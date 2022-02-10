How To Bet On The Super Bowl In ID | Idaho Sports Betting Bonuses

Super Bowl LVI kicks off on Sunday with the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. While Idaho sports betting laws have not been lifted, residents can still bet on the Super Bowl online at some of the most trusted sportsbooks. In this article, we’ll break down how to bet on Super Bowl LVI in Idaho and receive up to $5,625 in betting bonuses.

Check out the list, to learn more about what the best sportsbooks in Idaho offer for Super Bowl 2022.

Idaho residents that are interested in learning how to bet on Super Bowl LVI and where to claim the best betting bonuses, scroll down below.

How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Idaho

While the sports betting laws in Idaho have not been lifted, NFL fans can still place wagers on the best offshore betting sites.

Below, we’ll teach football fans how to bet on Super Bowl 2022 and find the best sportsbook bonuses in Idaho.

Check out some basic information about Super Bowl LVI including Super Bowl kickoff time, Super Bowl odds, and more down below.

Super Bowl 2022 — Game Information:

📅 Date: February 13, 2022

🕡 Super Bowl Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST

📺 TV Channel: NBC | NBC Sports App

🏟 Stadium: SoFi Stadium

🎲 Odds: LA -4.5 | CIN +4.5

Trying to maximize your profits on Super Bowl 2022 in Idaho?

For a full breakdown of the Super Bowl 2022 odds from BetUS, check out the chart below.

Super Bowl 2022 Odds from BetUS Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Moneyline +170 -200 Point Spread +4.0 -4.0 Total Over/Under

48.5

BetUS – Best Online Sportsbook Bonus and Super Bowl Betting Experience

BetUS Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 1994 ✅ Recommended For The Biggest Betting Bonus In Idaho 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125

With large deposit bonuses, free bets, and competitive Super Bowl odds, BetUS welcomes players of all experience levels. Idaho residents can receive a 125% deposit bonus of up to $3,125 and a free $100 matched bet for live Super Bowl betting. Players in Idaho have a chance to win more at BetUS.

BetOnline- Best Super Live Betting Experience

BetOnline Sportsbook Review 🏆 Founded 2004 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Single Game NFL Betting

One of the best live Super Bowl betting sites in Idaho, BetOnline offers residents big betting bonuses and free bets for Super Bowl LVI. The sportsbook offers a 50% sign-up bonus worth up to $1,000 and additional two $25 free bets including live bets and player props bets for Super Bowl Sunday.

XBet – Wide Variety of Super Bowl Markets

XBet Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2013 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live Super Bowl Betting

XBet covers a wide variety of Super Bowl betting markets in Idaho with exclusive bets including the national anthem, commercial props, and more. At XBet, new players can receive a 100% sign-up bonus worth up to $500 on their first deposit. Football fans can celebrate the last game of the NFL season with free bonus money to place wagers on the best Super Bowl bets.

MyBookie – Most Competitive Super Bowl Odds

MyBookie Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2003 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Great Super Bowl Odds

One of the best online gambling sites, MyBookie offers the most competitive Super Bowl betting odds. New members can claim a 100% deposit bonus of up to $1,000 in bonuses on their first deposit. With reduced juice on most Super Bowl lines, NFL fans can find the most betting value at MyBookie.

Free Super Bowl Picks

The Cincinnati Bengals defense has been dominant in the postseason. Fresh off of holding Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chief to only one passing play of 20 yards or more, look for the young defense to halt the red-hot Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams.

Take the Cincinnati Bengals to cover the spread against the Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday night.