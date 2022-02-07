How to Bet on the Super Bowl in California | CA Sports Betting Bonuses

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. While sports betting still isn’t legal in the Golden State, Rams fans can still bet on the Super Bowl in California with some of the best online sportsbooks. In this article, we’ll go over how to bet on Super Bowl 2022 in California and get up to $5,625 in betting bonuses for Super Bowl Sunday.

The Super Bowl draws more betting action than any sporting event in the US.

With the Big Game right around the corner, we’ll break down the Super Bowl schedule and break down Super Bowl odds from BetOnline, one of the best online betting sites in California.

Super Bowl 2022 — Game Information:

📅 Date: February 13, 2022

🕡 Super Bowl Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST

📺 TV Channel: NBC | NBC Sports App

🏟 Stadium: SoFi Stadium

🎲 Odds: LA -4.5 | CIN +4.5

Want to place a bet on Super Bowl 2022 in California?

Below, you’ll find Super Bowl odds from BetOnline, one of the best Super Bowl betting sites.

Super Bowl 2022 Odds from BetOnline Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Odds +167 -192 Point Spread +4.0 -4.0 Total Over/Under

48.5

To learn how to bet on the Super Bowl and claim a sports betting bonus in California, scroll down below.

How to Bet on the Super Bowl in California

With the Rams playing at home in the 2022 Super Bowl, many football fans in California will be betting on the Super Bowl for the first time.

For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the Super Bowl in California, read on below.

Select the best sports betting bonus for the Super Bowl Click the button to get the betting bonus in California Sign up using your real name, email, and address Make a qualifying deposit Receive your free bets for Super Bowl 2022 Place your free bet on Super Bowl LVI

Next, we’ll go over some of the best betting bonuses available in California for Super Bowl Sunday.

BetUS – The Biggest Betting Bonus In California For Super Bowl LVI

125% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $3,125 In Free Bets For Super Bowl 2022

BetUS Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 1994 ✅ Recommended For The Biggest Betting Bonus In California 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125 💳 Deposit Methods Credit Card, Cash, Cryptocurrency, and more 📃 License Curacao 📱 Sportsbook App No Sportsbook App Available via Mobile Browser Only

For Rams fans looking for betting sites in California giving away the biggest betting bonus for Super Bowl LVI, BetUS is the best place to sign up. New members at BetUS are rewarded with a 125 percent deposit bonus worth up to $3,125 but the value doesn’t stop there. BetUS members can also cash in on a matched free bet worth up to $100 for placing a live bet on the SuperBowl.

To get the best sports betting bonus for Super Bowl LVI in California, click the button below.

New customers only. Receive a 125% bonus worth up to $3,125 on your first deposit. $50 minimum deposit. The bonus is split into a 100% sports betting bonus worth up to $2,500 and a 25% casino bonus worth up to $625. Terms and conditions apply. Gamble responsibly. 18+

XBet – Great Live Super Bowl Odds and Over 100 Props Bets

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 For Super Bowl LVI

XBet Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2013 ✅ Recommended For Live Super Bowl Betting 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 💳 Deposit Methods Credit Card, Cryptocurrency, and Person 2 Person 📃 License Curacao 📱 Sportsbook App No Sportsbook App Available via Mobile Browser Only

If you are new to betting online, XBet offers everything that you need to start earning a profit while betting on the NFL. XBet welcomes new customers from California with a 100 percent deposit bonus worth up to $500 in free bets for the Big Game. It also offers competitive odds and a wide variety of betting markets, including over 100 props bets for SuperBowl LVI. XBet also features some of the best in-play betting odds, making it a great place to make live SuperBowl bets.

Sign up to XBet using the button below to claim up to $500 in betting bonuses for Super Bowl 2022.

For new members only. XBet matches 100% of your first deposit, up to $500. Initial deposit only. 7x Rollover Requirement. Minimum deposit $45. Terms and conditions apply. Gamble responsibly. 18+

MyBookie – Super Bowl Squares And Free Bets for Super Bowl LVI

100% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $1,000 In Free Bets for Super Bowl 2022

MyBookie Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2003 ✅ Recommended For Great Super Bowl Odds 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 💳 Deposit Methods Credit Card, Cryptocurrency, and Person 2 Person 📃 License Curacao 📱 Sportsbook App No Sportsbook App Available via Mobile Browser Only

MyBookie has excellent odds, especially for props bets, which makes it one of the most popular sportsbooks to bet on the Big Game. At MyBookie, California residents can have their first deposit doubled and receive a betting bonus worth up to $1,000 in free bets for Super Bowl LVI. The sportsbook also features a wide variety of sports betting contests, including Super Bowl Squares, making it a great place for bettors of all experience levels.

Click the button below to sign up to MyBookie and cash in on some of the best Super Bowl odds and bonuses.

New customers only. Double your first deposit up to $1,000. $50 minimum deposit. 10x Rollover Requirement. Terms and conditions apply. Gamble responsibly. 18+

BetOnline – Betting Bonus and Free Bets For Super Bowl 2022

50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 In Free Bets For The Super Bowl

BetOnline Sportsbook Review 🏆 Founded 2004 ✅ Recommended For Single Game NFL Betting 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 💳 Deposit Methods Credit Card, Check, Money Order, Cryptocurrency, Bank Transfer, and more 📃 License Curacao 📱 Sportsbook App No Sportsbook App Available via Mobile Browser Only

Known for delivering the best odds and contests, BetOnline is one of the best sites to bet on the Super Bowl in California. BetOnline gives new members a 50 percent deposit bonus worth up to $1,000. Los Angeles Rams fans can also cash in on free bets for the Super Bowl upon signing up. BetOnline offers a $25 risk-free player props wager and a $25 free wager on a live bet.

Currently, Rams fans can also get an extra half-point on the Super Bowl point spread at BetOnline, where Los Angeles is favored by only four points compared to -4.5 at other top sportsbooks.

To place your free Super Bowl bets at BetOnline, click the button below.

New customers only. BetOnline matches 50% of your first deposit, up to $1,0000. In order to claim the offer, members must use promo code BOL1000 when making their deposit. Terms and conditions apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Free Super Bowl Picks

The “visiting” Rams will have home field advantage in the Super Bowl but that advantage might not translate to a victory here. The Bengals are playing with house money right now and they have a confident quarterback in Joe Burrow that has yet to have a signature game in the postseason. All three of Cincinnati’s playoff victories were decided by one score or less and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the youthful Bengals keep this game close.

Take the Cincinnati Bengals to cover the spread versus the host Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday night.