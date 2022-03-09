Kentucky sports betting fans will be cheering on their home state Kentucky Wildcats, who are the betting favorites to win the 2022 SEC Tournament. The post-season showdown kicks off on Wednesday, March 9th from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, with all fourteen teams from the SEC participating in the single-elimination tournament, with the top four seeds being given byes straight to the quarterfinals.

While Kentucky sports betting is still not regulated, college basketball fans can still get in on the action during the SEC tournament, and for all of March Madness. This article will go over the best free bets and sportsbook bonuses available for Kentucky sports betting fans looking to get in on the NCAA conference tournament action.

Scroll down for more info on how to bet on the SEC tournament in Kentucky.

The Best Kentucky Sports Betting Sites for the SEC Tournament in 2022

How to Bet on the SEC Tournament in Kentucky

If you’re brand new to Kentucky sports betting, don’t sweat it, we got you covered. For a simple, step-by-step betting guide on how to bet on the SEC tournament in Kentucky, and throughout all of March Madness, check out the instructions below.

Pick a KY betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the SEC Tournament Sign up using accurate account information Make a qualifying deposit Get your Kentucky sports betting bonus for SEC Tournament 2022 Place your free bet on the SEC Basketball Tournament in KY

SEC Tournament Schedule — How to Watch the SEC Tournament in Virginia

🏀 NCAA Basketball Tournament: SEC Tournament 2022

SEC Tournament 2022 ⛹ College Basketball Betting Favorite: Kentucky Wildcats +200

Kentucky Wildcats +200 📅 Start Date: Wednesday, March 9th, 2022

Wednesday, March 9th, 2022 🏆 SEC Championship Game: Sunday, March 13th, 2022 | 1 PM ET

Sunday, March 13th, 2022 | 1 PM ET 📺 TV Channel: SEC Network | ESPN

SEC Network | ESPN 🏟 Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL 🎲 SEC Tournament Odds: Kentucky +200, Auburn +275, Tennessee +400

College Basketball Odds — Odds to Win SEC Tournament

The Kentucky Wildcats are the top favorite to win the 2022 SEC Tournament, despite being slated as the third seed in the tournament. Number one Auburn comes in as the second running favorite at odds of +275, while Tennessee is slightly behind the pack at odds of +400 at the number two seed.

For more information on the entire betting odds table for the SEC Tournament via BetOnline, check out the table below.

SEC Tournament Bracket

The first round of the SEC Tournament kicks off on Wednesday, March 9th. Missouri vs. Ole Miss is the first game of the tournament, with the winner advancing to face LSU in the second round on Thursday. The other game in the first round is Vanderbilt vs. Georgia, with the winner advancing to face Alabama in round two. On Thursday, Texas A&M vs. Florida kicks off the second round, with the winner advancing to face top-seeded Auburn in the quarterfinals on Friday, while South Carolina vs. Mississippi State is the other scheduled game for round two, with the winner advancing to take on Tennessee on Friday.

The Best Kentucky College Basketball Betting Sites | KY Sportsbooks for SEC Tournament Betting

Kentucky sports betting fans who are wagering on the SEC tournament have a ton of options when it comes to alternative markets and special odds curtailed for the biggest post-season tournaments of the year. Kentucky sports betting apps offer in-game odds, special basketball props such as ‘margin of victory,’ and even live betting totals for the first ten minutes of each half. To learn more about the very best Kentucky sports betting apps, and the best offers available for the SEC tournament, continue reading now.

BetOnline Kentucky Free Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on the SEC Tournament in KY

🏆 Founded 2004 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free College Basketball Bets in Kentucky

BetOnline is easily the top Kentucky online gambling site available for betting on the SEC Tournament in the Blue Grass State. BetOnline offers Kentucky sports bettors some of the best promotions for wagering on the entire NCAA conference tournament schedule, and all March Madness long. New customers in Kentucky who sign-up with BetOnline this week will receive a special 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000, as well as access to great live betting odds and conference tournament futures. Get registered with BetOnline now by clicking the link below and get in on the SEC tournament action today.

XBet Kentucky Sports Betting Bonuses — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for SEC Tournament 2022 in KY

🏆 Founded 2013 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live SEC Tournament Betting In KY

Bet on college basketball in Kentucky with one of the most easy-to-use Kentucky betting apps, XBet. Since being founded in 2013, XBet has become one of the most popular Kentucky sports betting sites available, known for its simple design and basic betting interface. XBet customers in Kentucky who register for the SEC Tournament will receive a 100% sign-up bonus of up to $500, as well as a complimentary online casino gaming chip worth ten dollars. To get in on the action with one of the best Kentucky sports betting sites around, click on the link below.

MyBookie Kentucky Sportsbook Bonus — $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the SEC Basketball Tournament in KY

🏆 Founded 2003 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best College Basketball Odds In Kentucky

MyBookie offers Kentucky residents a chance to get in on the action early with great NCAA conference tournament betting odds and sports betting bonuses. In fact, MyBookie has some of the very best offers when it comes to free bets and sportsbook bonuses for the SEC Tournament, and all March Madness long. MyBookie customers in Kentucky who want to get in on the SEC Tournament action can sign-up now to receive a 100% welcome bonus of up to $1,000. MyBookie also offers Kentucky sportsbook users a wide variety of loyalty rewards, as well as some of the best college basketball futures odds in the business. To take advantage of one of the very best offers available for Kentucky sports betting now with MyBookie, click the link below now.

