Delaware sports betting is legal but only at in-person sportsbooks. While football fans await mobile sports betting to become available in the state, NFL fans can still bet on the Super Bowl in 2022 with the top offshore sportsbooks. In this article, we’ll break down some of the best sportsbooks to bet on the Super Bowl in Delaware and how to claim up to $5,925 in free bets for the Big Game.

With only three retail sportsbooks in Delaware, residents that want to bet online can place bets with the best online sportsbooks in the US.

Below, we’ll go over some of the best sites to bet on the Super Bowl in Delaware.

BetUS – The Biggest Super Bowl Betting Bonus in DE MyBookie – The Best Super Bowl Odds In 2022 Bovada – Crypto Betting Bonus for Super Bowl 2022 BetOnline – Free Bets for the Big Game

How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Delaware

While mobile betting still isn’t legal, residents can still bet on the Super Bowl in Delaware. In fact, Delaware football fans can claim free bets and sports betting bonuses with the best online sportsbooks in the US.

Choose a Delaware sportsbook from this page Click the button to get your DE sports betting bonus Register for the betting site using accurate details Make a qualifying deposit Claim your DE sports betting bonus for Super Bowl 2022 Place your free bet on Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl 2022 — Game Information:

📅 Date: February 13, 2022

🕡 Super Bowl Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST

📺 TV Channel: NBC | NBC Sports App

🏟 Stadium: SoFi Stadium

🎲 Odds: LA -4.0 | CIN +4.0

Super Bowl 2022 Odds from BetOnline Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Moneyline +167 -192 Point Spread +4.0 -4.0 Total Over/Under

48.5

BetUS – The Biggest Super Bowl Betting Bonus in DE

125% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $3,125 In Free Bets For Super Bowl 2022

BetUS Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 1994 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125 ✅ Recommended For The Biggest Betting Bonus In Delaware

While most sportsbooks will double your deposit, BetUS goes the extra mile for its customers. NFL fans can receive a 125 percent deposit bonus worth up to $3,125 for signing up to BetUS ahead of the Super Bowl. Members can also receive a 200 percent deposit bonus worth up to $2,500 for depositing using cryptocurrency.

MyBookie – The Best Super Bowl Odds In 2022

100% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $1,000 In Free Bets for Super Bowl 2022

MyBookie Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2003 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Great Super Bowl Odds

If you’re betting on sports in Delaware, it’s a good idea to sign up for a MyBookie account. New customers at MyBookie can get their first deposit doubled and receive up to $1,000 in free bets for Super Bowl 2022. MyBookie also takes less juice than most online sportsbooks, leaving sports fans with profits when betting in Delaware.

Bovada – Crypto Betting Bonus For Super Bowl 2022

75% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750 For Super Bowl LVI

Bovada Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2011 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 75% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750 ✅ Recommended For Super Bowl Props

Few sportsbooks have more to offer than Bovada, which has some of the best Super Bowl odds in the industry. At Bovada, new customers can sign up for an account and receive a 75 percent deposit bonus worth up to $750 when depositing with Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash. Bovada also features more Super Bowl prop bets than any other sportsbook, along with the ability to make custom Super Bowl bets with #NameYaPlay.

BetOnline – Free Bets For The Big Game

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,050 In Free Bets For Super Bowl 2022

BetOnline Sportsbook Review 🏆 Founded 2004 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Single Game NFL Betting

Known for hosting sports betting contests with huge cash prizes, BetOnline also offers some of the best Super Bowl betting lines and bonuses. With the Big Game less than a week away, BetOnline is giving new members up to $1,000 in betting bonuses, plus two free bets for the Super Bowl worth up to $25 each.

Free Super Bowl Picks

The Rams’ defense has been able to wreak havoc by getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks during the NFL Playoffs. However, Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow has been the best quarterback in the NFL when under pressure this season. That bodes well for Cincinnati’s chance at SoFi Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday.

Take the Cincinnati Bengals to stun the Los Angeles Rams and win on the moneyline in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday night.