How To Bet On The Super Bowl in CO | Colorado Sports Betting Bonuses

Super Bowl Sunday kicks off with the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Cincinnati Bengals. With Colorado sports betting finally legalized, NFL fans can cash in some free bet offers for Super Bowl 2022. In this article, you’ll learn how to bet on Super Bowl LVI in Colorado and claim the biggest betting bonuses worth up to $6,125 in free bonus offers.

Below, we’ll go over the best places to bet on the Super Bowl in Colorado and where to get the best bonuses online.

BetOnline – Most Available Markets for Super Bowl LVI BetUS – Biggest Bonus Offer for Super Bowl 2022 MyBookie – Reduced Juice on Super Bowl Odds Bovada – Best Sportsbook for Super Bowl Props

To learn more about how to bet on the Super Bowl in Colorado and cash in on free bet offers for the Big Game, scroll down below.

How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Colorado

Now that sports betting is legal in Colorado, football fans can cash in on huge bonuses for the Super Bowl.

Below, we’ll go over how Colorado residents can bet on Super Bowl 2022 and cash in on free bet offers.

Select the best CO sportsbook bonus for the Super Bowl Click the button to receive the best betting bonus in Colorado Open an account with accurate details Make a qualifying deposit Cash in your free bet offers for Super Bowl 2022 Put your free bet on the Super Bowl

Below, we’ll break down some important information about the Big Game including Super Bowl kickoff time, Super Bowl coverage, and more.

Super Bowl 2022 — Game Information:

📅 Date: February 13, 2022

🕡 Super Bowl Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST

📺 TV Channel: NBC | NBC Sports App

🏟 Stadium: SoFi Stadium

🎲 Odds: LA -4.0 | CIN +4.0

Want free bets for Super Bowl 2022 in Colorado.

Check out the chart below for Super Bowl odds from BetUS.

Super Bowl 2022 Odds from BetUS Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Moneyline +170 -200 Point Spread +4.0 -4.0 Total Over/Under

48.5

Next, we’ll go over some of the best betting sites in Colorado to sign up for before Super Bowl LVI.

BetOnline – Most Available Markets for Super Bowl LVI and Free Bets For Super Bowl 2022

50% Deposit Bonus, Worth Up To $1,000 For Super Bowl LVI

BetOnline Sportsbook Review 🏆 Founded 2004 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Single Game NFL Betting

BetOnline covers the most markets for Super Bowl LVI and offers Colorado residents two free bets including a risk-free player props bet and live betting bet at $25 each. New members can also take advantage of the 50% welcome bonus valued at $1,000.

To take advantage of a wide variety of markets and sports betting bonuses at BetOnline, click down below.

BetUS – Biggest Bonus Offer for Super Bowl 2022

125% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $3,125 In Free Bets For Super Bowl 2022

BetUS Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 1994 ✅ Recommended For The Biggest Betting Bonus In Colorado 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125

Colorado residents have many reasons to sign up for BetUS. With the biggest sports betting bonus online valued at $3,125 in free bet offers and a free matched bet up to $100 for live Super Bowl betting, BetUS is one of the best Super Bowl betting sites.

To receive up to $3,125 in free bets for Super Bowl 2022, click the button below.

MyBookie -Reduced Juice on Super Bowl Odds

100% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $1,000 In Free Bets for Super Bowl 2022

MyBookie Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2003 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Great Super Bowl Odds

MyBookie offers reduced juice on all Super Bowl betting odds for Colorado residents. With a 100% deposit bonus of up to $1,000 in free bets for Super Bowl 2022, NFL fans in Colorado can win more money at MyBookie.

Click the button to open an account at MyBookie and claim $1,000 in free betting bonuses.

Bovada – Best Sportsbook for Super Bowl Props

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $ 1,000 For Super Bowl LVI

Bovada Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2011 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Super Bowl Props

Bovada is the best sportsbook for Super Bowl props in Colorado. Residents can create their own custom bets with #WhatsYaWager. At Bovada, new members are welcomed with a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 for Super Bowl LVI.

To create your own custom bets and capitalize on $1,000 in free bonus money, click the button below.

Free Super Bowl Picks

So far in the playoffs, the Cincinnati Bengals have won two games with walk-off-field goals. While the Los Angeles Rams have also had some close games, the Bengals are rolling in momentum. Look for the confident underdogs to stun the Rams at home, take the Bengals on the moneyline over the Rams for Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday night.