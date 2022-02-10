How to Bet on the Super Bowl in LA | Louisiana Sports Betting Bonuses

With Super Bowl Sunday right around the corner, sports betting in Louisiana is expected to be at an all-time high this weekend. Online betting was recently launched in the state on Jan. 28, 2022, but the mobile sporting betting options remain limited ahead of Super Bowl LVI. In this article, you’ll find out how to bet on the Super Bowl in Louisiana and claim up to $5,925 in sports betting bonuses for the Big Game.

Mobile sports betting is live in Louisiana but NFL fans can still get bigger bonuses and better Super Bowl odds at the top offshore sportsbooks.

Before betting on the Super Bowl in Louisiana, check out some of the best online sportsbooks available in the US.

BetUS – More Bonus Cash Than Any Online Sportsbook MyBookie – Great Super Bowl Odds Plus Free Bonus Cash Bovada – Crypto Super Bowl Betting Bonus BetOnline – Free Bets in Louisiana for Super Bowl 2022

To learn how to bet on the Super Bowl in Louisiana and get free bets for Super Bowl Sunday, scroll down below.

How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Louisiana

In Louisiana, mobile sports betting options went live right in time for the Super Bowl. That means many football fans will be placing an online bet on the Super Bowl in Louisiana for the first time.

Below, we’ll break down how to sign up and get a free bet on the Super Bowl in Louisiana.

Pick an LA sportsbook from this page Click to claim the Louisiana sports betting bonus Register using accurate account info Make a qualifying deposit Claim your LA sports betting bonus for Super Bowl 2022 Place your free bet on Super Bowl LVI

Before placing your best Super Bowl bet, check out some information about the Big Game.

Super Bowl 2022 — Game Information:

📅 Date: February 13, 2022

🕡 Super Bowl Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST

📺 TV Channel: NBC | NBC Sports App

🏟 Stadium: SoFi Stadium

🎲 Super Bowl Betting Lines: LA -4.0 | CIN +4.0

For a complete breakdown of the Super Bowl odds from BetOnline, check out the chart below.

Super Bowl 2022 Odds from BetOnline Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Moneyline +167 -192 Point Spread +4.0 -4.0 Total Over/Under

48.5

Continue to learn more about some of the best sports betting bonuses in LA ahead of Super Bowl LVI.

BetUS – More Bonus Cash Than Any Online Sportsbook

125% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $3,125 In Free Bets For Super Bowl 2022

BetUS Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 1994 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125 ✅ Recommended For The Biggest Betting Bonus In Louisiana

One of the longest standing sportsbooks on the web, BetUS has made a name for itself by giving away the best Super Bowl promotions. For new customers, the sportsbook matches 125 percent of their first deposit, up to $3,125. Members can also receive a 200 percent deposit bonus for up to $2,500 when depositing with cryptocurrency.

MyBookie – Great Super Bowl Odds Plus Free Bonus Cash

100% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $1,000 In Free Bets for Super Bowl 2022

MyBookie Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2003 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Great Super Bowl Odds

Louisiana sports fans that are looking for the best odds should check out MyBookie, one of the best Super Bowl betting sites. With a welcome bonus offer worth up to $1,000, MyBookie gives new customers a chance to double their first deposit and win real money online. The sportsbook also offers odds with less juice than most sportsbooks, allowing members to maximize their profits when betting on the Super Bowl.

Bovada – Crypto Super Bowl Betting Bonus

75% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750 For Super Bowl LVI

Bovada Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2011 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 75% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750 ✅ Recommended For Super Bowl Props

Bovada has been among the best online sportsbooks in the US for nearly a decade. An online leader in sports betting, Bovada gives members access to competitive odds and more Super Bowl prop bets than any other betting site. New customers can sign up for a Bovada account and receive a 75 percent deposit bonus worth up to $750 when depositing with cryptocurrency

BetOnline – Free Bets In Louisiana For Super Bowl 2022

50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,050 In Free Bets For The Big Game

BetOnline Sportsbook Review 🏆 Founded 2004 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Single Game NFL Betting

BetOnline might not have the biggest welcome bonus, but it delivers value to sports fans by offering free bets for the Super Bowl. The sportsbook offers new members a 50 percent deposit bonus worth up to $1,000, plus two free Super Bowl bets. New customers can cash in on a $25 risk-free player props bet and a matched free live bet worth up to $25 for Super Bowl LVI.

Free Super Bowl Picks

The Los Angeles Rams’ defense was one the NFL’s most feared units during the regular season and they’ve had success getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks during the NFL Playoffs. However, that strategy might not work out well for the Rams in the Super Bowl. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been the NFL’s coolest passer under pressure this season, sporting a league-high 89.6 passer rating this season.

Take the Bengals to beat the Rams on the moneyline in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday night.