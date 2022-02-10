How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Kansas | KS Sports Betting Bonuses

While Kansas sports betting is not state-regulated with legalization yet, it doesn’t mean that sports bettors in Kansas have to miss out on Super Bowl betting action. The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, February 13th from the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Rams are just the second team in NFL history to host their own Super Bowl and come in as the -4.5 point favorites over the Bengals, who haven’t made an appearance in the Super Bowl in over thirty years.

This year’s Super Bowl will be the biggest betting weekend in the United States, especially with the growing number of states that have now legalized and regulated sports betting. Let’s take a look at the best ways to bet on the Super Bowl in Kansas, and how to collect tons of Super Bowl free bets.

How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Kansas

While sports betting in Kansas is not yet legalized and state-regulated, wagering on the Super Bowl is still possible.

For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the Super Bowl in Kansas read below.

Choose the best sports betting bonus for the Super Bowl Click the link to get the KS betting bonus Sign up with your full name, email, and address Make your first deposit Receive your free bets for Super Bowl 2022 Place your free Super Bowl bet

Super Bowl 2022 — Game Information:

📅 Date: February 13, 2022

🕡 Super Bowl Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST

📺 TV Channel: NBC | NBC Sports App

🏟 Stadium: SoFi Stadium

🎲 Odds: LA -4.5 | CIN +4.5

The table below contains Super Bowl odds from BetOnline, one of the top sportsbooks for betting on the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl 2022 Odds from BetOnline Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Odds +167 -192 Point Spread +4.0 -4.0 Total Over/Under

48.5

BetUS – The Largest Betting Bonus In Kansas For Super Bowl LVI

125% Deposit Bonus of Up To $3,125 In Free Bets For Super Bowl 2022

BetUS Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 1994 ✅ Recommended For Best Betting Bonus In Kansas 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125 💳 Deposit Methods Credit Card, Cash, Cryptocurrency, and more 📃 License Curacao 📱 Sportsbook App No Sportsbook App Available via Mobile Browser Only

BetUS is the best sportsbook to bet on the Sports Bowl for those in the state of Kansas. New customers with BetUS will get a 125 percent sign-up bonus of up to $2500 in Super Bowl free bets.

XBet – Live Super Bowl Odds + Over 100 Props Bets

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 For Super Bowl LVI

XBet Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2013 ✅ Recommended For In-Game Super Bowl Betting 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 💳 Deposit Methods Credit Card, Cryptocurrency, and Person 2 Person 📃 License Curacao 📱 Sportsbook App No Sportsbook App Available via Mobile Browser Only

XBet is the most user-friendly sportsbook on the market for those looking to place bets on the Super Bowl in Kansas. Sign-up now and receive a 100% welcome bonus of up to $500, as well as special Super Bowl odds boosters and Super Bowl contests.

MyBookie – Free Bets for Super Bowl LVI and Super Bowl Squares

100% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $1,000 In Free Bets for Super Bowl 2022

MyBookie Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2003 ✅ Recommended For Most Super Bowl Free Bets 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 💳 Deposit Methods Credit Card, Cryptocurrency, and Person 2 Person 📃 License Curacao 📱 Sportsbook App No Sportsbook App Available via Mobile Browser Only

MyBookie is the most accommodating sportsbook when it comes to offering free bets on the Super Bowl and the entire NFL season. While the majority of their rewards go to the loyal customers, new customers can currently collect a 100% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000 in free bets for the Super Bowl when following the link below.

BetOnline – Top Betting Bonuses and Free Bets For Super Bowl 2022

50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets

BetOnline Sportsbook Review 🏆 Founded 2004 ✅ Recommended For NFL Futures 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 💳 Deposit Methods Credit Card, Check, Money Order, Cryptocurrency, Bank Transfer, and more 📃 License Curacao 📱 Sportsbook App No Sportsbook App Available via Mobile Browser Only

BetOnline is the leading online sportsbook for those who wish to wager on the Super Bowl using cryptocurrency. BetOnline is one of the first sportsbooks to check out when looking to place wagers on the Super Bowl in Kansas. Sign up now to receive two risk-free bets of up to $25 each on your tablet or mobile device. Bettors in Kansas can also take advantage of a 100% welcome bonus of up to $1,000. Follow the link below to get started with BetOnline.

Free Super Bowl Picks

Over the last ten years, the betting underdog has won six Super Bowls dating back to 2012. With that, a $100 bettor who has backed the dog in every game in that stretch has turned a profit of over +$50 per game, win or lose. With that, it’s hard to deny that the value sides with the underdog Bengals, who are currently listed as +167 underdogs on the moneyline. Take the Bengals and enjoy the game.

