NBA
How to Bet on the Super Bowl in AK | Alaska Sports Betting Bonuses
There hasn’t been a lot of movement in terms of legalizing sports betting in Alaska but that doesn’t mean football fans have to miss out on the Big Game. NFL fans in the state can still cash in on free bets and other betting bonuses on Super Bowl Sunday. Below, we’ll go over how to bet on the Super Bowl in Alaska and get free sports betting offers for the Big Game.
Before we get started, let’s go over some of the top sportsbooks in Alaska and how they separate themselves from the competition.
- BetUS – Huge Betting Bonus for Super Bowl LVI
- Bovada – The Best Crypto Betting Site For The Super Bowl
- MyBookie – Double Your First Deposit in Free Bets
- XBet – Free Bets and Great Live Super Bowl Odds
Now that you know where to sign up, let’s go over how to bet on the Super Bowl in Alaska.
How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Alaska
Want to learn how to bet on the Super Bowl in Alaska?
Check out this our step by step guide on how to get started:
- Pick a sportsbook in Alaska from this page
- Press the button to get your free bets for Super Bowl LVI
- Register for the betting site with valid account info
- Make a qualifying deposit
- Receive your AK sports betting bonus for Super Bowl 2022
- Place your free bet on the Super Bowl
Read on to discover more information about the Big Game, including the Super Bowl kickoff time, Super Bowl odds, and Super Bowl TV Channel.
Super Bowl 2022 — Game Information:
📅 Date: February 13, 2022
🕡 Super Bowl Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST
📺 TV Channel: NBC | NBC Sports App
🏟 Stadium: SoFi Stadium
🎲 Super Bowl Odds: LA -4.0 | CIN +4.0
Compare your Super Bowl betting lines with the Super Bowl 2022 odds from BetUS.
|
Super Bowl 2022 Odds from BetUS
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
Moneyline
|
+170
|
-200
|
Point Spread
|
+4.0
|
-4.0
|
Total
|
Over/Under
Before you bet on the Big Game, let’s go over some of the betting offers available for the Super Bowl in Alaska.
BetUS – Huge Sports Betting Bonus For Super Bowl LVI
125% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $3,125 In Free Bets For Super Bowl 2022
|
BetUS Sportsbook Overview
|
🏆 Founded
|
1994
|
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|
✅ Recommended For
|
The Biggest Betting Bonus In Alaska
BetUS makes it easy to learn how to bet online by offering more bonus cash than other betting sites. In Alaska, new customers can receive a 125 percent deposit bonus worth up to $3,125, plus a matched free live bet for the Super Bowl. It also pays to deposit with crypto at BetUS, which rewards cryptocurrency deposits with a 200 percent deposit bonus, up to $2,500.
To sign up for BetUS and claim huge sports betting bonuses for Super Bowl LVI, click the button below.
Bovada – The Best Crypto Betting Site For The Super Bowl
75% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750 For Super Bowl LVI
|
Bovada Sportsbook Overview
|
🏆 Founded
|
2011
|
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|
✅ Recommended For
|
Super Bowl Props
Bovada gives new members that deposit with cryptocurrency up to $750 in betting bonuses for Super Bowl LVI. Customers that add funds to their account using Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash can receive a 75 percent deposit bonus worth up to $750. In addition to a great sports betting bonus, Bovada also offers some of the best Super Bowl prop bets in the industry.
To cash in on a great Bitcoin betting bonus, sign up to Bovada using the button below.
MyBookie – Double Your First Deposit In Free Bets
100% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $1,000 In Free Bets for Super Bowl 2022
|
MyBookie Sportsbook Overview
|
🏆 Founded
|
2003
|
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|
✅ Recommended For
|
Great Super Bowl Odds
MyBookie has everything that NFL fans in Alaska are looking for in a quality sportsbook. The sportsbook offers a 100 percent deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 in free bets for the Super Bowl. Members can also get the most value out of their sports bets at MyBookie, which takes less vig than most Super Bowl betting sites.
To sign up for MyBookie and get the best Super Bowl odds, scroll down below.
XBet – Free Bets and Great Live Super Bowl Odds
100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 For Super Bowl LVI
|
XBet Sportsbook Overview
|
🏆 Founded
|
2013
|
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|
✅ Recommended For
|
Live Super Bowl Betting
In Alaska, football fans that want to cash in on the best live betting odds for the Super Bowl should sign up for an account at XBet. New members can get a 100 percent deposit bonus worth up to $500 to bet on Super Bowl 2022 in Alaska. XBet also features over 100 Super Bowl prop bets for the Big Game.
To sign up to XBet and get the best live Super Bowl odds, press the button below.
Free Super Bowl Picks
Most people have counted out the Cincinnati Bengals at this point. The Bengals have been somewhat of a Cinderella story in 2021-2022. Despite coming into this game as four-point underdogs, Cincinnati has a real chance at bringing home the Lombardi Trophy. Joe Burrow has flashed complete command of the Bengals’ offense during the postseason and defense has found ways to come up with timely stops when it matters the most.
Take the Bengals to win on the moneyline versus the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 2022 at SoFi Stadium.
NBA Team Salaries
Recent Posts
- How To Bet On The Super Bowl in FL | Florida Sports Betting Bonuses
- How To Bet On The Super Bowl in CO | Colorado Sports Betting Bonuses
- How To Bet Super Bowl In AZ | Arizona Sports Betting Bonuses
- How to Bet on the Super Bowl in AK | Alaska Sports Betting Bonuses
- How to Bet on the Super Bowl in LA | Louisiana Sports Betting Bonuses
Trending Now
-
NBA2 weeks ago
Bulls vs Spurs Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game
-
Main Page1 week ago
Magic vs Pacers NBA Picks, Prediction and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game
-
Main Page1 week ago
Clippers vs Pacers Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game
-
Headlines1 week ago
3 Best Gary Harris Trade Destinations | NBA Trade Deadline