How to Bet on the Super Bowl in IN | Indiana Sports Betting Bonuses

There are a lot of Indiana sportsbooks offering free bets and betting bonuses for Super Bowl 2022. Still, football fans in Indiana can find better Super Bowl odds and bigger bonuses by signing up to an online sportsbook. In this article, we’ll break down how to bet on the Super Bowl in Indiana and claim free bets for Super Bowl 2022.

There are plenty of options for sports betting in Indiana but football fans can still get the most value by betting with the top offshore sportsbooks. Below, we ranked the best sportsbooks to bet on the Super Bowl in Indiana.

BetUS – Biggest Betting Bonus and Free Live Super Bowl Bet XBet – Super Bowl Betting Bonus with Low Rollover Requirements Bovada – Make Custom Super Bowl Bets BetOnline – Welcome Bonus Plus Two Free Super Bowl Bets

Read on to discover how to bet on the Super Bowl and claim free bets in Indiana.

How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Indiana

In Indiana, football fans can sign up and claim free bets for the Super Bowl within a few minutes.

Check out these six easy steps on how to bet on the Super Bowl in Indiana and get free Super Bowl bets.

Select a sportsbook in Indiana from this page Click the button to claim the sportsbook bonus Sign up to the sportsbook with real account info Make a qualifying deposit Claim your IN betting bonus for Super Bowl 2022 Place your free bet on Super Bowl LVI

Before you place a Super Bowl bet, let’s go over some game information, including the Super Bowl kickoff time, Super Bowl betting odds, and more.

Super Bowl 2022 — Game Information:

📅 Date: February 13, 2022

🕡 Super Bowl Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST

📺 TV Channel: NBC | NBC Sports App

🏟 Stadium: SoFi Stadium

🎲 Odds: LA -4.0 | CIN +4.0

Want to get odds from the best Super Bowl betting sites?

Check out the Super Bowl 2022 odds from BetOnline.

Super Bowl 2022 Odds from BetOnline Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Moneyline +167 -192 Point Spread +4.0 -4.0 Total Over/Under

48.5

Next, we’ll go over some of the best places to bet on the Super Bowl in Indiana.

BetUS – Biggest Betting Bonus and Free Live Super Bowl Bet

125% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $3,125 In Free Bets For The Super Bowl

BetUS Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 1994 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125 ✅ Recommended For The Biggest Betting Bonus In Indiana

BetUS gives bigger free bets and more bonus cash than any online sportsbook. New customers can sign up to the sportsbook and receive a 125 percent deposit bonus worth up to $3,125. NFL fans can also get a 200 percent deposit bonus for up to $2,500 when depositing using cryptocurrency payment methods, like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

To sign up for BetUS and get the biggest sportsbook bonus in Indiana, click the button below.

XBet – Super Bowl Betting Bonus With Low Rollover Requirements

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 For Super Bowl 2022

XBet Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2013 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live Super Bowl Betting

At XBet, NFL fans in Indiana can cash in competitive Super Bowl odds. XBet rewards new members by doubling their first deposit, up to $500. The sportsbook bonus also has a lower rollover requirement than most offshore betting sites, which makes it a great place to earn a profit on the Super Bowl.

To sign up for XBet and get free bets for the Super Bowl, click the button below.

Bovada – Make Custom Super Bowl Bets

75% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750 For Super Bowl LVI

Bovada Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2011 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 75% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750 ✅ Recommended For Super Bowl Props

Bovada offers more Super Bowl prop bets than any other online sportsbook. New members at Bovada can deposit Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash using their cryptocurrency wallet and receive a 75 percent deposit bonus worth up to $750. At Bovada, members can cash in on a wide variety of Super Bowl props, including props for the Super Bowl national anthem, coin toss, MVP, and more.

To claim your Bitcoin betting bonus at Bovada, click the button below.

BetOnline – Welcome Bonus Plus Two Free Super Bowl Bets

50% Welcome Bonus, Up To $1,000 In Free Bets For The Big Game

BetOnline Sportsbook Review 🏆 Founded 2004 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Single Game NFL Betting

BetOnline offers early Super Bowl lines and free bets for Super Bowl LVI. In Indiana, residents can cash in on sports betting contests with huge cash prizes, plus up to $1,000 in betting bonuses for Super Bowl 2022. New members can also get two free bets for the Super Bowl: a risk-free $25 player props bet and a matched free live bet on the Super Bowl.

To claim the best sports betting bonuses in Indiana, click below and sign up to BetOnline today.

Free Super Bowl Picks

The Cincinnati Bengals defense has stepped up in some big moments during the postseason and they should be able to come up with another strong performance on Super Bowl Sunday. We’ve also seen Joe Burrow rise to the occasion and overcome the odds before, so it wouldn’t be wise to count out the Bengals in this game.

Take the Cincinnati Bengals to beat the favorite Los Angeles Rams on the moneyline in Super Bowl 2022 at SoFi Stadium on Sunday night.