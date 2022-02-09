NBA
How to Bet on the Super Bowl in CT | Connecticut Sports Betting Bonuses
Since coming online in October of 2021, the market for legal sports betting in Connecticut has been booming. With more online sportsbooks becoming available in CT, NFL fans have a chance to cash in on some huge betting bonuses for Super Bowl 2022. In this article, we’ll let residents know how to bet on the Super Bowl in Connecticut and get up to $5,925 in free bets for Super Bowl LVI.
Before we go over how to bet, we’ll break down the best sportsbooks to place a bet on the Super Bowl in Connecticut.
- BetOnline – The Best Super Bowl 2022 Odds
- BetUS – The Best Betting Bonus for Super Bowl 2022
- Bovada – Bitcoin Betting Bonus for Super Bowl 2022
- MyBookie – Great Super Bowl Odds and Prop Bets
Next, we’ll go over how to bet on the Super Bowl in Connecticut.
How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Connecticut
With SoFi Stadium hosting the Super Bowl, the matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals is expected to draw a ton of action at online sportsbooks in the US.
Learn how to bet on the Super Bowl in CT using our step-by-step below:
- Pick the best Super Bowl betting bonus on this page
- Click the button to claim the CT sports betting bonus
- Sign up to the Connecticut sportsbook with real account details
- Make a qualifying deposit
- Claim your sportsbook bonus for Super Bowl 2022
- Place your free bet on Super Bowl LVI
Read on to learn more about the Super Bowl schedule, including the Super Bowl kickoff time and Super Bowl odds for Sunday’s matchup.
Super Bowl 2022 — Game Information:
📅 Date: February 13, 2022
🕡 Super Bowl Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST
📺 TV Channel: NBC | NBC Sports App
🏟 Stadium: SoFi Stadium
🎲 Odds: LA -4.5 | CIN +4.5
Betting on the Super Bowl in Connecticut?
Compare your Super Bowl odds with the Super Bowl lines at BetUS.
|
Super Bowl 2022 Odds from BetUS
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
Moneyline
|
+155
|
-190
|
Point Spread
|
+4.5
|
-4.5
|
Total
|
Over/Under
Below, we’ll go over some of the free bets and betting bonuses available in Connecticut for the Big Game.
BetOnline – Betting Bonus and Free Bets For Super Bowl 2022
50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,050 In Free Bets For The SuperBowl
|
BetOnline Sportsbook Review
|
🏆 Founded
|
2004
|
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|
✅ Recommended For
|
Single Game NFL Betting
BetOnline is the best place for football fans that want a free bet for the Super Bowl in Connecticut. The sportsbook will match 50 percent of your first deposit, up to $1,000. In addition to the betting bonus, BetOnline also gives a risk-free $25 player props bet and a free live bet on the Super Bowl worth up to $25 as well.
To claim your free Super Bowl bets in CT, click the button below.
BetUS – Betting Bonus For Super Bowl LVI
125% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $3,125 In Free Bets For Super Bowl 2022
|
BetUS Sportsbook Overview
|
🏆 Founded
|
1994
|
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|
✅ Recommended For
|
The Biggest Betting Bonus In Connecticut
When it comes to getting betting bonuses, BetUS is the place to sign up. While most sportsbooks offer bonus cash, BetUS takes things to the next level with a 125 percent welcome bonus offer worth up to $3,125. BetUS also has one of the best cryptocurrency betting bonuses. It offers a 200% crypto deposit bonus worth up to $2,500.
To head to BetUs and cash in on the best bonuses for Super Bowl 2022, click the button below.
Bovada – Bitcoin Betting Bonus For Super Bowl 2022
75% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750 For Super Bowl LVI
|
Bovada Sportsbook Overview
|
🏆 Founded
|
2011
|
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|
✅ Recommended For
|
Super Bowl Props
When it comes to Super Bowl props, Bovada stands out above the rest. New members at Bovada can deposit Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash using their cryptocurrency wallet and receive a 75 percent deposit bonus worth up to $750. Not only does Bovada offer competitive Super Bowl odds and more prop bets than any other sportsbook, but it also allows members to request odds for custom wagers with #NameYaPlay
To claim your Bitcoin betting bonus at Bovada, click the button below.
MyBookie – Great Super Bowl Odds and Prop Bets
100% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $1,000 In Free Bets for Super Bowl 2022
|
MyBookie Sportsbook Overview
|
🏆 Founded
|
2003
|
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|
✅ Recommended For
|
Great Super Bowl Odds
MyBookie has great sports betting bonuses and contests, which makes it one of the best NFL betting sites. New members get a 100 percent deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 in free bets for Super Bowl LVI. MyBookie also offers excellent Super Bowl odds, including less juice on Super Bowl prop bets.
Click the button below to sign up to MyBookie today.
Free Super Bowl Picks
Matthew Stafford has been playing some of his best football in the NFL playoffs. He’s completed 72 percent of his passes with a 6:1 touchdown to interception ratio while adding two rushing touchdowns on the ground. However, he’s also thrown 17 interceptions over his last 17 games (including playoffs). In a game where mistakes are magnified, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Cincinnati win the turnover battle in this game.
Take Cincinnati to cover the spread versus the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.
