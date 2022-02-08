Home » news » How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Alabama 2022

NBA

How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Alabama | AL Sportsbook Bonuses

Updated

5 hours ago

on

Bet on the Super Bowl in Alabama with BetUS.

The Super Bowl is finally here. This year’s big game features the Bengals taking on the Rams on Sunday evening. Super Bowl LVI is expected to bring in record numbers of bets. While sports betting hasn’t been legalized within the state, NFL fans in Alabama have plenty of outstanding offshore sportsbooks available. Below we will guide you on how to bet on the Super Bowl 2022 in Alabama and direct you towards free bonus cash.

How to bet on the Super Bowl in Alabama

Betting on the Super Bowl in Alabama is an easy process. Below we walk you through the steps to register.

  • Select your sportsbook of choice from the list below
  • Click the link to ensure you receive the welcome bonus
  • Register by inputting personal details such as name, contact info, etc.
  • Deposit funds into your new account
  • Be sure to enter the welcome bonus promo code
  • Place your bets on Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl LVI Information

Date: February 13th, 2022

Time: 6:30pm EST

TV: NBC

Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

Super Bowl Betting Lines: LA -4.5, O/U: 149

Take a look at the Super Bowl odds from one of the top Alabama sportsbooks, BetUS below:

Super Bowl 2022 Odds from BetUS
Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams
Odds +170 -200
Point Spread +4 -4
Total Over/Under
48.5

BetUS

Deposit Bonus up to $3,125

BetUS is a great site for betting on the Super Bowl in Alabama.

Bettors in Alabama can’t go wrong with BetUS. The site is highlighted by the top welcome bonus in the industry. New users will receive a 100% sports bonus and a 25% casino bonus totaling $3,125. Simply enter the promo code “Join125”. BetUS offers a large selection of Super Bowl wagering options including an extensive list of props. The site features BetUS TV, giving users the benefit from insight and analysis from industry experts. Users will also be rewarded with a crypto deposit bonus. To register for BetUS and receive up to $3125 in bonus cash, select the link below.

Click below to claim the BetUS bonus for Super Bowl LVI.

Bet on Super Bowl 2022 at BetUS

MyBookie

Welcome Bonus up to $1000

Use MyBookie to bet on the Super Bowl in Alabama

Another strong Super Bowl site, MyBookie offers all you need to when betting on the big game in Alabama. The welcome bonus is definitely worthwhile. New users will receive a 100% bonus of up to $1000. Enter the promo code “MYB100” to claim the bonus. MyBookie also features additional lucrative bonuses including a 25% sports reload bonus up to $500 for existing customers.

Bettors can also enter contests such as Super Bowl squares and choose from a ton of Super Bowl LVI props including halftime show prop bets.

To earn up to $1000 in bonus cash to bet on Super Bowl LVI, click the link below.

Bet on Super Bowl LVI at MyBookie

BetOnline

50% Sports Welcome Bonus up to $1000

Bet on the Super Bowl in Alabama with BetOnline.

A site known for having competitive odds and crypto bonuses, BetOnline is another great option for betting on the Super Bowl in Alabama. The welcome bonus might not be quite as stellar as competitors, rewarding new users with a 50% sports welcome bonus up to $1000 with the promo code “BOL1000”. BetOnline also offers a 100% 1st-time crypto bonus. BetOnline offers several crypto assets to fund your new account.

BetOnline also has a Super Bowl LVI Bitcoin Blowout promo, giving away $1000 of BTC for every point scored.

To earn your bonus cash up to $1000, select the icon below.

Get Free Bets for the Super Bowl at BetOnline

XBet

First Deposit Bonus up to $500

Bet on the Super Bowl in Alabama with XBet.

XBet has built up a strong reputation in the sporting betting industry, making it an ideal site to bet on the Super Bowl in Alabama. The welcome bonus is strong, matching your first deposit up to $500. Enter the promo code XB100 to claim the bonus.  They also feature a welcome bonus of $500 on your first deposit into their online casino. NFL fans can also participate in an NFL Survivor Contest and choose from well over 100 props for the big game.

To receive up to $1000 bonus cash select the link below.

Bet on Super Bowl 2022 at XBet

Free Picks for the Super Bowl

The Bengals are this year’s Cinderella story but the fortunes end here. The Rams are playing in their home stadium and the star power of this Rams team will be too much for Joe Burrow and the Bengals to overcome. Matt Stafford is having an MVP caliber season, plus the Rams’ defensive studs including Aaron Donald, and Jalen Ramsey will make it difficult for Joe Burrow.

Get Free Super Bowl Bets at BetUS

Adam has a diploma in marketing and finance. He has a passion for the investing and sports betting industries. Adam believes in exploring advanced and analytical data to gain the best possible advantage, whether he is investing or predicting the outcomes of sporting events.

Trending Now