NBA
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In ME | Maine Sports Betting Bonuses
For the final game of the season, the Los Angeles Rams will be facing the Cincinnati Bengals in their home stadium on Super Bowl Sunday. Even though the sports betting legislature has passed in Maine, sports fans are still waiting for it to be completely legalized across the state. Meanwhile, Maine residents can still bet on Super Bowl LVI at the top offshore sportsbooks. In this article, we’ll go over how to bet on the Super Bowl in Maine and where to find $6,125 in sports betting bonuses.
For a list of a few great online sportsbooks in Maine for Super Bowl 56, scroll down below.
- BetOnline – Best Overall Betting Experience
- BetUS – Excellent Super Bowl Betting Bonus
- Bovada– Custom Odds for Super Bowl LVI
- MyBookie – Top Super Bowl Betting Odds
To learn more about free bet offers and how to bet on the Super Bowl in Maine, scroll down below.
How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Maine
While football fans are waiting for the legislature on Maine sports betting to finalize, residents can still place wagers and claim free bet offers at the top online sportsbooks.
For a guide about how to bet on Super Bowl 2022 and receive free bet credits, check out the list below.
- Pick the best ME sportsbook bonus for Super Bowl 2022
- Press on the button to collect your free bet offers
- Register for an account at the sportsbook with personal information
- Transfer a qualifying amount to your account
- Receive the best sportsbook bonus for Super Bowl 2022
- Cash in the betting bonus for Super Bowl 2022
For some important information about the Big Game on Sunday including Super Bowl kickoff time, Super Bowl location, scroll down below.
Super Bowl 2022 — Game Information:
📅 Date: February 13, 2022
🕡 Super Bowl Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST
📺 TV Channel: NBC | NBC Sports App
🏟 Stadium: SoFi Stadium
🎲 Odds: LA -4.5 | CIN +4.5
Trying to place wagers on Super Bowl 2022 in Maine?
Check the chart below for the 2022 Super Bowl Odds from BetOnline.
|
Super Bowl 2022 Odds from BetOnline
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|
Los Angeles Rams
|Moneyline
|
+171
|
-196
|
Point Spread
|
+4.0
|
-4.0
|
Total
|
Over/Under
Read on to find the best Super Bowl betting sites and bonuses in the state of Maine.
BetOnline – Best Overall Betting Experience
50% Deposit Bonus, Worth Up To $1,000 For Super Bowl LVI
|
BetOnline Sportsbook Review
|
🏆 Founded
|
2004
|
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|
✅ Recommended For
|
Single Game NFL Betting
Maine sports fans looking to place wagers on Super Bowl LVI should sign up to BetOnline.
BetOnline is a longstanding sportsbook that offers sports fans the best online betting experience. The betting site offers a 50% welcome bonus worth up to $1,000 in sports bonuses and two free bets for Super Bowl live betting and player props bets at $25 apiece.
Click on the button below to claim a $1,000 betting bonus and two free bets at BetOnline.
BetUS – Excellent Super Bowl Betting Bonus
125% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $3,125 In Free Bets For Super Bowl 2022
|
BetUS Sportsbook Overview
|
🏆 Founded
|
1994
|
✅ Recommended For
|The Biggest Betting Bonus In Maine
|
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125
Football fans can boost their bankroll before Super Bowl Sunday at BetUS. With a 125% welcome bonus of up to $3,125, Maine residents can win some money online betting on the Super Bowl. BetUS also offers live Super Bowl matched bets for residents in Maine to celebrate the Big Game.
Claim $3,125 in free bet offers and a matched free bet at BetUS by clicking down below.
Bovada- Custom Bets For Super Bowl LVI
100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $ 1,000 For Super Bowl LVI
|
Bovada Sportsbook Overview
|
🏆 Founded
|
2011
|
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|
✅ Recommended For
|
Super Bowl Props
At Bovada, NFL fans can request odds for the most exotic Super Bowl bets with #WhatsYaWager. The best betting site for props betting, Bovada offers new members a 100% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 for Super Bowl LVI. Residents in Maine can also place wagers on the most commonly requested Super Bowl custom bet.
Sign up to Bovada for the widest Super Bowl props market and cash in on $1,000 in betting bonuses, down below.
MyBookie – Top Super Bowl Betting Odds
100% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $1,000 In Free Bets for Super Bowl 2022
|
MyBookie Sportsbook Overview
|
🏆 Founded
|
2003
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|
✅ Recommended For
|
Great Super Bowl Odds
NFL fans trying to earn max profit on Super Bowl 2022 can find the most competitive Super Bowl betting odds at MyBookie. Known for taking less vig on odds, MyBookie welcomes new members with a 100% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000. MyBookie is the best betting site for high rollers looking to cash on single bets.
Press on the button below to open an account at MyBookie and receive up to $1,000 in betting bonuses.
Free Super Bowl Picks
The Cincinnati Bengals are 7-0 against the spread in their last seven games. Heading into the Sunday night showdown against the Los Angeles Rams, look for the young team to cover the spread against the veteran Rams team at SoFi Stadium.
NBA Team Salaries
Recent Posts
- How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Montana | MT Sports Betting Bonuses
- How To Bet On The Super Bowl In MN | Minnesota Sports Betting Bonuses
- NBA Trade Deadline Winners and Losers
- Thunder vs 76ers Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game
- Winners of Ben Simmons, James Harden Blockbuster Trade
Trending Now
-
NBA2 weeks ago
Bulls vs Spurs Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game
-
Main Page1 week ago
Magic vs Pacers NBA Picks, Prediction and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game
-
Main Page1 week ago
Clippers vs Pacers Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game
-
Headlines1 week ago
3 Best Gary Harris Trade Destinations | NBA Trade Deadline