How To Bet Super Bowl In AZ | Arizona Sports Betting Bonuses

The Los Angeles Rams are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday. Now that sports betting is legal in Arizona, football fans can cash in some of the biggest betting bonuses for Super Bowl LVI. In this article, you’ll learn how to bet on the Super Bowl in Arizona and claim up to $5,625 in free bet offers for Super Bowl LVI.

Below, we’ll go over where to get the best Super Bowl odds in Arizona and the biggest betting bonuses for Sunday’s night game.

BetOnline – Earliest Access to Super Bowl Betting Odds BetUS – Biggest Online Sports Betting Bonus for Super Bowl LVI MyBookie – Less Vig on Super Bowl Betting Lines Xbet – Best for Super Bowl Specials

For more information on how to bet on the Super Bowl in Arizona and claim free bonus cash for Super Bowl Sunday, scroll down below.

How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Arizona

With sports betting in Arizona now legal, NFL fans have a chance to earn a profit betting on the Super Bowl by cashing in on big bonus offers.

We’ll show readers how to bet on Super Bowl 2022 and claim free bets in Arizona, down below.

Choose the best AZ betting bonus for the Super Bowl Click the button to opt into the best sportsbook bonus in Arizona Create an account with valid details Make a qualifying deposit Claim your free bet offers for Super Bowl 2022 Place your free bet on the Super Bowl

Down below, we’ll go over some basic information about the Big Game, including the Super Bowl kickoff time, TV channel, and more.

Super Bowl 2022 — Game Information:

📅 Date: February 13, 2022

🕡 Super Bowl Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST

📺 TV Channel: NBC | NBC Sports App

🏟 Stadium: SoFi Stadium

🎲 Odds: LA -4.5 | CIN +4.5

Want a free wager for Super Bowl 2022 in Arizona?

Check out the Super Bowl odds from BetUS.

Super Bowl 2022 Odds from BetUS Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Moneyline +170 -200 Point Spread +4.0 -4.0 Total Over/Under

48.5

Next, we’ll go over some of the best sportsbooks in Arizona to sign up for on Super Bowl Sunday.

BetOnline – Betting Bonus and Free Bets For Super Bowl 2022

50% Deposit Bonus, Worth Up To $1,000 For Super Bowl LVI

BetOnline Sportsbook Review 🏆 Founded 2004 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Single Game NFL Betting

BetOnline is a well-known sportsbook that offers Arizona residents the best online betting experience. NFL fans can claim a 50% welcome bonus worth up to $1,000 on their first deposit, plus a risk-free player props bets and live betting each valued at $25 each.

To cash in on the sports betting bonus and two free Super bowl bet offers, click down below.

BetUS – Biggest Online Sports Betting Bonus for Super Bowl LVI

125% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $3,125 In Free Bets For Super Bowl 2022

BetUS Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 1994 ✅ Recommended For The Biggest Betting Bonus In Arizona 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125

For Arizona residents looking for the biggest sports betting bonus online, BetUS is the place to sign up. With a 125% deposit bonus worth up to $3,125 in free bets and a free matched bet up to $100 for live Super Bowl betting, football fans can find more value at BetUS.

Click the button to get up to $3,125 in betting bonuses for Super Bowl 2022.

MyBookie – Less Vig on Super Bowl Betting Lines

100% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $1,000 In Free Bets for Super Bowl 2022

MyBookie Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2003 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Great Super Bowl Odds

With less juice on the Super Bowl betting lines, football fans can win more money at MyBookie. New members can cash in on a 100% deposit bonus of up to $1,000 in free bet offers for Super Bowl 2022.

Click the button to sign up to MyBookie and cash in on $1,000 in free sports betting bonuses.

XBet – Best For Super Bowl Specials

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 For Super Bowl LVI

XBet Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2013 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live Super Bowl Betting

At XBet, NFL fans can find the best live betting experience for Super Bowl LVI. XBet offers a 100% deposit bonus of up to $500 to new members on their first deposit. With a boosted bankroll, football fans capitalize on a wide variety of markets for Super Bowl specials at XBet.

To cash in on the best live betting experience and $500 in free bets, click the button below.

Free Super Bowl Picks

Joe Burrow has yet to have a breakout game in the playoffs. While the Los Angeles Rams have a great defense, Burrow could be saving his best performance for Super Bowl Sunday. Take the Cincinnati Bengals to cover the spread against the Rams for Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday night.