How to Bet on the Super Bowl in GA | Georgia Sportsbook Bonuses

Georgia sports betting could become legal as soon as 2022. While residents shouldn’t have to wait much longer to place legal sports bets, football fans can still bet on the Super Bowl in Georgia with some of the best online sportsbooks. In this article, you’ll discover how to bet on the Super Bowl in Georgia and claim up to $5,625 in free bets for Super Bowl 2022.

Before you place a bet on the Super Bowl, check out these sportsbooks to get the best Super Bowl odds and betting bonuses in Georgia.

BetUS – The Best Sports Betting Bonus For Super Bowl LVI XBet – Competitive Odds for Super Bowl Props MyBookie – The Best All-Around GA Betting Site For The Super Bowl BetOnline – Sportsbook Bonus Plus Free Bets For Super Bowl 2022

Now that you have an idea of where to sign up, let’s go over how to bet on the Super Bowl in Georgia.

How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Georgia

While mobile betting still isn’t legal, residents can still bet on the Super Bowl in Georgia. In fact, Georgia football fans can claim free bets and sports betting bonuses with the best online sportsbooks in the US.

Below, we’ll break down how to sign up and get a free bet on the Super Bowl in Georgia.

Pick a sportsbook in Georgia from this page Claim the GA sportsbook bonus by clicking the button Sign up using legitimate account information Make a qualifying deposit Claim your betting bonus for Super Bowl 2022 Place your free bet on Super Bowl LVI

With the Super Bowl less than a week away, let’s go over some of the basic information about the Big Game.

Super Bowl 2022 — Game Information:

Below, you’ll find the Super Bowl kickoff time, Super Bowl 2022 odds, and the TV channel for the Super Bowl in Georgia.

📅 Date: February 13, 2022

🕡 Super Bowl Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST

📺 TV Channel: NBC | NBC Sports App

🏟 Stadium: SoFi Stadium

🎲 Odds: LA -4.0 | CIN +4.0

Next, we’ll take a look at the Super Bowl 2022 odds from BetOnline.

Super Bowl 2022 Odds from BetOnline Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Moneyline +167 -192 Point Spread +4.0 -4.0 Total Over/Under

48.5

Continue reading to learn more about the sportsbook bonuses and free bets available in Georgia for Super Bowl LVI.

BetUS – The Best Sports Betting Bonus For Super Bowl LVI

125% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $3,125 In Free Bets For Super Bowl 2022

BetUS Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 1994 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125 ✅ Recommended For The Biggest Betting Bonus In Georgia

For NFL fans in Georgia, BetUS offers the biggest sports betting bonus for Super Bowl 2022. New customers can sign up to receive a 125 percent deposit bonus worth up to $3,125 in betting bonuses. It also pays to deposit with cryptocurrency at BetUS, which offers a 200 percent deposit bonus worth up to $2,500 in free bets for Super Bowl 2022.

To sign up for BetUS and claim the best sportsbook bonus in Georgia, click below.

XBet – Competitive Odds for Super Bowl Props

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 For Super Bowl 2022

XBet Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2013 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live Super Bowl Betting

XBet is one of the best sportsbooks to bet on the Super Bowl in Georgia. New members can sign up to double their first deposit and get up to $500 in free bets for the Super Bowl. With a low rollover requirement and excellent odds for Super Bowl props, XBet allows football fans in Georgia to turn their sports betting knowledge into cash.

To sign up for XBet and receive double your initial deposit, click the button below.

MyBookie – The Best All-Around GA Betting Site For The Super Bowl

100% Sports Betting Bonus, Up To $1,000 In Free Bets for Super Bowl 2022

MyBookie Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2003 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Great Super Bowl Odds

Whether you’re a recreational gambler or a die-hard football fan, MyBookie is one of the best sportsbooks to bet on the Super Bowl in Georgia. New users can claim up to $1,000 in free bets that can be used on Super Bowl 2022. MyBookie also offers fun betting contests, like Super Bowl Squares, along with some of the best Super Bowl odds in the industry, making it a great place for sports bettors of all experience levels.

To sign up for MyBookie and claim up to $1,000 in free bets for Super Bowl LVI, click the button below.

BetOnline – Sportsbook Bonus, Plus Free Bets For Super Bowl 2022

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,050 In Free Bets For The Big Game

BetOnline Sportsbook Review 🏆 Founded 2004 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Single Game NFL Betting

BetOnline offers some of the best odds and bonuses for Super Bowl Sunday. Not only is it giving away over $1,000 in betting bonuses, but new members can sign up and cash in on two free bets for the Super Bowl. BetOnline is offering a free $25 player props bet and a matched free live bet for the Super Bowl.

To claim up to $1,000 in sportsbook bonuses in Georgia, click the button below.

Free Super Bowl Picks

Despite technically being the visiting team, the Los Angeles Rams will have home field advantage in Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals. Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford has been playing some of his best football of the year during the NFL Playoffs. He’s thrown just one interception in three playoff games while accounting for eight touchdowns during that span. With a superior defense and too many playmakers on the offensive side of the ball, look for the Rams to overwhelm the Bengals and cover the spread on Super Bowl Sunday.

Take the Los Angeles Rams to cover the spread against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday night.