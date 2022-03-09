March Madness
How to Bet on the SEC Tournament in Kentucky | The Best KY Sports Betting Sites
Kentucky sports betting fans will be cheering on their home state Kentucky Wildcats, who are the betting favorites to win the 2022 SEC Tournament. The post-season showdown kicks off on Wednesday, March 9th from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, with all fourteen teams from the SEC participating in the single-elimination tournament, with the top four seeds being given byes straight to the quarterfinals.
While Kentucky sports betting is still not regulated, college basketball fans can still get in on the action during the SEC tournament, and for all of March Madness. This article will go over the best free bets and sportsbook bonuses available for Kentucky sports betting fans looking to get in on the NCAA conference tournament action.
The Best Kentucky Sports Betting Sites for the SEC Tournament in 2022
- BetOnline Kentucky Free Bets – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for the SEC Tournament in KY
- XBet Kentucky Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for SEC Tournament 2022 in KY
- MyBookie Kentucky Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the SEC Tournament in KY
- BetUS KY Free Bet Offers – $3,125 in Free Bets for College Basketball Games in Kentucky
- Bovada KY Sports Betting Offers – $750 Sportsbook Bonus for College Basketball Betting in Kentucky
How to Bet on the SEC Tournament in Kentucky
SEC Tournament Schedule — How to Watch the SEC Tournament in Virginia
- 🏀 NCAA Basketball Tournament: SEC Tournament 2022
- ⛹ College Basketball Betting Favorite: Kentucky Wildcats +200
- 📅 Start Date: Wednesday, March 9th, 2022
- 🏆 SEC Championship Game: Sunday, March 13th, 2022 | 1 PM ET
- 📺 TV Channel: SEC Network | ESPN
- 🏟 Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL
- 🎲 SEC Tournament Odds: Kentucky +200, Auburn +275, Tennessee +400
College Basketball Odds — Odds to Win SEC Tournament
The Kentucky Wildcats are the top favorite to win the 2022 SEC Tournament, despite being slated as the third seed in the tournament. Number one Auburn comes in as the second running favorite at odds of +275, while Tennessee is slightly behind the pack at odds of +400 at the number two seed.
For more information on the entire betting odds table for the SEC Tournament via BetOnline, check out the table below.
|SEC Teams
|Odds
|Play
|Kentucky
|+200
|Auburn
|+275
|Tennessee
|+400
|Arkansas
|+500
|LSU
|+1000
|Alabama
|+1600
|Texas A&M
|+3300
|Florida
|+4000
|Mississippi State
|+5000
|Vanderbilt
|+10,000
|South Carolina
|+12,5000
|Missouri
|+30,000
|Ole Miss
|+30,000
|Georgia
|+50,000
SEC Tournament Bracket
The first round of the SEC Tournament kicks off on Wednesday, March 9th. Missouri vs. Ole Miss is the first game of the tournament, with the winner advancing to face LSU in the second round on Thursday. The other game in the first round is Vanderbilt vs. Georgia, with the winner advancing to face Alabama in round two. On Thursday, Texas A&M vs. Florida kicks off the second round, with the winner advancing to face top-seeded Auburn in the quarterfinals on Friday, while South Carolina vs. Mississippi State is the other scheduled game for round two, with the winner advancing to take on Tennessee on Friday.
The Best Kentucky College Basketball Betting Sites | KY Sportsbooks for SEC Tournament Betting
Kentucky sports betting fans who are wagering on the SEC tournament have a ton of options when it comes to alternative markets and special odds curtailed for the biggest post-season tournaments of the year. Kentucky sports betting apps offer in-game odds, special basketball props such as ‘margin of victory,’ and even live betting totals for the first ten minutes of each half.
To learn more about the very best Kentucky sports betting apps, and the best offers available for the SEC tournament, continue reading now.
BetOnline Kentucky Free Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on the SEC Tournament in KY
|🏆 Founded
|2004
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|Free College Basketball Bets in Kentucky
BetOnline is easily the top Kentucky online gambling site available for betting on the SEC Tournament in the Blue Grass State. BetOnline offers Kentucky sports bettors some of the best promotions for wagering on the entire NCAA conference tournament schedule, and all March Madness long. New customers in Kentucky who sign-up with BetOnline this week will receive a special 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000, as well as access to great live betting odds and conference tournament futures.
Get registered with BetOnline now by clicking the link below and get in on the SEC tournament action today.
XBet Kentucky Sports Betting Bonuses — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for SEC Tournament 2022 in KY
|🏆 Founded
|2013
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
|✅ Recommended For
|Live SEC Tournament Betting In KY
Bet on college basketball in Kentucky with one of the most easy-to-use Kentucky betting apps, XBet. Since being founded in 2013, XBet has become one of the most popular Kentucky sports betting sites available, known for its simple design and basic betting interface. XBet customers in Kentucky who register for the SEC Tournament will receive a 100% sign-up bonus of up to $500, as well as a complimentary online casino gaming chip worth ten dollars.
To get in on the action with one of the best Kentucky sports betting sites around, click on the link below.
MyBookie Kentucky Sportsbook Bonus — $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the SEC Basketball Tournament in KY
|🏆 Founded
|2003
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|The Best College Basketball Odds In Kentucky
MyBookie offers Kentucky residents a chance to get in on the action early with great NCAA conference tournament betting odds and sports betting bonuses. In fact, MyBookie has some of the very best offers when it comes to free bets and sportsbook bonuses for the SEC Tournament, and all March Madness long. MyBookie customers in Kentucky who want to get in on the SEC Tournament action can sign-up now to receive a 100% welcome bonus of up to $1,000. MyBookie also offers Kentucky sportsbook users a wide variety of loyalty rewards, as well as some of the best college basketball futures odds in the business.
To take advantage of one of the very best offers available for Kentucky sports betting now with MyBookie, click the link below now.
College Basketball Picks | College Basketball Best Bets and SEC Tournament Picks
When betting on SEC tournament futures, it is always a good idea to take a shot on a team that you think has a better chance at making the finals than what the betting odds indicate. This will allow bettors to either ride out their position, should the team make it to the finals, or hedge out of their position in order to lock in profit. With the Kentucky Wildcats lined as the +200 betting favorites to win the 2022 SEC Tournament, the betting value looks to be further down the odds table. Kentucky went 0-1 vs number one seeded Auburn while splitting their two meetings with number two seeded Tennessee. Meanwhile, Auburn dropped their one game to Tennessee this season. The Volunteers also went 1-1 against number four seeded Arkansas. With that, The Vols have gone either 1-0 or 1-1 against each of their potential semi-finals and finals opponents, making them a decent value wager to win the SEC Tournament outright, at the current odds of +400.
To place your free bets SEC Tournament wagers with BetOnline today, click the link below now.
The Best College Basketball Betting Sites for March Madness
