How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Alabama | AL Sportsbook Bonuses
The Super Bowl is finally here. This year’s big game features the Bengals taking on the Rams on Sunday evening. Super Bowl LVI is expected to bring in record numbers of bets. While sports betting hasn’t been legalized within the state, NFL fans in Alabama have plenty of outstanding offshore sportsbooks available. Below we will guide you on how to bet on the Super Bowl 2022 in Alabama and direct you towards free bonus cash.
How to bet on the Super Bowl in Alabama
Betting on the Super Bowl in Alabama is an easy process. Below we walk you through the steps to register.
- Select your sportsbook of choice from the list below
- Click the link to ensure you receive the welcome bonus
- Register by inputting personal details such as name, contact info, etc.
- Deposit funds into your new account
- Be sure to enter the welcome bonus promo code
- Place your bets on Super Bowl LVI
Super Bowl LVI Information
Date: February 13th, 2022
Time: 6:30pm EST
TV: NBC
Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
Super Bowl Betting Lines: LA -4.5, O/U: 149
Take a look at the Super Bowl odds from one of the top Alabama sportsbooks, BetUS below:
|Super Bowl 2022 Odds from BetUS
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Los Angeles Rams
|Odds
|+170
|-200
|Point Spread
|+4
|-4
|Total
|Over/Under
48.5
BetUS
Deposit Bonus up to $3,125
Bettors in Alabama can’t go wrong with BetUS. The site is highlighted by the top welcome bonus in the industry. New users will receive a 100% sports bonus and a 25% casino bonus totaling $3,125. Simply enter the promo code “Join125”. BetUS offers a large selection of Super Bowl wagering options including an extensive list of props. The site features BetUS TV, giving users the benefit from insight and analysis from industry experts. Users will also be rewarded with a crypto deposit bonus. To register for BetUS and receive up to $3125 in bonus cash, select the link below.
Click below to claim the BetUS bonus for Super Bowl LVI.
MyBookie
Welcome Bonus up to $1000
Another strong Super Bowl site, MyBookie offers all you need to when betting on the big game in Alabama. The welcome bonus is definitely worthwhile. New users will receive a 100% bonus of up to $1000. Enter the promo code “MYB100” to claim the bonus. MyBookie also features additional lucrative bonuses including a 25% sports reload bonus up to $500 for existing customers.
Bettors can also enter contests such as Super Bowl squares and choose from a ton of Super Bowl LVI props including halftime show prop bets.
To earn up to $1000 in bonus cash to bet on Super Bowl LVI, click the link below.
BetOnline
50% Sports Welcome Bonus up to $1000
A site known for having competitive odds and crypto bonuses, BetOnline is another great option for betting on the Super Bowl in Alabama. The welcome bonus might not be quite as stellar as competitors, rewarding new users with a 50% sports welcome bonus up to $1000 with the promo code “BOL1000”. BetOnline also offers a 100% 1st-time crypto bonus. BetOnline offers several crypto assets to fund your new account.
BetOnline also has a Super Bowl LVI Bitcoin Blowout promo, giving away $1000 of BTC for every point scored.
To earn your bonus cash up to $1000, select the icon below.
XBet
First Deposit Bonus up to $500
XBet has built up a strong reputation in the sporting betting industry, making it an ideal site to bet on the Super Bowl in Alabama. The welcome bonus is strong, matching your first deposit up to $500. Enter the promo code XB100 to claim the bonus. They also feature a welcome bonus of $500 on your first deposit into their online casino. NFL fans can also participate in an NFL Survivor Contest and choose from well over 100 props for the big game.
To receive up to $1000 bonus cash select the link below.
Free Picks for the Super Bowl
The Bengals are this year’s Cinderella story but the fortunes end here. The Rams are playing in their home stadium and the star power of this Rams team will be too much for Joe Burrow and the Bengals to overcome. Matt Stafford is having an MVP caliber season, plus the Rams’ defensive studs including Aaron Donald, and Jalen Ramsey will make it difficult for Joe Burrow.
