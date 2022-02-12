NBA
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In AR | Arkansas Sports Betting Bonuses
In Arkansas, sports fans can only place bets through in-person sportsbooks. While NFL fans wait for the legalization of the Arkansas sports betting market, they can still place Super Bowl bets at top offshore sportsbooks. In this article, we’ll go over how to bet on the Super Bowl in Arkansas and profit from $6,125 in free bet offers.
Below, we’ve rated the top Arkansas betting sites and highlighted their features
- BetUS – Best Super Bowl Betting Site
- BetOnline – Million Dollar Super Bowl Party
- Bovada – Most Super Bowl Special Bets
- MyBookie – Over 2,000 Super Bowl Lines
Here, we’ll go over how to bet on the Super Bowl in Arkansas and receive massive betting bonuses.
How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Arkansas
Arkansas residents are not limited to only in-person sportsbooks, the best offshore betting sites offer football fans bigger bonuses and better odds.
For a quick review on how to bet on Super Bowl 2022, check out the list below.
- Find the best AR free bet offer on this page
- Hit the icon to opt-in to free bet offers for Super Bowl 2022
- Join the sportsbook by entering simple account details
- Make a minimum qualifying deposit
- Collect your free bets for Super Bowl 2022
- Place your free bets on Super Bowl 2022
Below, there are a few major game details listed for Super Bowl Sunday including kickoff times, Super Bowl odds, and more.
Super Bowl 2022 — Game Information:
- 🏈 Teams: Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams
- 📅 Date: February 13, 2022
- 🕡 Super Bowl Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST
- 📺 TV Channel: NBC | NBC Sports App
- 🏟 Stadium: SoFi Stadium
- 🎲 Odds: LA -4.5 | CIN +4.5
MyBookie has the best Super Bowl betting odds in Arkansas.
|
Super Bowl 2022 Odds from MyBookie
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
Moneyline
|
+155
|
-190
|
Point Spread
|
+4.5
|
-4.5
|
Total
|
Over/Under
Next, we’ll break down the best Super Bowl betting sites and point out all the best account features that are offered.
BetUS – Best Super Bowl Betting Site
125% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $3,125 In Free Bets For Super Bowl 2022
|
BetUS Sportsbook Overview
|
🏆 Founded
|
1994
|
✅ Recommended For
|
The Biggest Betting Bonus In Arkansas
|
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
BetUS is the best overall Super Bowl betting site in Arkansas. The sportsbook offers a wide variety of betting bonuses, contests and markets for Super Bowl LVI. New members receive up to a 125% welcome bonus of up to $3,125 on their first deposit.
Click to claim $3,125 in sports betting bonuses at BetUS.
BetOnline – Million Dollar Super Bowl Party
50% Deposit Bonus, Worth Up To $1,000 For Super Bowl LVI
|
BetOnline Sportsbook Review
|
🏆 Founded
|
2004
|
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|
✅ Recommended For
|
Single Game NFL Betting
BetOnline has the biggest Super Bowl promotion online. The sportsbook is giving away $1 million in betting prizes and bonuses. For the Super Bowl, BetOnline is also handing out two free $25 bets and an additional $1,000 in betting bonuses.
Hit the icon to collect your free bets at BetOnline down below.
Bovada – Most Super Bowl Special Bets
100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $ 1,000 For Super Bowl LVI
|
Bovada Sportsbook Overview
|
🏆 Founded
|
2011
|
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|
✅ Recommended For
|
Super Bowl Props
Bovada has the most variety of Super Bowl special bets. With the addition of competitive odds, Bovada has the best Super Bowl odds in Arkansas. Bovada offers new members a 100% deposit bonus of up to $1,000 free bet offers,
Click the icon below for the best Super Bowl odds and up to $1,000 in betting bonuses at Bovada.
MyBookie – Over 2,000 Super Bowl Betting Lines
100% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $1,000 In Free Bets for Super Bowl 2022
|
MyBookie Sportsbook Overview
|
🏆 Founded
|
2003
|
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|
✅ Recommended For
|
Great Super Bowl Odds
In Arkansas, MyBookie is offering over 2,000 Super Bowl props with the least amount of juice. Perfect for sharp bettors, MyBookie welcomes new members with a 100% deposit bonus of up to $1,000 in sports betting bonuses.
To receive up to $1,000 in free bet offers at MyBookie, click the button below.
Free Super Bowl Picks
With one of the scariest pass rushes in the NFL, the Los Angeles Rams are out for blood in their second Super Bowl appearance since 2019. While Joe Burrow has the best quarterback passer rating under pressure, look for Burrow to use his legs to avoid Aaron Donald and company. Take Joe Burrow to rush for over 50 yards.
