅 Start Date: Wednesday, March 9th, 2022
- 🏆 SEC Championship Game: Sunday, March 13th, 2022 | 1 PM ET
- 📺 TV Channel: SEC Network | ESPN
- 🏟 Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL
- 🎲 SEC Tournament Odds: Kentucky +200, Auburn +275, Tennessee +400
College Basketball Odds — Odds to Win SEC Tournament
Despite being the number three seed in the tournament, the Kentucky Wildcats are the top favorite to win the SEC tournament at odds of +200. Top-seeded Auburn are currently lined at odds of +275, as the second-highest favorite in the tournament, while the Tennessee Volunteers are the number two seed in the tournament, slightly behind the pack at odds of 4-1.
To find out the all betting odds for the 2022 SEC Tournament, check out the table below via BetOnline
|SEC Teams
|Odds
|Play
|Kentucky
|+200
|Auburn
|+275
|Tennessee
|+400
|Arkansas
|+500
|LSU
|+1000
|Alabama
|+1600
|Texas A&M
|+3300
|Florida
|+4000
|Mississippi State
|+5000
|Vanderbilt
|+10,000
|South Carolina
|+12,5000
|Missouri
|+30,000
|Ole Miss
|+30,000
|Georgia
|+50,000
SEC Tournament Bracket
The Best Georgia College Basketball Betting Sites | GA Sportsbooks for SEC Tournament Betting
With the current format of the NCAA Conference post-season, betting on the SEC Tournament in Georgia is as easy as ever before. If you’re not into betting the outright match-up winners, a number of Georgia sportsbooks offer a wide variety of alternative betting markets on each and every game in the SEC Tournament, and all throughout March Madness.
To learn more about some of the best Georgia sportsbooks available for betting on college basketball, continue reading now.
BetOnline Georgia Free Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on the SEC Tournament in GA
|🏆 Founded
|2004
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|Free College Basketball Bets in Georgia
Bet on college basketball in Georgia with BetOnline this week and get in on some of the best offers available for the SEC Tournament. BetOnline is far and away one of the best Georgia sportsbooks available for betting on March Madness, and residents of Georgia who sign-up now will receive a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 as well as a risk-free wager of up to $50 when placing their first wager on the SEC tournament from their mobile device.
Step into the action with BetOnline right now by following the link below.
XBet Georgia Sports Betting Bonuses — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for SEC Tournament 2022 in GA
|🏆 Founded
|2013
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
|✅ Recommended For
|Live SEC Tournament Betting in GA
XBet has a number of great offers for Georgia sports betting fans ahead of the SEC Tournament and March Madness. GA residents who register with XBet now will receive a complimentary ten-dollar online casino chip, as well as a massive matched welcome bonus of up to $500 for betting on the SEC tournament in Georgia. XBet has made a name for itself for offering customers a simple and easy experience when it comes to betting on college basketball in Georgia.
To get started with XBet now, click the link below.
MyBookie Georgia Sportsbook Bonus — $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the SEC Basketball Tournament in GA
|🏆 Founded
|2003
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|The Best College Basketball Odds in Georgia
College Basketball Picks | College Basketball Best Bets and SEC Tournament Picks
While betting on college basketball conference tournament futures, you should always be making a case against the betting favorite. In the case of the SEC tournament, the Kentucky Wildcats are lined as the favorites at odds of 2-1, despite both Auburn and Tennessee being seeded as higher-ranked teams. The Tennessee Volunteers hold wins over both Kentucky and Auburn, making them an easy pick to win the entire tournament at odds of +400.
To place your free SEC Tournament bets with BetOnline today, click the link below now.
The Best College Basketball Betting Sites for March Madness
NBA Team Salaries
Recent Posts
- Hawks vs Bucks Prediction, Free NBA Picks, Preview and Odds
- How to Bet on the SEC Tournament in Georgia | The Best GA Sports Betting Sites
- How to Bet on the SEC Tournament in Florida | The Best FL Sports Betting Sites
- Suns vs Heat Preview, Free NBA Picks, Prediction and Odds
- How to Bet on the SEC Tournament in Kentucky | The Best KY Sports Betting Sites
Trending Now
-
Main Page1 week ago
Iowa vs Nebraska Preview, Odds, Prediction and Free NCAA Picks
-
Main Page3 hours ago
Cavaliers vs Pistons NBA Picks, Prediction and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game
-
Main Page2 weeks ago
Tigers vs Wildcats NCAA Picks, Betting Trends and Prediction for Tonight’s Game
-
Main Page1 week ago
Nuggets vs Trail Blazers – Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks