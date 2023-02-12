NBA
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Canada – Top Super Bowl Betting Options in Canada
Take advantage of the action of this Sunday’s Super Bowl, and NFL fans in Canada can score up to $1,000 in free bets at BetOnline! Get your money ready for what promises to be an incredible game.
Best Canada Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl 2023
-
- BetOnline – $1000 Welcome Bonus – 25 Years Trusted Betting Brand
- GTBets – 150% Deposit Bonus up to $750 for sports betting
- Lucky Block — Best Crypto Betting on Super Bowl Without KYC
- BetUS – Claim a Generous Deposit Bonus For Super Bowl. $2500 In Free Bets Available
- MyBookie – $1,000 welcome bonus & extensive prop bets available
- Bovada – Biggest Brand in US Betting. $750 Welcome Bonus
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Canada With BetOnline
Get ready for the biggest day of Super Bowl 2023 with BetOnline! Sign up and make a deposit today to be eligible for an exclusive 50% bonus, worth as much as $1,000 in free bets.
Make the most of your Super Bowl viewing experience and get rewarded for your enthusiasm by depositing $2,000 to receive the maximum available sports betting bonus.
- Create a BetOnline account
- Deposit up to $2,000
- Receive your free bet of up to $1,000
This is how you Place A Bet On The Super Bowl Online In Canada
Placing a wager on the Super Bowl has never been as effortless and simple as it is with BetOnline. Their diverse range of markets makes selecting your bets faster than ever before. You must pick a favorite, hit the button, and let us handle the rest.
If you’re ready to start betting, here’s how:
- Become a member today and make an initial deposit of $2000
- Unlock your $1000 bonus bet
- Enter the football betting page
- Choose your Super Bowl wager and place it in the betting slip
- Secure your wager and place your Super Bowl bet
Why Join BetOnline To Bet On The Super Bowl In Canada?
Canadians have put their trust in BetOnline when it comes to betting with confidence on Super Bowl Sunday. Here are some of the reasons why:
- No invasive inquiries, no credit checks.
- All adults aged 18+ are allowed to place bets.
- winnings are Not taxed
- Safe Betting
- Crypto is available for bettors
Super Bowl Picks
Selected bets at BetOnline for the Chiefs v Eagles:
- Patrick Mahomes put on a show during the AFC Championship final, throwing for an impressive 326 passing yards.
- Bet: Mahomes 328+ passing yards @ +127
- Miles Sanders made a triumphant debut as he ran into the endzone for his first-ever touchdown against San Francisco’s defensive line during the game.
- Bet: Miles Sanders to score the first touchdown @ +750
- Jalen Hurts has demonstrated his dynamic athleticism by averaging 53.4 yards per game on the ground.
- Bet: Jalen Hurts rushing yards over 48.5 @ -114
- In his last five games, A.J. Brown has gained an impressive average of 69 receiving yards.
- Bet: A.J Brown over 72.5 receiving yards @ -114
Super Bowl Betting Odds
Get the latest Super Bowl odds only at BetOnline. Click here to make your bet.
- Moneyline:
- Philadelphia Eagles: -120 | KC Chiefs: +100
- Point Spread:
- Eagles (-1) -113 | Chiefs (+1) -107
- Total Points:
- Over 50 -110 | Under 50 -110
Although valid at the time of writing, please keep in mind that these odds are subject to change.
