NBA
How To Bet On The Super Bowl in FL | Florida Sports Betting Bonuses
The Cincinnati Bengals are geared to kickoff against the Los Angeles Rams for Super Bowl LVI Sunday night at SoFi Stadium. Even though Florida sports betting has yet to be legalized, residents can still get in on the action at the best online betting sites. In this article, we’ll go over how to bet on Super Bowl LVI in Florida and where to claim the best betting bonuses valued up to $6,125 in free bets.
For a list of the best Super Bowl betting sites and where to find the best free bet offers in Florida, scroll down below.
- BetOnline – Betting Bonus and Free Bet Offers
- BetUS – Best Online Sportsbook Bonus
- MyBookie – Less Vig on Super Bowl Odds
- Bovada – Custom Wagers for Super Bowl 2022
For a complete breakdown on how to bet on the Super Bowl in Florida and capitalize on the best betting bonuses, scroll down below.
How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Florida
It has never been simpler for NFL fans to cash in on Super Bowl betting action in Florida.
Read on to learn more about how Florida residents can bet on Super Bowl 2022 and take advantage of free bet offers.
- Find the best FL betting bonus for the Super Bowl
- Click the button to cash in free bet offers in Florida
- Register for an account with valid details
- Make a qualifying deposit
- Claim free betting bonus for Super Bowl 2022
- Place your free bet on Super Bowl 2022
Below, we’ll go over some important information about Super Bowl Sunday including kickoff time, Super Bowl odds, and more.
Super Bowl 2022 — Game Information:
📅 Date: February 13, 2022
🕡 Super Bowl Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST
📺 TV Channel: NBC | NBC Sports App
🏟 Stadium: SoFi Stadium
🎲 Odds: LA -4.0 | CIN +4.0
Check out the Super Bowl odds from BetUS below.
|
Super Bowl 2022 Odds from BetUS
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
Moneyline
|
+170
|
-200
|
Point Spread
|
+4.0
|
-4.0
|
Total
|
Over/Under
In the next section, we’ll break down the best online sportsbooks to sign up to in Florida for Super Bowl Sunday.
BetOnline – Betting Bonus and Free Bets For Super Bowl 2022
50% Deposit Bonus, Worth Up To $1,000 For Super Bowl LVI
|
BetOnline Sportsbook Review
|
🏆 Founded
|
2004
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|
✅ Recommended For
|
Single Game NFL Betting
One of the best sportsbooks in Florida, BetOnline offers a wide variety of Super Bowl markets and promotions. New members can cash in on a 50% deposit bonus of up to $1,000 plus two free bets for the final game of the NFL season including a risk-free player props bet and live betting bet worth $25 each.
To sign up to BetOnline and cash in on a wide variety of Super Bowl markets, click the button below.
BetUS – Best Online Sportsbook Bonus for Super Bowl LVI
125% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $3,125 In Free Bets For Super Bowl 2022
|BetUS Sportsbook Overview
|
🏆 Founded
|
1994
|✅ Recommended For
|
The Biggest Betting Bonus In Florida
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
At BetUS, NFL fans have a chance to win more money by capitalizing on the big bonuses for Super Bowl LVI. With a 125% deposit bonus of up to $3,125, BetUS offers members the best betting bonus in Florida. BetUS also offers Florida residents a free matched bet valued at $100 for live Super Bowl betting.
To cash in on $3,125 in free bet offers for Super Bowl 2022, click the button below.
MyBookie -Less Vig on Super Bowl Odds
100% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $1,000 In Free Bets for Super Bowl 2022
|
MyBookie Sportsbook Overview
|
🏆 Founded
|
2003
|
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|
✅ Recommended For
|
Great Super Bowl Odds
Football fans looking to earn max profit on Super Bowl 2022, MyBookie is the sportsbook to sign up for. With less vig on Super Bowl odds, a 100% deposit bonus of up to $1,000 in free bets, Florida residents can make a profit betting on the Super Bowl at MyBookie.
Register for an account at MyBookie and receive up to $1,000 in free bets, click below.
Bovada – Custom Wagers For Super Bowl 2022
100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $ 1,000 For Super Bowl LVI
|
Bovada Sportsbook Overview
|
🏆 Founded
|
2011
|
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|
✅ Recommended For
|Super Bowl Props
For the best Super Bowl betting props, Bovada is tough to beat. At Bovada, members can request their own custom bets with #WhatsYaWager. Florida residents can also take advantage of a 100% sign-up bonus worth up to $1,000 for Super Bowl LVI.
Click the button below to sign up to Bovada and claim $1,000 in free bet offers.
Free Super Bowl Picks
The Cinderella story continues for the Cincinnati Bengals, with a chance to bring home a Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history. While the Los Angeles Rams have an elite football team, look for the Bengals to make history against the Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday Night. Take the Bengals on the moneyline.
NBA Team Salaries
Recent Posts
- How To Bet On The Super Bowl in FL | Florida Sports Betting Bonuses
- How To Bet On The Super Bowl in CO | Colorado Sports Betting Bonuses
- How To Bet Super Bowl In AZ | Arizona Sports Betting Bonuses
- How to Bet on the Super Bowl in AK | Alaska Sports Betting Bonuses
- How to Bet on the Super Bowl in LA | Louisiana Sports Betting Bonuses
Trending Now
-
NBA2 weeks ago
Bulls vs Spurs Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game
-
Main Page1 week ago
Magic vs Pacers NBA Picks, Prediction and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game
-
Main Page1 week ago
Clippers vs Pacers Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game
-
Headlines1 week ago
3 Best Gary Harris Trade Destinations | NBA Trade Deadline