How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Kentucky | KY Sportsbook Bonuses

The biggest sporting event in the U.S. has arrived. The Bengals and Rams collide on Sunday in what should be a classic. As the sports betting industry continues to blossom, the demand for reliable sportsbooks continues to increase throughout the United States. The state of Kentucky has yet to formally legalize gambling, however, residents can bet online via offshore sites. We have done the research and created a list of the top offshore sportsbooks to bet on the Super Bowl in Kentucky.

Continue reading to learn how to bet on the Super Bowl 2022 in Kentucky and how to earn bonus cash.

How to bet on the Super Bowl in Kentucky

Super Bowl LVI Information

Date: February 13th, 2022

Time: 6:30pm EST

TV: NBC

Stadium: Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California

Betting lines: LA -4.5, O/U: 149

Ready to place your bet on Super Bowl LVI online, take a look at the odds from Kentucky sportsbook, BetUS below.

Super Bowl 2022 Odds from BetUS Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Odds +170 -1200 Point Spread +4 -4 Total Over/Under

48.5

BetUS

Earn up to $3125 in Bonus Cash

A terrific sportsbook in all aspects, BetUS is the ideal site for betting on the Super Bowl in Kentucky. The welcome bonus can’t be beaten. New users will be awarded up to a whopping $3125 in bonus cash on their first deposit. This cash can be used to bet on the Super Bowl. Enter the promo code “Join125” when funding your BetUS account. The features continue with BetUS TV where bettors can discover predictions and previews to aid in placing bets on the big game. Moreover, users can also earn a crypto deposit bonus.

MyBookie

100% Welcome Bonus up to $1000

MyBookie thrives in all areas and is definitely one of the best Super Bowl betting sites in the industry. The initial sign-up bonus is lucrative, offering a 100% bonus of up to $1000 which can be used on all Super Bowl betting markets. Enter the promo code “MYB100”.

The odds are competitive and the site also features a casino, plus a racebook. Bettors can also take advantage of live betting including all major sports. MyBookie has also sorts of promos including casino bonuses, referral bonuses along with a reload bonus.

Bovada

$750 Bitcoin Sports Welcome Bonus

Bovada has built up brand recognition over the years and has everything football fans need to bet on the Super Bowl in Kentucky. If you are familiar with crypto, this is the site for you. Bovada has several crypto bonuses including the $750 sports welcome bonus when depositing via bitcoin. Enter the code “BTCSW750” to receive the bonus cash. They also feature a $3750 casino welcome bonus when depositing via bitcoin.

The sportsbook has a strong layout, is easy to navigate, and offers competitive odds.

XBET

Welcome Bonus up to $500

XBET is great for Kentucky residents looking to bet on the Super Bowl. Bettors can reap the benefits of several promos and industry-leading odds and prop markets. The welcome bonus awards new users with a 100% first deposit bonus up to $500. XBET features predictions and previews on all major sports, plus the site also has an online casino

Super Bowl Pick

The Bengals deserve a ton of credit for their improbable march to this year’s Super Bowl however, this is a difficult matchup for Joe Burrow and co. Los Angeles has more depth at wide receiver and the Rams’ defense is elite led by Aaron Donald. LA is also playing in their home stadium. Take the Rams to cover -4 as I believe they win this one by a touchdown.