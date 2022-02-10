How To Bet On The Super Bowl in IA | Iowa Sports Betting Bonuses

The stage is set for the Cincinnati Bengals to take on the Los Angeles Rams on Super Bowl Sunday at SoFi Stadium. In the state of Iowa, sports betting laws have not opened yet. However, football fans can still cash in on the action and find the best betting bonuses online at the best sportsbooks. Read on to find out how to bet on the Super Bowl in Iowa and claim the biggest online bonuses up to $5,625 in free bonus cash.

The best betting sites in Iowa offer various options for Super Bowl LVI.

BetUS – Biggest Betting Bonus in Iowa BetOnline – Leading Super Bowl Sportsbook XBet – Best For Exclusive Super Bowl Props Bovada– Create Custom Bets For Super Bowl 2022

How to bet on the Super Bowl in Iowa and the best free bet offers:

How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Iowa

With NFL fans having full access to mobile sports betting in Iowa, residents can put their football knowledge to the test during Super Bowl 56.

Check out the step-by-step instructions on how to bet on Super Bowl 2022 and claim free bet offers in Iowa.

Choose the IA free bet offer for Super Bowl 2022 Opt-in on betting bonus by hitting the button Open an account at a leading sportsbook with standard information Deposit the minimum requirement for the bonus offer Claim free bets for Super Bowl 2022 Use free bet offers on Super Bowl 2022

Scroll below, for a few important details about Super Bowl LVI including Super Bowl kickoff time, Super Bowl odds, and more.

Super Bowl 2022 — Game Information:

🏈 Teams: Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams

📅 Date: February 13, 2022

🕡 Super Bowl Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST

📺 TV Channel: NBC | NBC Sports App

🏟 Stadium: SoFi Stadium

🎲 Odds: LA -4.5 | CIN +4.5

Super Bowl 2022 Odds from BetUS Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Moneyline +170 -200 Point Spread +4.0 -4.0 Total Over/Under

48.5

BetUS – Biggest Betting Bonus in Iowa

125% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $3,125 In Free Bets For Super Bowl 2022

BetUS Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 1994 ✅ Recommended For The Biggest Betting Bonus In Iowa 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125

In Iowa, the best online sports betting bonuses are found at BetUS. At BetUS, new members can take advantage of a 125% deposit bonus worth up to $3,125. Iowa residents can also profit off a $100 free matched bet for live Super Bowl betting. Bettors can bet on Super Bowl 56 for free at BetUS.

BetOnline – Leading Super Bowl Sportsbook

50% Deposit Bonus, Worth Up To $1,000 For Super Bowl LVI

BetOnline Sportsbook Review 🏆 Founded 2004 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Single Game NFL Betting

An industry-leading sportsbook, BetOnline offers members the best online betting experience in Iowa. New members are offered a 50% deposit bonus valued at $1,000 in free bet offers. In addition, Iowa residents have two free $25 bets for Super Bowl LVI including live bets and player props bets.

XBet – Best For Exclusive Super Bowl Props

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 For Super Bowl LVI

XBet Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2013 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live Super Bowl Betting

Iowa residents looking to place wagers on exotic bets for Super Bowl LVI can find the Super Bowl betting markets at XBet. The sportsbook offers a 100% deposit bonus valued at $500 to new members who sign up. NFL fans place live bets on a wide variety of props for Super Bowl 56 at XBet.

Bovada- Create Custom Bets For Super Bowl 2022

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $ 1,000 For Super Bowl LVI

Bovada Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2011 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Super Bowl Props

Bovada is a trusted sportsbook offering Iowa residents the best online props betting experience. NFL fans can request odds for custom bets at Bovada with #WhatsYaWager. New members can sign up to claim a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 for Super Bowl novelty bets.

Free Super Bowl Picks

According to Pro Football Focus, Joe Burrow leads the NFL in passer rate when under pressure this season. Look for the young quarterback to withstand the pressure from Aaron Donald and company on Super Bowl Sunday. Take the Cincinnati Bengals on the moneyline on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams.