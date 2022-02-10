How To Bet On The Super Bowl in FL | Florida Sports Betting Bonuses 

The Cincinnati Bengals are geared to kickoff against the Los Angeles Rams for Super Bowl LVI Sunday night at SoFi Stadium. Even though Florida sports betting has yet to be legalized, residents can still get in on the action at the best online betting sites. In this article, we’ll go over how to bet on Super Bowl LVI in Florida and where to claim the best betting bonuses valued up to $6,125 in free bets.

BetOnline – Betting Bonus and Free Bet Offers BetUS – Best Online Sportsbook Bonus MyBookie – Less Vig on Super Bowl Odds Bovada – Custom Wagers for Super Bowl 2022

How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Florida

It has never been simpler for NFL fans to cash in on Super Bowl betting action in Florida.

Find the best FL betting bonus for the Super Bowl Click the button to cash in free bet offers in Florida Register for an account with valid details Make a qualifying deposit Claim free betting bonus for Super Bowl 2022 Place your free bet on Super Bowl 2022

Below, we’ll go over some important information about Super Bowl Sunday including kickoff time, Super Bowl odds, and more.

Super Bowl 2022 — Game Information:

📅 Date: February 13, 2022

🕡 Super Bowl Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST

📺 TV Channel: NBC | NBC Sports App

🏟 Stadium: SoFi Stadium

🎲 Odds: LA -4.0 | CIN +4.0

Check out the Super Bowl odds from BetUS below.

Super Bowl 2022 Odds from BetUS Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Moneyline +170 -200 Point Spread +4.0 -4.0 Total Over/Under

48.5

In the next section, we’ll break down the best online sportsbooks to sign up to in Florida for Super Bowl Sunday.

BetOnline – Betting Bonus and Free Bets For Super Bowl 2022

50% Deposit Bonus, Worth Up To $1,000 For Super Bowl LVI

BetOnline Sportsbook Review 🏆 Founded 2004 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Single Game NFL Betting

One of the best sportsbooks in Florida, BetOnline offers a wide variety of Super Bowl markets and promotions. New members can cash in on a 50% deposit bonus of up to $1,000 plus two free bets for the final game of the NFL season including a risk-free player props bet and live betting bet worth $25 each.

BetUS – Best Online Sportsbook Bonus for Super Bowl LVI

125% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $3,125 In Free Bets For Super Bowl 2022

BetUS Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 1994 ✅ Recommended For The Biggest Betting Bonus In Florida 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125

At BetUS, NFL fans have a chance to win more money by capitalizing on the big bonuses for Super Bowl LVI. With a 125% deposit bonus of up to $3,125, BetUS offers members the best betting bonus in Florida. BetUS also offers Florida residents a free matched bet valued at $100 for live Super Bowl betting.

MyBookie -Less Vig on Super Bowl Odds

100% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $1,000 In Free Bets for Super Bowl 2022

MyBookie Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2003 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Great Super Bowl Odds

Football fans looking to earn max profit on Super Bowl 2022, MyBookie is the sportsbook to sign up for. With less vig on Super Bowl odds, a 100% deposit bonus of up to $1,000 in free bets, Florida residents can make a profit betting on the Super Bowl at MyBookie.

Bovada – Custom Wagers For Super Bowl 2022

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $ 1,000 For Super Bowl LVI

Bovada Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2011 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Super Bowl Props

For the best Super Bowl betting props, Bovada is tough to beat. At Bovada, members can request their own custom bets with #WhatsYaWager. Florida residents can also take advantage of a 100% sign-up bonus worth up to $1,000 for Super Bowl LVI.

Free Super Bowl Picks

The Cinderella story continues for the Cincinnati Bengals, with a chance to bring home a Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history. While the Los Angeles Rams have an elite football team, look for the Bengals to make history against the Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday Night. Take the Bengals on the moneyline.